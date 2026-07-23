Governance Insights: Mission Critical: CEO Succession Planning And Board Stewardship

The latest edition of Davies’ Governance Insights is now available. In this issue, we discuss CEO succession planning. The scope of directors’ oversight function seems to be ever-expanding, with artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, trade wars and geopolitical instability featuring daily in the governance newsfeed. By ensuring that the right person is in the CEO chair, and a healthy pipeline of potential successors, the board can position itself to navigate the challenges of tomorrow while demonstrating to investors the accountability and strategic direction they are looking for today.