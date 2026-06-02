Canada Child Benefit Eligibility After Separation/Divorce: A Canadian Tax Lawyer Explains Why ‘Protected Person’ Status In Immigration Law Ends, In Mohamed V. The King

In Mohamed v. The King, the Tax Court of Canada held that a father raising two children in Canada was ineligible for the Canada Child Benefit, despite being allowed to remain indefinitely, acknowledging the outcome was unfair.

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Overview – Canada Child Benefit Eligibility, Immigration Status, and the Limits of Judicial Relief

In Mohamed v. The King, the Tax Court of Canada considered a difficult and highly sympathetic case involving the intersection of immigration law and tax legislation, ultimately concluding that a father raising two children in Canada was not legally entitled to receive the Canada Child Benefit despite being permitted to remain indefinitely in the country and despite the Court’s clear view that the result was unfair.

The case arose after the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) denied the taxpayer’s entitlement to Canada Child Benefit payments following the breakdown of his marriage to a Canadian citizen. Before the separation, the taxpayer’s entitlement to benefits was grounded in his spouse’s Canadian citizenship status. Once the separation occurred, however, the taxpayer was required to independently qualify as an “eligible individual” under section 122.6 of the Income Tax Act.

The taxpayer argued that he should qualify because Canadian immigration authorities had determined that he could not safely be removed to Somalia and had granted him protection from deportation through a successful pre-removal risk assessment process. Although he was not formally recognized as a refugee or “protected person” under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, he maintained that the substance of his status—and the humanitarian realities of his circumstances—should entitle him to receive Canada Child Benefit benefits for his children.

The Tax Court rejected that position, concluding that the statutory framework drew a strict distinction between individuals granted formal “refugee protection” status and individuals merely protected from deportation under separate immigration provisions. Applying a technical interpretation of the legislation, the Court held that the taxpayer did not meet the statutory definition of a “protected person”. It therefore could not qualify for the Canada Child Benefit following his separation.

At the same time, the Court repeatedly expressed discomfort with the outcome. It openly criticized the legislative gap created by the interaction between the Income Tax Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. The Court noted that Parliament appeared never to have considered the collateral tax consequences affecting individuals who are permitted to remain in Canada indefinitely but who nevertheless fall outside the narrow statutory definition required to access the Canada Child Benefit regime.

The decision serves as a reminder that courts interpreting the Income Tax Act are often constrained by strict statutory language, even where the taxpayer’s personal circumstances are compelling. As Mohamed v. The King illustrates, sympathetic facts alone do not permit courts to extend benefits beyond the categories expressly defined by Parliament. It also shows the limits of judicial discretion in tax litigation, even in cases involving significant hardship and compelling humanitarian circumstances. For taxpayers facing disputes involving Canada Child Benefit eligibility or CRA benefit reassessments, guidance from an experienced tax lawyer in Canada can be critical in navigating the statutory requirements under the Income Tax Act.

A Father Allowed to Remain in Canada but Denied Canada Child Benefit Eligibility

In Mohamed v. The King, the CRA denied the taxpayer’s entitlement to Canada Child Benefit payments following the breakdown of his marriage. The taxpayer, originally from Somalia, entered Canada in 2018, later established a family life, obtained authorization to work, and became the father of two children.

Although Canadian immigration authorities ultimately determined that he could not safely be removed to Somalia and stayed his removal order, he was never formally granted refugee protection or recognized as a “protected person” under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. His immigration history was complicated by prior criminal convictions in the United States, which prevented him from accessing certain refugee protection mechanisms under Canadian law.

Before separating from his spouse in 2024, the taxpayer qualified for the Canada Child Benefit through her status as a Canadian citizen. Following the separation, however, he became solely responsible for caring for the children and was required to independently satisfy the eligibility requirements under section 122.6 of the Income Tax Act.

The evidence before the Tax Court revealed significant financial hardship following the breakdown of the marriage. The taxpayer relied on social assistance, food banks, charitable support, and housing assistance while raising his children without broader family support in Canada. The Court expressly found him to be a responsible parent who had rehabilitated himself and was leading a stable and productive life.

Despite those circumstances, the CRA denied ongoing Canada Child Benefit entitlements on the basis that the taxpayer did not meet the statutory definition of an “eligible individual.” The dispute therefore turned on whether protection from deportation—without formal refugee protection status—was sufficient to qualify for Canada Child Benefit purposes under the Income Tax Act.

Why Protection from Deportation Was Not Enough to Qualify for Canada Child Benefit

The central issue in Mohamed v. The King was whether an individual who is permitted to remain in Canada indefinitely—but who has not formally received refugee protection status—qualifies as an “eligible individual” for Canada Child Benefit purposes under section 122.6 of the Income Tax Act.

The taxpayer argued that he should qualify because Canadian immigration authorities had concluded that he could not safely be removed to Somalia and had therefore stayed his deportation. In practical terms, he was permitted to remain in Canada indefinitely and was raising two Canadian children while living and working in the country. He maintained that this form of protection should be sufficient to bring him within the statutory framework governing Canada Child Benefit eligibility.

The Tax Court rejected that argument based on a strict interpretation of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. The Court explained that the Income Tax Act specifically incorporates the immigration-law definition of a “protected person,” and that this definition applies only to individuals who have formally received “refugee protection” under the immigration regime. Although the taxpayer successfully obtained protection from deportation through a pre-removal risk assessment process, the Court concluded that this did not legally confer “protected person” status within the specific meaning of the legislation.

A key factor in the analysis was the taxpayer’s prior criminal history in the United States. Under the immigration framework, individuals found inadmissible for “serious criminality” are excluded from certain refugee protection mechanisms, even where they cannot safely be removed from Canada. As a result, the taxpayer fell into a narrow statutory gap: he could remain in Canada indefinitely, but he nevertheless did not qualify as a “protected person” for purposes of the Income Tax Act.

The Court repeatedly acknowledged the harshness of the result and openly questioned whether Parliament had ever intended to exclude individuals in the taxpayer’s situation from receiving Canada Child Benefit benefits. Nevertheless, the Court concluded that the statutory language was sufficiently clear that it could not judicially expand the scope of eligibility beyond the categories expressly created by Parliament.

The Charter Challenge – Why the Tax Court Refused to Expand Canada Child Benefit Eligibility Beyond the Statutory Framework

The taxpayer also argued that denying Canada Child Benefit entitlements in his circumstances violated section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He maintained that the legislative framework effectively discriminated against him and his children because of his immigration status and prior criminal history, despite the fact that he was permitted to remain in Canada indefinitely and was the primary caregiver of his children.

The Tax Court rejected the Charter challenge. Applying existing jurisprudence, the Court concluded that the distinction at issue did not arise merely from immigration status, but from the statutory exclusions tied to “serious criminality” under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. The Court further held that criminal history has not been recognized as an analogous ground of discrimination under section 15 of the Charter.

Although the Court acknowledged that broader constitutional questions could potentially arise where immigration-related exclusions disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, it found that the evidentiary record before it was insufficient to support that type of intersectional discrimination analysis. In particular, the Court emphasized that there was no evidentiary foundation establishing that the statutory exclusion created discriminatory effects against a protected Charter group in the manner recognized in prior Supreme Court jurisprudence.

Ultimately, the Court concluded that while the taxpayer’s circumstances were highly sympathetic, the existing statutory and constitutional framework did not permit the Court to extend Canada Child Benefit eligibility beyond the categories expressly established by Parliament.

Pro Tax Tips – Practical Guidance for Canada Child Benefit Eligibility and Immigration-Related Tax Disputes

The decision in Mohamed v. The King not only highlights that eligibility for Canada Child Benefit payments depends on strict statutory definitions that may not always align with a taxpayer’s practical or humanitarian circumstances, but that income tax legislation is technical and has no grounds for equitable considerations. Even where an individual is lawfully permitted to remain in Canada indefinitely, actively raising children, and facing significant financial hardship, entitlement to benefits will still depend on whether the precise requirements of the Income Tax Act are satisfied.

From a practical perspective, taxpayers dealing with immigration-related benefit issues should carefully review how their immigration classification interacts with tax legislation before assuming that eligibility exists. Immigration concepts such as “protected person,” “temporary resident,” or refugee protection status carry highly technical statutory meanings that may not correspond with how an individual’s circumstances operate in practice.

For taxpayers facing disputes involving Canada Child Benefit eligibility or CRA benefit reassessments, early guidance from an experienced tax lawyer can be critical. Our article on how to beat CRA alternative tax assessments offers further insight into how CRA decisions can be challenged.

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