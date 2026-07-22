Episode 105: Building With Purpose, Exiting With Intention (Podcast)

Partner Heather Barnhouse speaks with Dawn Harsch, entrepreneur and former CEO of ExquisiCare, about building an innovative senior care company from the ground up. Dawn shares insights on navigating organizational growth, managing change, and ultimately leading the company through a successful acquisition, offering valuable lessons for founders considering their exit strategy.

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Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In this episode, Heather welcomes Dawn Harsch entrepreneur, board member and former CEO of ExquisiCare. Dawn reflects on the rewards and challenges of creating an innovative senior care model, leading a growing organization through periods of change and ultimately guiding the company through a successful sale. The conversation explores the business side of mergers and acquisitions, the importance of finding the right strategic partner and why founders should think carefully about their next chapter long before a deal closes. To learn more about Dawn, visit her website. self The episode qualifies as follows: CPD/CLE Credits: Law Society of British Columbia: 30 minutes Practice Management

30 minutes Practice Management Law Society of Ontario: 30 minutes Professionalism

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Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

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