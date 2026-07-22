When Must A Franchise Disclosure Document Be Delivered In Canada?

Canadian franchise legislation mandates that franchisors deliver disclosure documents at least 14 days before signing agreements or accepting payment, yet many foreign franchisors underestimate this timing requirement. A perfectly prepared disclosure document can still expose franchisors to significant liability if delivered at the wrong time, and deficient documents may not even start the statutory clock.

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One of the easiest mistakes for a foreign franchisor to make when entering Canada is to focus almost exclusively on what must be disclosed and pay comparatively little attention to when disclosure must occur.

That approach is understandable. After all, preparing a franchise disclosure document requires significant effort. It is natural to concentrate on its contents. Yet Canadian franchise legislation is concerned not only with the substance of disclosure but also with the timing of disclosure. A perfectly prepared disclosure document can still expose a franchisor to significant liability if it is delivered at the wrong time.

Timing is not a procedural technicality. It is a fundamental component of Canada’s franchise disclosure regime.

Why timing matters

Canadian franchise legislation is built upon a simple policy objective: prospective franchisees should have a genuine opportunity to understand the investment they are being asked to make before they commit themselves.

Purchasing a franchise is often one of the largest financial decisions an individual will ever make. Legislatures have therefore concluded that prospective franchisees should receive disclosure sufficiently in advance of signing to allow them to review the documentation carefully, seek professional advice and, if appropriate, walk away.

The disclosure document is intended to inform the decision—not justify a decision that has already been made.

The fourteen-day rule

The legislation reflects this policy objective by establishing a mandatory waiting period.

In every Canadian province with franchise disclosure legislation, the franchisor must provide its franchise disclosure document at least 14 days before the earlier of two events: the execution of any franchise agreement or the payment of any consideration relating to the franchise.

Although the rule itself is relatively straightforward, its application often is not. Determining precisely when the statutory clock begins to run depends upon whether the disclosure document itself complies with the legislation.

A deficient disclosure document may not start the clock

Foreign franchisors sometimes assume that once a disclosure document has been delivered, the statutory waiting period has begun.

That assumption is not always correct.

If the disclosure document is materially deficient, a court may conclude that the franchisor has not complied with its statutory disclosure obligation at all. In practical terms, the legal consequences may be similar to those that would have followed had no disclosure ever been provided.

The issue therefore becomes one of both timing and quality. Delivering an incomplete disclosure document on time does not necessarily satisfy the legislation.

Material changes cannot be ignored

Suppose a significant development occurs before the franchise agreement is signed. Canadian franchise legislation recognizes that disclosure is intended to reflect the franchisor’s circumstances at the time the investment decision is made. Consequently, a material change occurring during the waiting period may itself require additional disclosure before the transaction proceeds.

Disclosure is therefore not a snapshot frozen in time. It is a continuing obligation until the franchise relationship is formed.

Timing begins long before signing

One practical mistake made by some foreign franchisors is treating disclosure as one of the final steps in the sales process.

Experienced Canadian franchisors generally approach the matter differently. Rather than working backwards from the anticipated signing date, they build the statutory disclosure period into the transaction from the very beginning. Site selection, financing, negotiations and documentation are then coordinated around that timetable.

Viewed in this way, disclosure becomes part of the transaction strategy rather than an administrative hurdle to be cleared before closing.

Careful documentation is equally important

Delivering disclosure is only part of the process.

A prudent franchisor should also maintain careful records establishing when disclosure was delivered, how it was delivered, precisely what documents were delivered and when the statutory waiting period expired.

Those records often become critically important years later if the adequacy of disclosure is challenged.

Good documentation will not cure a deficient disclosure document. It may, however, establish that a compliant document was delivered at the proper time.

Looking ahead

One of the questions I am asked most frequently by foreign franchisors concerns the activities that may occur before the 14-day waiting period begins.

Can a prospective franchisee complete an application form? May the parties sign a confidentiality agreement? Can a franchisor accept a refundable deposit while discussions continue?

These issues are among the most misunderstood aspects of Canadian franchise law and frequently arise during franchise development. They will be the subject of the next article in this series.

Disclosure is not complete until it is timely

The timing requirements contained in Canadian franchise legislation are not procedural formalities. They are an integral part of the statutory scheme designed to ensure that prospective franchisees make informed investment decisions.

Foreign franchisors that incorporate these requirements into their franchise development process from the outset rarely encounter timing problems. Those that treat disclosure as a closing formality often discover—sometimes years later—that a seemingly minor procedural error has created significant legal consequences.

Understanding when disclosure must be delivered is every bit as important as understanding what must be disclosed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.