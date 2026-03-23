Using AI To Prepare Legal Documents? They Might Not Have Privilege Protection In Canada

The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming legal practices worldwide, offering tools that can draft documents, analyze cases, and streamline research with unprecedented speed.

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The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming legal practices worldwide, offering tools that can draft documents, analyze cases, and streamline research with unprecedented speed.

However, a recent U.S. court ruling has ignited fierce debates about the risks, particularly around privilege protections.

In United States v. Heppner, a federal judge in New York determined that AI-generated documents shared with counsel are not shielded by attorney-client privilege or work product doctrine.

This decision, stemming from a securities fraud case, underscores the tension between technological innovation and longstanding legal safeguards. While the ruling is American, its principles resonate in Canada, where similar privilege rules apply.

As Canadian lawyers and other legal professionals increasingly adopt advanced AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-5.3 Codex and Anthropic’s Opus 4.6—hailed as gamechangers for their ability to generate sophisticated legal analyses—adapting this U.S. precedent is crucial to avoid pitfalls in AI legal document preparation in Canada, solicitor-client privilege AI in Canada, and AI tax law in Canada.

The U.S. Ruling: A Wake-Up Call on AI and Privilege Protection

The case involved Bradley Heppner, a financial executive charged with securities and wire fraud. After receiving a grand jury subpoena, Heppner used Anthropic’s Claude AI (a consumer version) to research legal strategies, inputting details from his discussions with counsel at Quinn Emanuel. He generated 31 documents of prompts and responses, which he later emailed to his lawyers. Federal agents seized these during a search, prompting a government motion to compel production.

On February 10, 2026, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff ruled orally that the documents lacked protection. His reasoning mirrored traditional privilege tests but applied them to AI’s novel role:

No Attorney-Client Privilege: The communications were not between a client and a licensed attorney; AI holds no law license, owes no duty of loyalty, and disclaims any professional relationship in its terms of service. Sharing with a third-party platform like Claude—whose policy allows data disclosure to authorities—destroyed any expectation of confidentiality. It’s akin to discussing a case with a non-lawyer friend, which courts have long held waives privilege.

No Retroactive Shield: Preexisting, non-privileged documents cannot gain protection simply by being forwarded to counsel. Heppner’s after-the-fact sharing didn’t alter their status.

No Work Product Doctrine: This protection applies to materials prepared by or for an attorney in anticipation of litigation. Heppner’s independent AI research didn’t qualify, as it wasn’t directed by counsel.

Rakoff also noted potential trial complications: If prosecutors used the documents, Heppner’s lawyers might become witnesses, risking a mistrial. This first-of-its-kind ruling highlights how AI’s conversational interface creates a false sense of privacy, especially with consumer tools that retain and may share data, posing significant risks for AI legal document preparation in Canada and solicitor-client privilege of AI in Canada.

Debates Raging on X: Innovation vs. Caution

The decision exploded on X (formerly Twitter), sparking debates between AI enthusiasts and legal traditionalists. A pivotal thread by legal expert Moish Peltz (@mpeltz) detailed the ruling, emphasizing that “an AI tool is not an attorney” and urging proactive client warnings in engagement letters. Peltz suggested collaborative AI workspaces under counsel’s direction to preserve privilege, viewing the case as a “wake-up call” for the industry.

AI proponents argue the ruling reflects institutional resistance to rapid advancements. With models like GPT-5.3 Codex excelling at code-like legal drafting and Opus 4.6 providing nuanced analyses, they see it as stifling efficiency. One post likened it to banning word processors, claiming local AI could mitigate risks. Critics, however, warn of overreach: “AI is not a licensed attorney, and conversations with AI therefore should not be considered legally privileged,” noted one user, advocating for a new privilege framework.

Lawyers countered by breaking down why privilege fails: No confidentiality in AI terms, no retroactive fix, and the danger of feeding counsel’s advice into tools, making it discoverable. Discussions extended to comparisons with Google Docs or emails—privileged if intended for counsel, but not if created independently on non-secure platforms. Broader threads questioned AI’s reliability, citing hallucinations that require human oversight to avoid malpractice. These exchanges reveal a divide: Proponents push for adaptation, while professionals prioritize ethical safeguards in solicitor-client privilege of AI in Canada.

Canadian Privilege Law: Parallels and Precautions

In Canada, privilege protections are analogous but termed differently. Solicitor-client privilege safeguards confidential communications between a client and lawyer (or agents) made for obtaining or giving legal advice. Litigation privilege covers documents created predominantly for anticipated or ongoing litigation, including third-party inputs if directed toward that purpose. Both require intent to maintain confidentiality and reasonable steps to do so.

Canadian courts haven’t ruled directly on AI-generated documents, but guidance abounds. The Canadian Bar Association and law societies warn against inputting privileged information into generative AI, as third-party tools may waive confidentiality. For instance, the Law Society of Ontario’s white paper on generative AI stresses disclosing AI use to clients, verifying outputs, and avoiding breaches via non-secure platforms. Federal Court notices require parties to declare AI assistance in filings, citing risks like hallucinations and biases.

To expand on Canadian case studies, several landmark decisions illustrate the stringent application of solicitor-client privilege, particularly relevant to emerging AI uses:

In Canada (National Revenue) v. Thompson (2016 SCC), the Supreme Court emphasized that solicitor-client privilege belongs to the client and can only be waived by them, not lawyers, in tax enforcement contexts. This underscores the risks if AI tools, as third parties, access privileged tax data without client consent.

Similarly, Coopers Park Real Estate Development Corporation v. His Majesty the King (2024 TCC) clarified that privilege does not extend to independent tax advice from accountants, even if shared with lawyers, highlighting parallels to AI providing “independent” analyses.

In Stack v. The King (2024 TCC), the Tax Court of Canada denied the CRA access to emails involving accountants as client agents, affirming privilege over communications linked to legal advice—but only if the third party acts as a conduit, not independently.

Iggillis Holdings Inc. v. Minister of National Revenue (2018 FCA) extended common interest privilege to shared legal advice in transactions, but warned against waivers via unauthorized disclosures, a direct caution for AI integrations.

These cases demonstrate Canadian courts’ commitment to protecting solicitor-client privilege in Canada, even as AI tools evolve.

Facts themselves aren’t privileged if they exist independently, but embedding them in AI prompts could expose them if the tool lacks privacy guarantees. AI notetakers or translators might not waive privilege if they act as mere conduits, but commercial AI like Claude—explicit about data sharing—likely would.

Implications for Canada: Adapting the U.S. Precedent

The Heppner ruling’s logic could influence Canadian jurisprudence, given shared common law roots. Voluntary disclosure to a third-party AI tool might waive solicitor-client privilege, especially without enterprise agreements ensuring confidentiality. Retroactive sharing with counsel won’t help, mirroring U.S. views. For litigation privilege, client-independent AI work may not qualify unless counsel-directed.

This raises risks for Canadian users of GPT-5.3 Codex or Opus 4.6, which excel at drafting but store data per terms. In-house counsel face heightened scrutiny, as voluntary third-party sharing waives privilege in both jurisdictions. Broader impacts include regulatory probes, where facts in AI outputs might be compelled despite privilege claims.

Experts recommend caution: Use local or zero-retention AI, integrate it within privileged workflows, and include AI warnings in retainers. As one analyst noted, “Given that many issues around AI and privilege are yet to be considered by Canadian courts, making privileged information accessible by any AI model should be approached with caution.”

AI and Privilege in the Context of a Tax Law Practice

In Canadian tax law practice, where solicitor-client privilege safeguards sensitive financial data during tax planning, tax audits, and tax disputes with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), AI integration introduces unique vulnerabilities. Tools like GPT-5.3 Codex can efficiently draft tax returns, analyze business expense deductions, or simulate CRA audit scenarios, but inputting privileged communications—such as client-lawyer discussions on tax strategies—into third-party AI platforms risks waiver, akin to sharing with unregulated accountants. Canadian guidelines from the Canadian Bar Association emphasize disclosing AI use in tax matters and avoiding confidential data entry to prevent breaches.

Drawing from cases like Coopers Park (2024 TCC), where independent accountant advice lost privilege, AI-generated tax memos not directed by counsel may similarly fail protection, exposing strategies in CRA disputes. In Stack v. The King (2024 TCC), privilege held for accountant-involved emails as agents, but AI lacks this agency unless configured securely.

Tax practitioners must use bespoke AI systems with confidentiality clauses to mitigate risks, as public tools like ChatGPT may train on inputs, potentially disclosing to authorities. Ethical obligations under the Law Society of Ontario require verifying AI outputs for accuracy in tax filings to avoid hallucinations leading to tax return mistake penalties. Ultimately, in AI tax law in Canada, balancing innovation with privilege demands counsel oversight, client consent, and secure tools to uphold confidentiality amid CRA scrutiny.

Pro Tax Tips for Using AI in Canadian Tax Practice

Here are practical pro tips to safely leverage AI while protecting solicitor-client privilege in tax law:

Always use enterprise-grade or on-premise AI tools with zero-data-retention policies for tax planning and CRA audit prep to minimize waiver risks.

Anonymize client data in prompts—remove names, SINs, specific figures—and verify outputs manually against CRA guidelines and case law.

Document AI usage in client files, including tool type, prompts (redacted), and human verification steps, to defend privilege claims.

Obtain explicit written client consent before any AI involvement in tax advice, detailing confidentiality risks and benefits.

For complex tax structuring, direct AI under lawyer supervision in secure, shared environments rather than client-independent use.

Regularly update AI policies per Law Society guidance to stay compliant with evolving AI tax law Canada standards.

Best Practices for Canadian Lawyers and Other Legal Professionals

To harness AI safely in legal AI tools and avoid privilege risks in Canada:

Disclose and Consent: Inform clients of AI use, risks to confidentiality, and obtain consent. Verify Outputs: Always check for accuracy; AI hallucinations can lead to sanctions. Secure Tools: Opt for enterprise AI with confidentiality clauses or on-premise models. Direct Integration: Have AI interactions occur under counsel’s supervision in shared, privileged spaces. Educate Clients: Advise against solo AI use for legal prep; it could expose strategies.

FAQ: AI, Privilege, and Legal Document Preparation in Canada

Can AI-generated legal documents attract solicitor-client privilege in Canada?

Generally no, if created independently without lawyer direction or involvement. Privilege requires communications with a licensed lawyer; AI does not qualify. Use under counsel supervision in secure settings to potentially preserve protections.

Does sharing AI outputs with my lawyer retroactively protect them?

No—preexisting non-privileged AI materials forwarded to counsel do not gain privilege, similar to U.S. and Canadian common law principles.

What are the biggest risks of using public AI tools like ChatGPT for tax advice?

Potential waiver of solicitor-client privilege through data sharing, exposure to CRA scrutiny, hallucinations causing inaccurate filings, and breaches of confidentiality duties.

How should I disclose AI use to clients?

Provide clear explanations of benefits, risks (including privilege loss), and mitigation steps; obtain informed consent in writing where possible.

Are there Canadian-specific AI tools for lawyers?

Yes—enterprise versions from providers like LexisNexis offer secure, privilege-preserving options tailored for Canadian law.

Key Takeaways: Embracing AI with Vigilance

AI like GPT-5.3 Codex and Opus 4.6 promises to revolutionize legal document preparation in Canada, boosting efficiency amid rising demands. Yet, the Heppner ruling warns that unchecked adoption risks eroding core protections.

By adapting U.S. insights to Canadian law—prioritizing confidentiality and human oversight—professionals can innovate responsibly in AI legal document preparation in Canada, solicitor-client privilege AI in Canada, and AI tax law in Canada.

As debates evolve, the key is balance: Leverage AI’s power without compromising the trust that underpins the legal system. Ultimately, technology serves the law, not the reverse.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.