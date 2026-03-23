Amex Bank Of Canada v. The King (2026 FCA): Federal Court Of Appeal Confirms GST/HST Input Tax Credits Cannot Be Recovered For Credit-Card Loyalty Rewards Programs In Exempt Canadian Financial Services

A recent decision of the Federal Court of Appeal provides significant guidance on the GST/HST treatment of credit-card loyalty rewards programs operated by financial institutions.

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Overview: Federal Court of Appeal Clarifies GST/HST Input Tax Credit Rules for Credit Card Loyalty Programs

A recent decision of the Federal Court of Appeal provides significant guidance on the GST/HST treatment of credit-card loyalty rewards programs operated by financial institutions. In Amex Bank of Canada v. The King, the Court confirmed that GST/HST input tax credits generally cannot be recovered where expenses relate to GST-exempt financial services, including credit card operations tied to customer rewards programs.

For banks, fintech companies, and payment-card issuers, the decision reinforces the restrictive GST/HST recovery rules that apply when marketing incentives or loyalty programs are closely integrated with exempt financial services such as lending and credit card issuance.

Backstory: Credit Card Membership Rewards Program and Disputed GST/HST Input Tax Credits

Amex Bank of Canada operated a credit-card membership rewards program connected to its charge cards and credit cards. Cardholders earned reward points based on their spending activity using an Amex credit card.

The program included several features:

cardholders could pay membership rewards enrolment fees, allowing them to accumulate reward points

some cardholders paid accelerator fees to earn enhanced rewards

members could purchase additional reward points if they needed more points to claim rewards

points could be redeemed for rewards provided by third-party suppliers participating in the program

members could exchange points for travel certificates redeemable through a related travel corporation

Amex charged GST/HST on certain program fees and paid GST/HST on expenses incurred to operate the membership rewards program. These expenses included:

GST/HST charged by suppliers providing reward products to program members

system maintenance costs and administrative overhead associated with the rewards program

amounts paid to a related corporation when members redeemed travel certificates

Amex claimed approximately $13.9 million in GST/HST input tax credits over an 11-year period ending December 31, 2012. The CRA denied the ITC claims on the basis that the expenses related to an exempt financial service rather than a taxable commercial activity.

The Tax Court of Canada upheld the GST assessments, finding that the rewards program was not a separate commercial activity but rather part of a composite supply of exempt financial services associated with the Amex credit card business.

Amex appealed to the Federal Court of Appeal.

Federal Court of Appeal Examines the Issues: GST/HST ITC Eligibility for Loyalty Program Expenses

The central question before the Federal Court of Appeal was whether the Tax Court erred in disallowing Amex’s GST/HST input tax credits related to membership rewards program expenses.

Specifically, the Court examined whether:

the rewards program expenses were incurred in the course of commercial activity under the Excise Tax Act

the rewards program constituted a separate taxable supply rather than part of an exempt financial service

Amex was entitled to notional GST/HST input tax credits under section 181(5)

the free supply rule under section 141.01(4) applied to the supply of rewards to cardholders

Court’s Analysis: Credit Card Rewards Program as a Composite Supply of Exempt Financial Services

The Federal Court of Appeal concluded that the Tax Court did not err in law or fact when characterizing the credit-card rewards program as part of a composite supply of exempt financial services.

The Court emphasized that the predominant element of the relationship between Amex and its cardholders was the extension of credit through the Amex credit card. The membership rewards program functioned primarily as an incentive to increase spending and promote customer loyalty.

Because the rewards program was designed to encourage cardholders to use Amex credit cards, the program could not be treated as a separate commercial activity. Instead, it formed an integral component of the exempt financial service provided by the bank.

Accounting Evidence and Financial Reporting in GST/HST Litigation

The Federal Court of Appeal also endorsed the Tax Court’s reliance on Amex’s financial statements when assessing the nature of the rewards program.

The accounting records treated rewards program costs as operating expenses of the credit-card business rather than expenses of a standalone marketing or promotional enterprise. This financial reporting supported the conclusion that the loyalty program was part of the financial services business rather than a separate commercial activity.

For businesses involved in GST/HST disputes, this aspect of the decision highlights the importance of accounting evidence in litigation before Canadian courts.

Notional GST/HST Input Tax Credits and Travel Certificate Redemptions

Amex also argued that it should receive notional GST/HST input tax credits related to travel certificates redeemed by cardholders.

The Federal Court of Appeal rejected this argument. The Court determined that the primary purpose of the rewards program was to increase spending on Amex credit cards and encourage loyalty to the Amex financial services platform. The rewards program was not designed primarily to promote the business activities of participating reward suppliers.

Because the statutory conditions for notional ITCs were not satisfied, Amex could not recover the claimed amounts.

Application of the Free Supply Rule under the Excise Tax Act

Amex further argued that the free supply rule should apply because the rewards program promoted the business activities of participating suppliers.

The Court rejected this position. The rewards provided to cardholders were primarily intended to promote the use of Amex credit cards rather than to promote the commercial activities of reward suppliers.

Accordingly, the statutory free-supply provisions under the Excise Tax Act did not permit the recovery of GST/HST input tax credits.

CRA GST/HST Audit Risk for Financial Institutions Operating Loyalty Rewards Programs

The decision in Amex Bank of Canada v. The King highlights a significant CRA GST/HST audit risk for financial institutions and businesses operating loyalty rewards programs.

The CRA frequently reviews whether GST/HST input tax credits claimed by banks, credit card issuers, and fintech companies relate to taxable commercial activities or to exempt financial services. Loyalty programs tied to credit card spending are a common focus of these tax audits.

During a GST/HST tax audit, CRA auditors may examine:

whether the rewards program is integrated with exempt credit card services

whether program expenses primarily support financial services rather than taxable supplies

how loyalty program expenses are recorded in financial statements

the contractual arrangements between the financial institution and reward suppliers

whether GST/HST input tax credits claimed on marketing or promotional expenses are properly supported

If the CRA determines that loyalty program expenses relate to exempt financial services, the CRA may issue tax reassessments denying the input tax credits and assessing interest and penalties.

Businesses facing GST/HST reassessments should consider seeking assistance from an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes to evaluate the assessments and determine whether an objection or appeal should be filed.

Implications for GST/HST Recovery in Financial Services and Loyalty Programs

The decision has significant implications for financial institutions and businesses operating loyalty programs tied to exempt financial services.

Key implications include:

loyalty rewards programs connected to credit card issuance will often be characterized as part of an exempt financial service

GST/HST paid on reward purchases, program administration, and marketing costs may not be recoverable through input tax credits

charging GST/HST on certain program fees does not automatically convert the activity into a taxable commercial supply

courts may examine financial statements and internal accounting treatment when determining the nature of a supply

Financial institutions, fintech companies, and payment processors should seek guidance from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer or an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer when designing loyalty programs to ensure compliance with GST/HST rules.

Key Takeaways: GST/HST Input Tax Credit Limits for Credit Card Rewards Programs

Credit-card rewards programs that encourage spending typically form part of an exempt financial service.

Expenses incurred to operate such programs may not qualify for GST/HST input tax credits.

Courts will analyze the economic reality and predominant purpose of a supply when applying the composite-supply doctrine.

Accounting treatment and financial statements may play a critical role in GST/HST litigation involving ITC claims.

Pro Tax Tips from an Experienced Canadian Tax Litigation Lawyer for CRA Disputes

Financial institutions should conduct GST/HST risk assessments before implementing loyalty or cashback programs.

Consider whether specific program components can be structured as independent taxable marketing services.

Maintain clear documentation showing the commercial purpose of loyalty programs and supplier relationships.

Seek early advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer if the CRA denies GST/HST input tax credits related to promotional programs.

FAQs: GST/HST Input Tax Credits and Loyalty Programs

Can financial institutions recover GST/HST on loyalty program expenses?

Often not. If the program primarily promotes the use of credit cards or lending services, the expenses will usually relate to an exempt financial service.

Does charging GST/HST on membership or rewards fees allow ITC recovery?

Not necessarily. Courts look at the overall supply and its dominant element. If the dominant element is an exempt financial service, input tax credits may still be denied.

Why are composite supplies important in GST/HST litigation?

Composite supply analysis determines whether multiple elements of a transaction form one supply or several. This classification can determine whether GST/HST input tax credits are available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.