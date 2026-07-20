How Sniff Is Rethinking Local Social Networking

A new iOS app called Sniff is taking a different approach to social networking by connecting dog owners within the same neighbourhood. Rather than encouraging users to build broad online communities, the app focuses on creating hyper-local communities through geofencing and address verification, limiting users to people who live nearby. The idea is simple: the dogs you discover on the app are likely the same ones you pass on your daily walks, making it easier to turn familiar faces into real-world connections.

Sniff also takes an unconventional approach to privacy. Instead of centring user profiles around people, the app initially displays only dog profiles, including photos, names, breeds and personality traits. Human names and identifying information remain hidden unless two users mutually connect. Once a match is made, the app unlocks a messaging feature that allows neighbours to coordinate dog walks, arrange meetups at local parks, or help one another with pet-related needs. By limiting personal information at the outset, the app lowers the barrier to interaction while giving users more control over when and with whom they share their identity.

As concerns around online privacy continue to grow, Sniff offers an interesting example of how thoughtful product design can encourage meaningful local connections while putting user privacy first – though whether this approach gains widespread adoption remains to be seen.