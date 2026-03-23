The EFile Association of Canada / Association de TED du Canada has long advocated for improved CRA access for electronic filers (EFilers) and tax professionals.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Article Insights

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Aerospace & Defence and Healthcare industries

The EFile Association of Canada / Association de TED du Canada has long advocated for improved CRA access for electronic filers (EFilers) and tax professionals. Long wait times on the CRA’s General Enquiries line (1-800-959-8281) have been a persistent frustration for EFilers during the busy 2026 tax season.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has introduced a dedicated CRA callback service pilot for tax practitioners and EFilers, launching on February 27, 2026. This CRA EFILE callback service allows approved EFilers and professional tax preparers to request a callback from an experienced CRA agent, eliminating long hold times and helping save valuable time during peak filing periods. As a pilot program targeting individual tax and benefits enquiries for clients, it responds directly to longstanding feedback and advocacy from organizations like the EFile Association of Canada.

This CRA callback service for EFilers complements broader CRA enhancements for the 2026 tax-filing season, such as increased contact centre staffing, extended hours, and a target to answer 70% of unique callers. While not covering all enquiry types (technical EFILE-specific questions should continue routing to your designated EFILE Helpdesk), the 2026 CRA callback service markedly reduces frustration and improves efficiency for busy EFilers and tax professionals handling client matters.

Pro Tax Tips: How to Maximize the 2026 CRA Callback Service for EFilers and Tax Preparers

Bookmark the CRA callback request form link immediately — The CRA sends the secure link directly to registered EFilers via email. Save it in bookmarks, tax software shortcuts, or notes for instant access during high-volume days.

— The CRA sends the secure link directly to registered via email. Save it in bookmarks, tax software shortcuts, or notes for instant access during high-volume days. Submit a direct phone number only — The CRA callback service does not support extensions. Provide a reliable, direct line in a quiet environment to ensure you don’t miss the incoming call.

— The does not support extensions. Provide a reliable, direct line in a quiet environment to ensure you don’t miss the incoming call. Have your RepID and client authorizations ready — Prepare your RepID for quick verification. For taxpayer-specific enquiries, verify authorization through Represent a Client in advance to discuss client accounts smoothly.

— Prepare your for quick verification. For taxpayer-specific enquiries, verify authorization through Represent a Client in advance to discuss client accounts smoothly. Limit to one active CRA callback request — The system permits only one CRA callback request per EFiler at a time. Resolve or let the current one expire before submitting a new request to prevent overlaps.

— The system permits only one per at a time. Resolve or let the current one expire before submitting a new request to prevent overlaps. Use the 5-minute delay option strategically — Select the wait-at-least-5-minutes choice if on slower connections or multitasking—this built-in flexibility in the 2026 CRA callback service supports better workflow management.

— Select the wait-at-least-5-minutes choice if on slower connections or multitasking—this built-in flexibility in the supports better workflow management. Watch for the official caller ID — CRA callbacks appear as GOC (8009598281) . Answer quickly and respond to the prompt (e.g., “press 1”)—the system attempts up to 3 calls on the same day.

— appear as . Answer quickly and respond to the prompt (e.g., “press 1”)—the system attempts up to 3 calls on the same day. Leverage CRA self-service tools first — Before requesting a CRA callback , check My Account, processing times, or other digital resources to resolve simple issues and preserve agent availability for complex EFiler needs.

— Before requesting a , check My Account, processing times, or other digital resources to resolve simple issues and preserve agent availability for complex needs. Test the CRA callback service early — Submit a non-urgent CRA callback request shortly after launch to get comfortable with the process ahead of the April peak rush in the 2026 tax season.

2026 CRA Callback Service for EFilers – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What does the 2026 CRA callback service cover for EFilers?

The CRA callback service provides an alternative to waiting on the 1-800-959-8281 General Enquiries line, focusing on tax practitioner enquiries, particularly individual client tax and benefits issues. Purely technical EFILE matters should go to your EFILE Helpdesk—refer to CRA emails for exact routing.

When did the 2026 CRA callback service launch for EFilers?

The CRA EFILE callback service launched on February 27, 2026, soon after EFILE transmissions began on February 23, 2026.

How do I request a CRA callback as an EFiler in 2026?

Use the exclusive, secure webform link emailed by the CRA to registered EFilers. Enter a direct phone number, your time zone, and language preference (English or French). Only one request can be active at a time.

Is the 2026 CRA callback form link shareable?

No—the CRA callback form link is confidential and exclusive to authorized EFilers and tax practitioners. Sharing it breaches terms and risks losing access privileges.

What happens after submitting the 2026 CRA callback request form?

Your CRA callback request enters the queue. When an agent is available, the CRA calls your provided number automatically. Answer the verification prompt, supply your RepID, and connect. The system makes up to 3 attempts on the same day; only one active request is allowed.

How soon can EFilers expect a CRA callback in 2026?

The 2026 CRA callback service operates on an ASAP basis (not scheduled appointments). Choose immediate callback or a 5+ minute delay. Actual wait times depend on call volume but are designed to outperform traditional hold times.

What caller ID appears for 2026 CRA callbacks to EFilers?

Incoming CRA callbacks display as GOC (8009598281), clearly indicating a legitimate Government of Canada / CRA call.

The 2026 CRA callback service for EFilers represents meaningful progress in supporting tax professionals and reducing wasted time. The EFile Association of Canada / Association de TED du Canada will continue monitoring the pilot’s effectiveness and advocating for potential expansions or permanent implementation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.