24 Hours And A Handshake: Kyle Lowry Comes Home

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Co-authored by Gowling WLG summer law student Daniela Leite.

In a league defined by trades, free agency, and cold business decisions, the one-day contract is the rare moment where sentiment gets the last word. This week, Kyle Lowry will sign one with the Toronto Raptors, officially retiring as the player most fans consider the greatest in franchise history. Over nine seasons, Lowry racked up more assists, three-pointers, and steals than any Raptor ever has, earned six consecutive All-Star selections, and helped deliver the city its only NBA championship in 2019. His No. 7 will be retired during the upcoming season, hanging alongside Vince Carter's No. 15, which went up in November 2024. Two very different Raptors stories, side by side in the rafters: Carter, who left town acrimoniously and spent years being booed before an emotional reconciliation, and Lowry, who never stopped calling Toronto home even after stops in Miami and Philadelphia. The timing is hard to ignore, too, as the announcement landed just two days after the Raptors re-acquired Kawhi Leonard, reuniting the core of that 2019 title run in spirit if not on the court.

For those unfamiliar, a one-day contract is exactly what it sounds like; a ceremonial agreement, typically for the league minimum or even no money at all, that allows a player to formally sign with a team and immediately retire on their roster. No games need to be played; no practices need to be attended. The whole thing exists so that when a player's career shows up in the record books, the last line reads the way it should. It is a handshake deal in the truest sense, and most major North American sports leagues have embraced it as one of the most beloved traditions in professional sports.

Lowry is far from the first athlete to use a one-day contract as a final punctuation mark. In the NHL, Eric Staal signed one with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2024 after 18 seasons across six teams, retiring where he won the Stanley Cup in 2006. In the NFL, Frank Gore did the same with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, capping a 16-year career that took him from San Francisco to Indianapolis to Miami to Buffalo to New York before circling back to where it all started. These deals carry no real money and no obligation to play; they exist purely so a player's name can appear on the transaction wire one final time, with the right team next to it.

What makes these moments resonate is how emotional they are. In a sports landscape that runs on analytics, salary caps, and leverage, the one-day contract is a refreshing reminder that some things still come down to loyalty and love. For Lowry, a player who was nearly traded at seemingly every deadline before becoming the heart and soul of a championship team, it is the perfect ending.

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