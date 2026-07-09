Canada is recognized as a major player in film, television and interactive digital media production. The growth of Canada’s multibillion-dollar production industry continues to thrive, supported by world-class production facilities, a highly skilled workforce, close cultural and geographic ties to the United States, and a competitive business environment. Additional advantages include lower production and location costs than many US and European jurisdictions, a favourable exchange rate, and a broad range of government tax credits, funding programs and incentives.

At Dentons, we understand the opportunities provided by both federal and provincial governments that are available to producers choosing Canada as a production destination. Producing in Canada—our comprehensive guide to Canadian film, television and interactive digital media incentive programs—outlines key federal and provincial tax credits, funding programs and eligibility requirements available across the country. Although each financing program is described separately for ease of reference, any given production may qualify for two or more programs. The information provided in this edition of Producing in Canada is current as of June 2026.

Click here to download the ‘Producing in Canada’ guide or here to see what other guides we have in this series.