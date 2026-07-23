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23 July 2026

Governance Insights: Mission Critical: CEO Succession Planning And Board Stewardship

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Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg

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Effective CEO succession planning requires careful board oversight and strategic preparation. This guide examines the critical role boards play in ensuring smooth leadership transitions and maintaining organizational continuity during periods of executive change.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Aaron J. Atkinson,Shari Cohen, and Jonathan Bilyk
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The latest edition of Davies’ Governance Insights is now available. In this issue, we discuss CEO succession planning. The scope of directors’ oversight function seems to be ever-expanding, with artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, trade wars and geopolitical instability featuring daily in the governance newsfeed. By ensuring that the right person is in the CEO chair, and a healthy pipeline of potential successors, the board can position itself to navigate the challenges of tomorrow while demonstrating to investors the accountability and strategic direction they are looking for today.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Aaron J. Atkinson
Aaron J. Atkinson
Photo of Shari Cohen
Shari Cohen
Photo of Jonathan Bilyk
Jonathan Bilyk
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