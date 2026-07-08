Canada Proposes An Under-16 Social Media Ban

The Canadian federal government recently introduced the Safe Social Media Act in Parliament. If the bill is successful, Canadian children under the age of 16 will no longer be able to have accounts on “social media services”, which include traditional social media platforms as well as livestreaming and user-uploaded adult content services.

This move adds Canada to a growing list of countries that have proposed or implemented youth social media bans in recent years. One of the most high-profile examples is Australia, which implemented an under-16 social media ban back in January.

Unlike countries such as Australia, Canada’s proposed under-16 social media ban is not absolute. Social media companies can be granted an exemption from the ban if they are deemed to have “sufficient safeguards” to protect children.

Some small social media companies such as Bluesky have opposed youth social media bans, cautioning that extreme regulation of the social media space risks pushing smaller platforms out of the market. Larger social media companies such as Meta have pushed back as well, arguing that the ban has negative implications for freedom of speech, and risks cutting teens off from their community.

Youth social media bans have also caused tensions between social media companies and tech companies, as each believes the other should be responsible for the age verification process. Canada’s bill holds the social media companies responsible.