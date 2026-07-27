Can Your Manufacturing Business Supply Ontario’s Defence Sector? A Practical Guide For Ontario SMEs

As governments increase defence spending, supply chains diversify, and prime contractors seek domestic partners, the question for most manufacturers is no longer whether opportunities exist—it is whether their business is prepared to qualify for them.

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Ontario's expanding defence industry may represent a once-in-a-generation growth opportunity for manufacturers.

As governments increase defence spending, supply chains diversify, and prime contractors seek domestic partners, the question for most manufacturers is no longer whether opportunities exist—it is whether their business is prepared to qualify for them.

In my experience, manufacturers rarely lose defence opportunities because they cannot produce the product. More often, it’s because they are unable to satisfy the governance, cybersecurity, compliance, documentation, or contractual requirements that sophisticated customers expect.

Indeed, defence procurement takes place in a highly regulated, risk-sensitive environment that not all small and mid-sized manufacturers are prepared for. In this blog, I will dive into the often-underestimated readiness gaps, contract terms that can materially affect profitability, leading practices in workforce planning, and more.

Why Defence Manufacturing Is Different

Defence manufacturing differs from most commercial markets in four major ways.

Defence procurement typically involves longer planning horizons and procurement cycles. Opportunities may take years to mature from initial requirements to awarded contracts. While this can create frustration for new entrants, it also creates the prospect of long-term revenue streams and enduring customer relationships. Defence customers generally impose higher standards of accountability and oversight. Suppliers may be subject to audits, reporting requirements, security obligations, and extensive documentation requirements that exceed those commonly seen in commercial manufacturing. Barriers to entry are intentionally higher. Governments and prime contractors need confidence that suppliers can reliably support operations, manage sensitive information, maintain business continuity, and satisfy regulatory requirements. Defence customers are sophisticated buyers. They conduct extensive due diligence not only on a supplier's products and services, but also on the systems, controls, and governance structures that support the business.

For manufacturers considering entry into this market, defence work should be viewed not simply as another sales channel, but as participation in a fundamentally different operating environment.

What Prime Contractors Really Evaluate

Many business owners assume that supplier selection is driven primarily by technical capability and pricing. In reality, prime contractors often evaluate a much broader range of factors. Among the considerations frequently examined are:

Corporate governance and leadership oversight

Cybersecurity controls

Regulatory compliance frameworks

Supply chain resilience

Quality management systems

Documentation and recordkeeping processes

Financial stability

Risk management capabilities

Business continuity planning

A manufacturer with excellent production capabilities but weak governance controls may be viewed as a higher-risk supplier than a competitor with slightly less capacity but stronger systems and compliance infrastructure.

From the perspective of a prime contractor, every supplier introduces risk into the supply chain. The supplier that demonstrates an ability to identify, manage, and mitigate those risks often gains a significant competitive advantage.

The Readiness Gaps SMEs Often Underestimate

There are extensive operational and compliance requirements associated with defence contracting. These are the areas that routinely emerge as readiness gaps.

Controlled Goods and Security Requirements

Businesses involved in certain defence-related activities may need to satisfy Controlled Goods Program requirements or other security-related obligations. These requirements can affect personnel screening, access controls, physical security measures, and information management practices.

Businesses that wait until a contract opportunity arises to address these requirements may find themselves struggling to qualify within customer timelines.

Export Controls

Defence-related products, technologies, and technical data may be subject to Canadian, U.S., or international export control regimes.

Failure to understand applicable restrictions can create significant legal and commercial risks, including delays, penalties, and reputational damage.

Data Governance and Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity has become one of the most significant barriers to entry in the defence sector.

Prime contractors increasingly expect suppliers to demonstrate mature cybersecurity practices, incident response capabilities, data protection measures, and employee training programs.

The question is not whether a business has experienced a cyber incident. The question is whether the organization has the governance structures and response protocols necessary to manage one effectively.

Contract Administration

Many SMEs underestimate the administrative complexity associated with defence contracts.

Robust procedures may be required to manage documentation, reporting obligations, change orders, compliance certifications, audits, and subcontractor requirements.

A profitable contract can quickly become problematic if internal systems are not capable of supporting the associated administrative burden.

Protecting Enterprise Value Through Intellectual Property Strategy

For innovative manufacturers, intellectual property may ultimately become one of the most valuable assets developed through participation in the defence sector.

Yet many companies enter commercial relationships without a clear understanding of what intellectual property they own, what they are creating, and what rights they may be granting to customers or partners.

Key questions include:

Who owns supplier-developed innovations?

How are improvements and derivative works treated?

Are employee-created inventions properly assigned to the company?

What protections exist for proprietary processes and know-how?

How will intellectual property be handled in joint development arrangements?

These issues should be addressed before disputes arise.

A well-structured IP strategy not only protects competitive advantages but also enhances enterprise value, improves investment readiness, and strengthens a company's negotiating position with customers and strategic partners.

Contract Terms That Can Materially Affect Profitability

Contractual provisions have a notable impact on profitability, and several clauses warrant scrutiny.

Indemnities

Defence contracts frequently include broad indemnification obligations that can expose suppliers to significant financial risk if not appropriately negotiated and understood.

Audit Rights

Customers may reserve extensive rights to inspect records, verify compliance, review costs, and examine operational practices.

Manufacturers should understand both the scope and practical implications of these obligations before execution.

Flow-Down Obligations

Prime contractors often pass contractual obligations down through the supply chain.

Suppliers may find themselves responsible for complying with requirements originating from government contracts they have never reviewed directly.

Termination Rights

Termination provisions deserve careful consideration. A contract that can be terminated on short notice may create business risks that are not adequately reflected in projected revenue.

Liability Allocation

Limitation of liability provisions, warranties, insurance requirements, and risk allocation mechanisms should be evaluated as part of an overall commercial strategy, not merely treated as standard legal boilerplate.

The most sophisticated manufacturers recognize that contract management is a profitability issue as much as a legal issue.

Workforce Planning and Security-Cleared Talent

The defence sector introduces workforce challenges that most manufacturers have not previously encountered.

Recruiting and retaining qualified personnel remains difficult across advanced manufacturing sectors. The challenge becomes even greater when security clearances, specialized technical expertise, and regulatory requirements are added to the equation.

Leaders should consider:

How many key roles depend on individual employees?

What institutional knowledge exists only in the minds of senior personnel?

Are succession plans in place?

How long would it take to replace critical talent?

Can security-cleared personnel be recruited quickly enough to support growth?

A defence opportunity can create meaningful growth, but only if the necessary workforce capacity exists to support execution.

Board-Level Questions Leaders Should Be Asking

For owners, directors, and executive teams, defence readiness should be approached as an enterprise-wide strategic issue.

Before pursuing opportunities, leadership should ask several fundamental questions:

Are we prepared for the audit, reporting, and documentation requirements associated with defence contracts?

Do we have a clear inventory of our intellectual property assets and ownership rights?

Are our cybersecurity controls capable of withstanding customer scrutiny or regulatory investigation?

Do our contracts appropriately allocate risk?

Have we assessed our exposure under export controls and other regulatory regimes?

Can our existing systems support heightened compliance obligations?

Do we have sufficient security-cleared personnel to execute the work?

Are we carrying risks that our pricing model does not adequately reflect?

Can we demonstrate supply chain resilience to sophisticated customers?

Is our governance framework capable of supporting long-term participation in the sector?

These questions are not merely legal considerations. They are strategic business considerations that directly affect growth, profitability, and enterprise value.

Executive Takeaway

Ontario's defence industrial expansion presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers prepared to meet the sector's demands.

However, defence work should not be viewed simply as a new revenue stream. It is participation in a more complex, more regulated, and more scrutinized operating environment.

The manufacturers most likely to succeed are not necessarily those with the largest facilities or the most advanced equipment. They are the businesses that have invested in governance, compliance, cybersecurity, intellectual property protection, workforce planning, contract management, and risk mitigation.

In short, the objective is not merely to win a defence contract. The objective is to build an organization that defence customers, prime contractors, and strategic partners are willing to trust.

Manufacturers that undertake that preparation are far more likely to secure contracts, protect margins, manage risk, and create lasting enterprise value.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.