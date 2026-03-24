How The Canadian Foreign Accrual Property Income (FAPI) Regime Works—and Why It Matters To Foreign Corporations, Foreign Trusts

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Trust Taxation and the FAPI Regime: What Canadian Tax Law Says

The foreign accrual property income (FAPI) regime aims to prevent Canadian tax deferral on passive income earned through foreign entities. Generally, the regime applies when a Canadian taxpayer holds a sufficient ownership interest in a foreign entity that generates income from property, such as interest, dividends, rents, royalties, and other investment income (i.e., passive income).

The FAPI rules are most often triggered through the foreign affiliate system applicable to foreign corporations. However, the Income Tax Act also outlines situations in which a trust arrangement may fall within that regime under specific statutory provisions.

In the context of trusts, practical risk is often misunderstood. A non-resident trust administered outside Canada does not automatically determine the Canadian tax outcome. The analysis mainly depends on the statutory connecting factors in section 94 of the Income Tax Act—specifically, whether the trust has a resident contributor or a resident beneficiary (as defined), along with a connected contributor.

Additionally, the type of income is crucial: passive income is exactly the category targeted by the FAPI regime to include within the Canadian tax base (i.e., the anti-deferral effect).

Under that statutory baseline, section 94 outlines when a foreign trust arrangement can fall under Canada’s anti-deferral rules. It specifies the conditions under which a trust that is otherwise non-resident is deemed resident in Canada for the purposes outlined in the Act. If those conditions are satisfied, the trust may need to calculate income in a manner that triggers the foreign trust and FAPI rules, depending on its structure and the beneficiaries’ interests.

This article explains how the FAPI regime applies to foreign trust arrangements by examining the mechanics of section 94, the resident contributor and resident beneficiary tests, and the legal criteria that determine when a foreign trust becomes part of the Canadian anti-deferral framework.

For taxpayers, this analysis emphasizes that offshore trust planning is not based solely on checklists or broad assumptions about FAPI, and that early advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can be crucial in properly framing the statutory trigger analysis and evidentiary basis before a dispute escalates to litigation.

What Are the FAPI Rules?

The FAPI rules are part of Canada’s anti-deferral framework under the Income Tax Act. Their purpose is to prevent Canadian taxpayers from deferring Canadian income tax on passive income earned through foreign entities such as corporations or trusts.

As a general matter, Canadian residents are taxable on their worldwide income. In the absence of specific statutory rules, a taxpayer could defer Canadian tax by holding investments through a foreign entity and allowing the income to accumulate offshore. The FAPI regime addresses this concern by requiring certain types of foreign income to be included in Canadian taxable income on a current basis, even where no amount is distributed.

FAPI generally consists of income from property earned by a foreign entity, including interest, dividends, rents, royalties, and other forms of passive or investment income. Where the FAPI rules apply, that income is imputed to the Canadian taxpayer and included in income for the taxation year in which it is earned by a foreign entity, rather than when it is paid or distributed.

The FAPI rules are most commonly engaged through the foreign affiliate system applicable to foreign corporations. Where a Canadian taxpayer has a sufficient ownership interest in, or control over, a foreign corporation that earns passive income, section 91 of the Income Tax Act may require the taxpayer to include their share of the corporation’s FAPI in income for the year.

However, the Income Tax Act also specifies particular circumstances where the FAPI regime may apply to a trust arrangement. In such cases, applying the FAPI rules is not based on general anti-avoidance principles or policy considerations.

Instead, it depends on whether the statutory conditions outlined in the Income Tax Act are met—most importantly, whether a trust that is otherwise non-resident is deemed to be a tax resident in Canada under section 94. If those conditions are satisfied, the trust may need to calculate income, determine tax liabilities, and fulfill reporting obligations in a way that involves the foreign affiliate and FAPI provisions. Conversely, if those conditions are not satisfied, the FAPI regime does not apply.

This statutory structure guarantees that passive income earned through foreign entities cannot avoid Canadian taxation simply by remaining offshore, while limiting the scope of the FAPI regime to cases expressly outlined by the Income Tax Act.

Which Trusts are Covered?

Section 94 may deem a trust that is not resident in Canada under common law principles to be resident in Canada throughout a taxation year where either the resident contributor test or the resident beneficiary test is satisfied, subject to the application of the “exempt foreign trust” rules (subsection 94(1)) and the specific statutory exceptions enumerated in subsection 94(4).1

The rules do not specify what defines a non-resident trust. The Supreme Court of Canada clarified the common law test for trust residency in Fundy Settlement v Canada, 2012 SCC 14. The Court explained that the test for trust residence is the same as for corporate residence, which is based on where the trust’s “central management and control” is exercised.

In this context, applying section 94 involves two steps: first, a common law determination that the trust is factually non-resident based on central management and control; second, an assessment of the statutory connecting tests—resident contributor or resident beneficiary—to see if Parliament has chosen to treat the trust as a resident of Canada for income tax purposes.

Circumstances Under Which a Non-Resident Trust Is Deemed Resident in Canada

Subsection 94(3) of the Income Tax Act establishes the core deeming rule under which a trust that is otherwise non-resident under common law principles may be treated as resident in Canada for income tax purposes. The provision operates mechanically and applies where, at a specified time in the trust’s taxation year, two threshold conditions are satisfied.

First, the trust must be factually non-resident of Canada, determined without reference to subsection 94(3). Second, at that same time, there must exist either a resident contributor to the trust or a resident beneficiary under the trust, as those terms are defined in subsection 94(1). Where both conditions are met, subsection 94(3) deems the trust to be resident in Canada throughout the particular taxation year, generally effective as of January 1 of that year, for most purposes of the Act.

The consequence of this deemed residence is that the trust’s taxable income is computed in substantially the same manner as that of a Canadian-resident trust, subject to the specific inclusions, exclusions, elections, and compliance obligations prescribed in section 94 and the related provisions of the Income Tax Act.

Resident Contributor and the 60-Month Rule

A key statutory concept underlying the resident contributor test in subsection 94(3) is the definition of “contributor.” Under subsection 94(1), a contributor to a trust includes any person or entity that has transferred or lent property to the trust, directly or indirectly, excluding arm’s length transactions. The definition of contributor is intentionally broad and is not limited to individuals or legal persons; it also covers entities such as partnerships, joint ventures, funds, and other organizations, whether or not they have legal personality.

A resident contributor is a contributor who is resident in Canada at the relevant time. However, the statute introduces a significant temporal limitation intended to exclude contributors with a sustained period of non-residence.

Specifically, an individual will not be considered a resident contributor if he or she has not been resident in Canada for a continuous period of at least 60 months (five years) before the relevant contribution.

This limitation is reinforced by subsection 94(10), which provides detailed timing rules governing when a contribution is considered to have been made at a “non-resident time.” In general terms, a contribution made while a person is non-resident will be treated as having been made at a non-resident time only if the contributor was non-resident throughout a specified period both before and after the contribution.

If the contributor becomes resident in Canada within 60 months following the contribution, the contribution may be recharacterized for purposes of section 94 as having been made at a time other than a non-resident time.

The purpose of the 60-month rule is to prevent temporary or strategic non-residence from being used to avoid the application of the non-resident trust rules. It reflects a legislative decision that only contributors who have been genuinely and continuously non-resident for a prolonged period should be excluded from the resident contributor test.

Resident Beneficiaries and the “Connected Contributor” Requirement

Section 94 of the Income Tax Act may also apply to a non-resident trust where there is a Canadian-resident beneficiary under the trust at the relevant time. This alternative statutory pathway is commonly referred to as the resident beneficiary test. Unlike the resident contributor test, this test does not turn solely on the residence of the person who transferred property to the trust. Instead, it requires the concurrent presence of both a Canadian-resident beneficiary and a qualifying connection to a contributor.

a. Definition of Resident Beneficiary

Subsection 94(1) defines a resident beneficiary under a trust at any time as a person (other than a successor beneficiary or an exempt person) who, at that time:

is a beneficiary under the trust, is resident in Canada, and has a connected contributor to the trust.

Accordingly, Canadian residence alone is not sufficient. Even where a beneficiary is resident in Canada and holds an interest under a non-resident trust, section 94 will not apply unless the connected contributor requirement is also satisfied.

b. Connected Contributor Requirement

The concept of a connected contributor is central to the resident beneficiary test. Under subsection 94(1), a connected contributor to a trust at a particular time is a contributor to the trust other than a person all of whose contributions to the trust were made at a non-resident time of that person.

This definition reflects a deliberate legislative choice. Section 94 is not intended to capture trusts funded exclusively by persons who were genuinely non-resident of Canada over a sustained period. Instead, it targets trust arrangements that maintain a meaningful connection to Canada through contributors whose residence history creates a sufficient nexus to the Canadian tax base.

c. Meaning of “Non-Resident Time”

A non-resident time of a person, in respect of a contribution to a trust, is defined as a time at which the contribution was made while the person was non-resident of Canada, provided that the person was non-resident (or, where applicable, not in existence) throughout a specified period that:

begins 60 months (five years) before the contribution, and

ends at the earlier of:

60 months after the contribution, and the particular time under consideration.



In effect, a contribution will qualify as having been made at a non-resident time only where the contributor was continuously non-resident for a full five-year period both before and after the contribution (subject to limited statutory exceptions, such as contributions made on death).

Interaction With the 60-Month Rule

Subsection 94(10) reinforces this framework by deeming certain contributions not to have been made at a non-resident time where the contributor becomes resident in Canada within 60 months after the contribution.

This rule prevents temporary or strategic non-residence from being used to avoid connected contributor status. Therefore, a connected contributor to a non-resident trust could be, for example, a Canadian resident who contributes to the trust and remains a resident during the relevant taxation year, a recent emigrant who contributed while still a resident, or someone who immigrates shortly after contributing.

Practical Effect of the Resident Contributor and Resident Beneficiary Tests

Section 94 of the Income Tax Act applies when either of its two statutory connecting tests is met. A non-resident trust may be deemed resident in Canada under subsection 94(3) if, at a specific time during the taxation year, there is either a resident contributor to the trust or a resident beneficiary under the trust, as defined in subsection 94(1). The tests are alternative and not cumulative. As such, the satisfaction of one is sufficient to trigger the deeming rule.

Where either test is met, subsection 94(3) operates mechanically to deem the trust to be resident in Canada throughout the taxation year for the enumerated purposes of the Act. This deemed residence extends to income computation, the determination of tax liability under Part I of the Income Tax Act, and the trust’s compliance obligations.

As a result, the trust may be required to compute income in a manner that engages the foreign affiliate and foreign accrual property income (FAPI) rules, depending on the trust’s structure and the nature of the beneficiaries’ interests.

The statutory design of section 94 reflects a deliberate legislative balance. The provision does not treat all foreign trusts as subject to Canada’s anti-deferral regime, nor does it require both tests to be met. Instead, the Income Tax Act has identified two distinct pathways—one focused on contributions and residence history, and the other on beneficiary residence coupled with contributor connection—that establish a sufficient nexus to Canada to justify applying the FAPI framework to a trust arrangement.

Because the application of section 94 turns on precise statutory definitions, residence timing rules, and the interaction between trust law concepts and the foreign affiliate regime, the analysis is highly technical and fact-sensitive. Small differences in residence status, contribution timing, or trust structure can determine whether the FAPI rules apply.

For that reason, offshore trust planning and compliance require early and careful analysis by an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to ensure that the statutory tests are properly applied, evidentiary assumptions are accurate, and unintended exposure to the FAPI regime is identified and addressed before a dispute arises.

Pro Tax Tips – Why Trust Structure and Canadian Nexus Drive FAPI Risk

A common misconception in offshore planning is the belief that establishing a trust outside Canada, by itself, removes the trust and its income from Canadian taxation. Canadian tax law does not operate on that basis. Where a trust arrangement has meaningful connections to Canada—through Canadian-resident settlors, contributors, or beneficiaries—the Income Tax Act may subject the trust to Canada’s anti-deferral regime, including the FAPI rules.

The critical issue is not the trust’s offshore location, but the statutory connecting factors identified in section 94. A foreign trust does not escape Canadian taxation merely because it is administered abroad. If either the resident contributor test or the resident beneficiary test is satisfied, subsection 94(3) may deem the trust to be resident in Canada for specified purposes.

Once that deeming rule applies, the trust may be required to compute income, determine Part I tax liability, and comply with foreign affiliate reporting obligations in a manner that engages the FAPI regime.

Equally important is how the trust is configured. The trust deed, the scope of trustee discretion, and the nature of beneficiaries’ interests directly affect how section 94 operates. Discretionary trusts and fixed-interest or business-type trusts are treated differently under the Act. In addition, the character of the income earned within the trust matters. Passive income—such as interest, dividends, rents, royalties, and other investment income—is precisely the category targeted by the FAPI rules.

A trust holding passive investment assets raises materially different issues than one earning active business income, even where residence considerations are otherwise similar.

From a practical perspective, the most important time to evaluate FAPI exposure is before the trust is settled and funded. Once contributions are made, beneficiaries are named, and income starts to accumulate, the statutory tests in section 94 may already be triggered, often with limited ability to reverse the adverse tax consequences. Early analysis allows risks to be identified, assessed, and, where possible, mitigated through careful drafting, structuring, and timing.

For taxpayers, this is why offshore trust planning cannot be reduced to templates or generalized assumptions about “foreign” structures. Determining whether a trust will be drawn into the Canadian anti-deferral framework of FAPI requires a detailed review of residence status, contribution history, beneficiary connections, trust deed mechanics, and the nature of expected income.

That analysis is inherently technical and fact-driven. Engaging a top Canadian tax lawyer at the structuring stage is therefore critical—not only to ensure compliance, but to anticipate and manage FAPI exposure before it crystallizes into reassessments, penalties, or litigation.

FAQ – Key Questions on the FAPI Regime, Foreign Trusts, and CRA Reassessments

1. Does establishing a trust outside Canada automatically exclude the trust and its income from Canadian taxation?

No. The offshore location of a trust, by itself, does not exclude the trust or its income from Canadian taxation. Under section 94 of the Income Tax Act, a trust that is otherwise non-resident may be deemed resident in Canada for specified purposes where either the resident contributor test or the resident beneficiary test is satisfied. Where subsection 94(3) applies, the trust is brought within the Canadian tax computation framework for the limited purpose of identifying income that would otherwise be deferred offshore. That income may then be attributed or imputed to Canadian taxpayers—such as beneficiaries or persons with a sufficient interest—on a current basis under the FAPI rules, even though no amount is distributed and the trust is administered outside Canada.

2. Are the FAPI rules triggered only where both Canadian contributors and Canadian beneficiaries are present?

No. Section 94 operates on alternative statutory tests. A non-resident trust may be deemed resident in Canada if either there is a resident contributor to the trust or there is a resident beneficiary under the trust coupled with a connected contributor, as defined in subsection 94(1). The satisfaction of one test is sufficient. It is not necessary for both tests to be met. Once subsection 94(3) is triggered, the statutory pathway to the FAPI regime may be opened, depending on the trust’s structure and the nature of the income earned. For this reason, a careful, fact-specific analysis by an experienced Canadian tax lawyer is essential to determine whether the statutory thresholds in section 94 are met and whether the FAPI rules may apply to a particular trust arrangement.

Footnote

1. Canada Tax Service (Thomson Reuters), “94 — Application to Non-Resident Trusts” (Analysis/Commentary), Taxnet Pro, 1 September 2024 (consulted 20 January 2026). (Application to Non-Resident Trusts)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.