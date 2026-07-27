CSA Launches Extensive Consultation On Reporting Issuer Regulation

On July 16, 2026, the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “ CSA ”) published CSA Consultation Paper 51-406 — Modernizing the Regulation of Public Companies (the “ Consultation Paper ”) which requests stakeholder input on potential ways to modernize five key areas of Canadian securities legislation relating to reporting issuers: (1) proportionate regulation regarding venture and non-venture issuers; (2) alternative financial reporting requirements for venture issuers; (3) hold periods for private placements by reporting issuers and the potential introduction of a new prospectus exemption for reporting issuers distributing securities to qualified institutional purchasers (QIPs); (4) material change reporting; and (5) regulatory developments in the United States. The Consultation Paper also invites general feedback on whether there are other changes or initiatives to improve the efficiency of capital markets and assist reporting issuers gain access to capital while simultaneously balancing investor protection. The Consultation Paper is open for a 120-day comment period ending on November 13, 2026.

Background

The structure of Canada’s public markets is unique. There are approximately 3,000 listed issuers in Canada’s public markets, the majority of which are venture issuers (76%) as opposed to non‑venture issuers (24%), yet market capitalization is highly concentrated among a relatively small number of large issuers, with approximately 12% of listed issuers exceeding $1 billion in market capitalization. In the Consultation Paper, the CSA highlights its multi-year effort to modernize the regulation of reporting issuers in Canada. Recent examples of the CSA’s efforts include expanding the limits of the listed issuer financing prospectus exemption (the “LIFE Exemption”), permitting eligible issuers to adopt semi-annual reporting, and establishing a prospectus exemption for new reporting issuers. The breadth and ambition of the Consultation Paper signals that the CSA views this as an important juncture for Canada’s public company regulatory framework — one that warrants a comprehensive and structured reassessment.

Key Areas for Consultation

1. Proportionate Regulation

Canadian securities legislation currently imposes specific requirements on reporting issuers falling within the definition of a “venture issuer” under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The “venture issuer” definition is predicated on the exchange that a reporting issuer is listed on. The CSA’s position is that this framework has historically been appropriate because the exchange an issuer is listed on is often consistent with such issuer’s stage of development and therefore provided predictability and certainty for reporting issuers and investors. That being said, the CSA acknowledges that the landscape of Canadian capital markets has changed due to a variety of factors such as: (a) the increased number of venture issuers and exchanges that cater to such issuers; (b) fewer larger and more mature issuers; and (c) issuers losing venture issuer status due to secondary listings on international exchanges that do not fall within the definition of venture issuer.

The CSA is seeking input on three potential options:

Option A — Targeted Adjustments: Enhanced requirements applied to larger venture issuers above specific thresholds, or reduced requirements extended to smaller non-venture issuers, while preserving the existing exchange-based framework for venture and non‑venture issuers.

Option B — Issuer-Specific Criteria: The determination of a venture or non-venture issuer would be altered so that it would be determined by measurable financial or operational metrics (e.g., assets, revenue, market capitalization, or public float) at defined points in time rather than by exchange listing. This altered approach would be similar to the U.S. approach of categorizing issuers by public float and revenue.

Option C — Mandatory Graduation from Venture Exchanges: Those issuers exceeding specific thresholds would be required to graduate to a non-venture exchange or tier and cease to be a venture issuer, which would maintain a clear distinction between venture and non-venture exchanges while ensuring that larger or more complex issuers are subject to the more onerous requirements applicable to non-venture issuers.

Each option involves meaningful trade-offs between regulatory certainty, administrative efficiency, consistency with the prior distinction between venture and non-venture issuers, and the appropriate calibration of obligations to issuer size and sophistication.

2. Alternative Financial Reporting Requirements

Some smaller venture issuers have commented to the CSA that complying with certain aspects of IFRS Accounting Standards imposes significant costs that outweigh the benefits received by investors. Specific reasons for such burdensome costs to venture issuers include the complexity of judgments required in areas such as fair value measurements or the bifurcation of financial instruments, and the difficulty of monitoring and implementing frequent standard changes to accounting standards with limited available internal resources. The CSA is seeking input on whether it should allow a subset of venture issuers to prepare financial statements using an alternative approach, such as a modified application of IFRS Accounting Standards that reduces the burden on issuers but continues to protect investors.

3. Hold Periods for Private Placements by Reporting Issuers and Proposed QIP Exemption

The Hold Period Regime

Under National Instrument 45-102 – Resale of Securities, securities issued by a reporting issuer in reliance on a prospectus exemption are generally subject to a restricted period whereby the purchaser of such securities is obligated to hold the securities for at least four months from the distribution date.

The CSA notes in the Consultation Paper that such resale restrictions have historically been justified for a number of reasons, including incentivizing the use of the prospectus system, aligning the interests of investors and issuers, and eliminating any potential asymmetries of information.

However, the CSA concedes that such historical rationales may no longer be valid due to technological advances that have significantly accelerated information dissemination. Feedback received by the CSA also indicates that hold periods create inefficiencies and undue complexity, treat economically equivalent securities differently, and may incentivize “swap” transactions involving securities lending arrangements and short sales designed to avoid such resale restrictions.

The CSA is seeking input on whether it should conduct a comprehensive review of the hold period regime for securities of reporting issuers issued on a prospectus-exempt basis.

Proposed Qualified Institutional Purchaser Exemption

The CSA is also seeking feedback on a potential new prospectus exemption for distributions by reporting issuers listed in Canada made through registered dealers to Qualified Institutional Purchasers (the “QIP Exemption”). The QIP Exemption is intended to make capital raising easier for certain reporting issuers as well as improve investment opportunities for institutional investors who may otherwise be constrained by their ability to hold securities subject to resale restrictions.

Key proposed parameters to the QIP Exemption include:

The issuer would need to meet criteria similar to those required to file a short form prospectus or otherwise satisfy the LIFE Exemption conditions, including having been a reporting issuer for at least 12 months with listed equity securities on a recognized Canadian exchange, having active business operations, and having filed all continuous disclosure documents required by Canadian securities laws.

The distribution would need to be made through a registered dealer to a Canadian-based institutional investor that falls within the definition of a “Qualified Institutional Purchaser”, which may be defined as a “permitted client” (or a subset thereof) under National Instrument 31-103 – Registration Requirements, Exemptions, and Ongoing Registrant Obligations.

A report of exempt distribution filing requirement would apply to allow CSA staff to monitor reliance on the exemption and compliance with its conditions.

Securities acquired under the QIP Exemption would not be subject to any hold period.

4. Material Change Reporting

Reporting issuers are currently required to issue and file a news release immediately upon a material change and to file a Form 51-102F3 – Material Change Report (“Form 51-102F3”) as soon as reasonably practicable (and at latest within 10 days of the material change). However, in practice, many reporting issuers satisfy the disclosure requirements of Form 51-102F3 by attaching the applicable material change news release. The CSA notes that it has heard from market participants, specifically venture issuers, that this sequential filing obligation is duplicative and unnecessarily burdensome and that the incremental informational value of the material change report over the news release is limited.

One proposal is to eliminate the separate material change report filing, provided the news release is expressly identified as disclosing a “material change” and contains all the disclosure required in Form 51-102F3. The CSA notes, however, that a material change report is a “core document” under secondary market liability provisions and is separately categorized on SEDAR+, which may enhance investor visibility compared to a typical news release. However, on the other hand, many issuers disseminate a high volume of news releases which may make it difficult to discern which news release discloses a material change.

The CSA is also consulting on whether greater certainty should be provided on what events constitute material changes and require automatic disclosure which would be comparable to the Form 8-K approach in the U.S.

5. Developments in the United States

The CSA is also monitoring several significant U.S. regulatory developments proposed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that may be applicable to the Canadian framework, including the SEC’s May 2026 proposal to permit semi‑annual interim reporting for domestic companies, SEC Chairman Atkins’ announced comprehensive review of Regulation S-K disclosure requirements aimed at focusing on material information, and the SEC’s proposed Registered Offering Reform and filer status amendments which expands shelf registration eligibility and extends scaled disclosure accommodations to a broader set of issuers.

Collectively, these developments reflect a broader reconsideration of the frequency and scope of periodic reporting obligations and the regulatory framework supporting capital formation for public companies.

Comment Period and Next Steps

The CSA has included specific questions for stakeholders to consider when making submissions but also invite stakeholders to comment on any aspect of the Consultation Paper, including proposals for other changes or initiatives to improve the efficiency of capital markets and assist reporting issuers gain access to capital while simultaneously balancing investor protection. Stakeholders are encouraged to review the Consultation Paper for the complete list of questions and further context. Comments in response to the Consultation Paper may be submitted at https://www.securities-administrators.ca/consultations/ by November 13, 2026.