Get With The Times: The CSA Seeks Stakeholder Comments On Modernizing Canada’s Capital Markets

Those that don’t keep up get left behind. This age-old logic arguably applies to capital markets as much as to anything else, and the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) would seem to agree.

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Those that don’t keep up get left behind. This age-old logic arguably applies to capital markets as much as to anything else, and the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) would seem to agree.

On July 16, 2026, the CSA published a Consultation Paper seeking stakeholder input on potential ways to further modernize Canada’s regulation of public companies. The goal is straightforward: keep Canada’s capital markets competitive by adapting to the evolving needs of reporting issuers, their investors and other market participants. The initiative also recognizes that Canada’s capital markets are in a global competition to attract issuers and investors, especially vis-à-vis the United States.

While the CSA is also interested in general feedback on ways to improve Canada’s capital markets, the Consultation Paper focuses on five discrete topics. These are:

Proportionate regulation for venture vs non-venture issuers.

Alternative financial reporting requirements.

Hold periods for private placements by reporting issuers.

Material change reporting.

Developments in the United States.

The CSA is accepting comments until November 13, 2026. If you’re a Canadian reporting issuer interested in submitting comments, contact any of the authors or any other Fasken capital markets partner. For more Fasken thought leadership, visit our Capital Markets and M&A insights hub and subscribe.

The Unique Context of the Canadian Market

It’s worth noting the CSA’s assessment of the unique characteristics of Canada’s capital markets, which the CSA estimates to include approximately 3,000 listed issuers. According to the CSA, of these, 76% are venture issuers, while only 12% have a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion. These market dynamics help explain the CSA’s tailored approach and the considerations reflected in the Consultation Paper.

Proportionate Regulation for Venture vs Non-Venture Issuers

The Consultation Paper asks whether the current method of delimiting between venture and non-venture issuers, which is based on their exchange listing, should be maintained or whether a revised approach should be adopted. This is relevant as Canadian securities legislation generally looks to streamline certain disclosure requirements for smaller, earlier stage "venture issuers" in a proportionate manner.

The CSA notes the current approach has historically provided transparency and certainty for issuers and investors as the exchange on which an issuer is listed has typically aligned with an issuer’s stage of development. That said, the CSA is also aware that capital markets have evolved, including the growth of the venture issuer market and the exchanges servicing that market. This raises the question of whether the current Canadian approach remains rightsized, proportionate and aligned with current market realities.

Of particular concern to the CSA are (1) issuers that lose their venture issuer status as a result of obtaining a secondary listing on marketplaces outside Canada, and (2) more mature issuers that continue to maintain a venture exchange listing despite their size, operational complexity, and stage of development.

The Consultation Paper sets out three potential options followed by a series of specific considerations related to each:

Option A – Maintaining the current approach with targeted adjustments. The CSA states this would allow for incremental changes addressing the most pressing proportionality concerns while retaining the basic, long-standing framework for issuers and investors. For example, venture issuers above certain thresholds could be subject to enhanced requirements, and smaller non-venture issuers could be subject to reduced requirements.

Option B – Introducing issuer-specific criteria to determine issuer status. The CSA states this would align more closely with certain international frameworks, such as in the U.S., that categorize issuers by public float and revenue.

Option C – Requiring mandatory graduation from venture exchanges for issuers exceeding specified size thresholds. The CSA states this would maintain a clear distinction between venture and non-venture exchanges/tiers while ensuring that larger or more complex issuers are subject to the regulatory expectations applicable to non-venture issuers.

Alternative Financial Reporting Requirements

The Consultation Paper asks whether some venture issuers should be permitted to prepare their financial statements using an alternative approach to financial statement reporting, e.g., based on a modified application of certain aspects of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Accounting Standards.

The CSA cites venture issuer concern that the costs of complying with certain aspects of IFRS Accounting Standards, such as those that require complex judgement and estimates, have become disproportionate to the benefits received by investors. The CSA also received feedback that investors of some venture issuers may use financial statements differently, and that investment decisions in some of these venture issuers may place less emphasis on certain aspects of financial statement reporting. The question that follows is whether the current financial statement reporting requirements are appropriately tailored for some venture issuers and appropriately balance burden reduction with investor protection.

The consultation questions posed by the CSA include (1) what IFRS Accounting Standards present the greatest challenges for venture issuers in terms of cost or complexity, and (2) what characteristics (e.g., stage of development, operating complexity, industry, revenue level, or financing frequency) should decide which venture issuers might be eligible for an alternative or proportionate financial statement reporting approach.

Hold Periods for Private Placements by Reporting Issuers

The CSA is reconsidering the need for, or otherwise modifying, hold periods for securities of reporting issuers that are distributed under a prospectus exemption.

The CSA notes that a number of the historical rationales for the existing four-month hold period may no longer be relevant or appropriate. Among other things, the CSA notes that (1) technological advances have increased the speed at which information is absorbed by the market, (2) hold periods treat economically equivalent securities differently and create incentives to structure “swap” transactions in certain circumstances, and (3) the reality that most investors purchase securities in the secondary market in reliance on an issuer’s continuous disclosure rather than on the disclosure in a prospectus.

In addition to consulting on hold periods for reporting issuers generally, the CSA is also seeking feedback on a potential new prospectus exemption (the QIP exemption) for distributions by Canadian-listed reporting issuers made through registered dealers to “Qualified Institutional Purchasers.” The aim would be to increase the ability of Canadian listed issuers to raise capital from institutional investors, who can be constrained in their ability to acquire securities that are subject to resale restrictions. The QIP exemption could also eliminate differential resale treatment for private placements to investors in Canada compared to private placements to investors outside Canada, an “unlevel playing field” that currently puts Canadian investors and dealers at a disadvantage.

The conditions under consideration by the CSA for the QIP exemption would include several safeguards designed to prevent misuse, including (1) requiring that a QIP acquire securities as principal for its own account and not with a view to distribution, (2) mandating the filing of a new report of exempt distribution (RED) to facilitate regulatory oversight and compliance monitoring, and (3) imposing seasoning requirements.

Material Change Reporting

The CSA seeks input on whether current material change reporting requirements remain appropriate in today’s marketplace, including potential ways to reduce or eliminate current duplication.

The CSA states that some market participants (primarily venture issuers) think the requirement to file a material change report is duplicative and unnecessarily burdensome given that (1) the material change has already been disclosed in a news release, and (2) in many cases, the material change report simply includes the news release as an attachment. The CSA also notes that many smaller issuers file material change reports for all news releases, either out of an abundance of caution or for promotional purposes, and that his practice may dilute the “signaling” purpose behind the material change report requirement.

The Consultation Paper notes three potential options going forward:

Removing the requirement to file a separate material change report, provided the news release is expressly identified as disclosing a material change and contains all information that would have otherwise been required in the material change report.

Providing more certainty on what events are always required to be disclosed as material changes, such as in the U.S. where certain events always trigger the filing of a Form 8-K. [1]

Supplementing the existing material change reporting requirements with an obligation to file an alternative streamlined form for certain types of changes.

The CSA is mindful of the important role that material change reports play under the secondary market liability regime and the heightened investor scrutiny they attract as core disclosure documents. The CSA also recognizes their significance within the base shelf prospectus regime, where their incorporation by reference serves to keep the prospectus current and ensures the continuous updating of disclosure provided to investors.

Developments in the United States

The CSA is monitoring developments in the U.S. that may inform potential changes to Canada’s regulatory framework for reporting issuers. It notes several recent statements and rule-making proposals issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which together reflect a “broad reconsideration of the frequency and scope of periodic reporting obligations and the regulatory framework supporting capital formation for public companies.”

These raise the question of how changes to the fundamental requirements in periodic reporting, capital raising and disclosure in the U.S. should factor into the CSA’s reassessment of Canada’s regulatory framework. The CSA’s consultation questions include whether it should expand its current semi-annual reporting framework – currently limited to eligible venture issuers – to all Canadian issuers on a voluntary basis. For our previous insights on the CSA’s semi-annual reporting pilot project, see:

General Feedback

In addition to the feedback solicited on the five points above, the CSA is also inviting feedback on other areas of securities legislation where stakeholders think the regulatory burden on reporting issuers may be disproportionate to the regulatory objectives sought to be achieved. Where relevant, the CSA is encouraging respondents to reference approaches adopted in other jurisdictions and to comment on whether, and how, such approaches could be adapted to the Canadian context.

Want to Have Your Say?

The CSA is accepting comments until November 13, 2026. If you’re a Canadian reporting issuer interested in submitting comments, contact any of the authors or any other Fasken capital markets partner.

Footnote

1 These events include the entry or termination of a material definitive agreement outside the ordinary course of business; bankruptcy or receivership; completion of the acquisition or disposition of assets, other than in the ordinary course of business; changes in control; and the appointment or resignation of certain executive officers.

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