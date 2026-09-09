In an article titled “Culture, Entertainment and Gourmet Cuisine as Drivers of Foot Traffic,” published in the latest issue of Commercial Real Estate Magazine, Anthony Arquin, together with Anissa Errai (SGM Agency) and Valérie Thomas (Narval), explores the evolving retail landscape

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Transforming real estate spaces through customer experience

In an article titled “Culture, Entertainment and Gourmet Cuisine as Drivers of Foot Traffic,” published in the latest issue of Commercial Real Estate Magazine, Anthony Arquin, together with Anissa Errai (SGM Agency) and Valérie Thomas (Narval), explores the evolving retail landscape. As they explain, the traditional retail offering is no longer enough to attract visitors over the long term, and owners and developers must rethink their assets – shopping centres, mixed-use developments and downtown cores – as true destinations.

Cultural programming, a distinctive culinary offering and immersive entertainment experiences are no longer mere one-off events, but strategic tools for creating value. When integrated into projects from the design stage, these initiatives generate sustained foot traffic, increase time spent in the venue and ultimately transform a stopping-off place into a destination. In other words, a real estate asset becomes an attractive place to live, gather and share experiences.

Read the full article on the Commercial Real Estate Magazine website.

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