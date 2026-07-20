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20 July 2026

Sideline Conversations: The World Cup’s Biggest Controversies So Far (Video)

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Hosts Aarij Wasti, Marlon Hill, and Juan Carlos Partida examine the legal and commercial controversies emerging from FIFA World Cup 2026, including federation overreach, government involvement in football governance, and immigration challenges affecting tournament participants. The episode also highlights standout commercial activations and celebrates Cabo Verde's unexpected tournament success.
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As the world enjoys the FIFA World Cup 2026 across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, Sideline Conversations takes you beyond the pitch to explore the legal and commercial issues shaping the tournament. Hosted by Aarij S. Wasti (Gowling WLG, Toronto), Marlon Hill (WSHC+B, Miami), and Juan Carlos Partida (EC Rubio, Mexico City), your cross-border legal guides to the world’s biggest sporting event.

In Episode 10, the team sat down ahead of the final weeks of the tournament to discuss the controversies that have emerged, including accusations of federation overreach, the blurred line between government involvement and footballing integrity, and the immigration hurdles affecting fans and officials alike. They also hand out their own “cards” of the tournament by recognizing standout commercial activations and the Cinderella run of Cabo Verde.

Watch the episode below.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

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