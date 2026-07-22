Ontario Commits To Join Canada’s Passport System For Securities Regulation

In the July 15, 2026 readout from the Charlottetown meeting of federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers, the Department of Finance Canada stated that the Province of Ontario has committed to join the passport system for securities regulation and described that step as an important milestone in improving regulatory harmonization and reducing barriers to interprovincial trade.

Later that day, the Minister of Finance for Ontario and the CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) confirmed their commitments. At this stage, however, the announcement is best understood as a commitment to proceed: Ontario has not yet completed the legal and regulatory steps required for formal implementation, and no effective date has been announced.

Ontario’s commitment to join the passport system has the potential to simplify and improve the efficiency of important securities regulatory applications, filings and approvals across Canada, to the benefit of issuers, registrants and other market participants and the investing public, even though it would not, in the abstract, consolidate every aspect of securities regulation into a single national system.

Why This Matters

The OSC’s commitment signals a move toward a more integrated national securities regulatory framework.

The OSC’s entry into the passport system should reduce duplicative reviews and streamline multi-jurisdictional filings.

Market participants should benefit from greater efficiency, lower regulatory friction and more predictable timelines, including Ontario market participants accessing other jurisdictions and firms from other jurisdictions accessing Ontario.

A national passport system may provide a basis for further consideration of legislative harmonization in areas of securities law where fragmentation and inconsistencies persist.

A Brief History of the Passport System — and Why the OSC Remained Outside It

Canada’s passport system was proposed in 2004 as a means for streamlining securities regulation across the provinces and territories by allowing market participants to deal with one “principal regulator” when seeking regulatory approvals for prospectus distributions, registration and exemptive relief applications.

It has always been a practical coordination mechanism for significant regulatory processes, rather than a system that eliminates all jurisdiction-specific elements of securities regulation.

All provinces and territories, other than Ontario, opted into Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System, which came into force on March 17, 2008. As home to Canada’s largest capital market, Ontario’s refusal to participate could have made the passport system quite ineffective. To accommodate Ontario, the regime was structured so that the OSC could still act as principal regulator for certain matters, including prospectus filings, discretionary exemption applications and registration matters. Over the years, interface procedures were developed to allow Ontario and the passport jurisdictions to function as effectively as possible despite the OSC remaining an outsider.

The OSC’s non-participation has long been understood to reflect broader policy considerations about capital markets oversight, rather than merely administrative process. Earlier this year, Grant Vingoe, Chief Executive Officer of the OSC, stated before the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy that the OSC’s decision to enter the “two-way passport” is ultimately a political decision for the Ontario government.

What the OSC Joining the Passport System Could Mean for Market Participants

If Ontario’s commitment results in the OSC’s formal participation in the passport regime, the practical implications for market participants could be meaningful.

Simpler, faster and more efficient regulatory approvals : When the passport procedure is used, the principal regulator generally conducts the review. That can reduce the need for parallel interactions with multiple securities regulators and create a more centralized process for many matters, benefiting both Ontario participants accessing other Canadian jurisdictions and entities from outside Ontario seeking to operate in Ontario.



In 2021, the Canadian Securities Administrators ( CSA ) stated that the OSC joining passport would significantly reduce regulatory burden by introducing greater speed in regulatory decision-making, including for financings, and eliminating additional costs associated with dealing with multiple regulators.



: When the passport procedure is used, the principal regulator generally conducts the review. That can reduce the need for parallel interactions with multiple securities regulators and create a more centralized process for many matters, benefiting both Ontario participants accessing other Canadian jurisdictions and entities from outside Ontario seeking to operate in Ontario. In 2021, the Canadian Securities Administrators ( ) stated that the OSC joining passport would significantly reduce regulatory burden by introducing greater speed in regulatory decision-making, including for financings, and eliminating additional costs associated with dealing with multiple regulators. Practical benefits for market participants: In practical terms, market participants could see benefits in areas such as: prospectus reviews, including transactional and financing timelines exemptive relief applications registration matters, including dealer, adviser (portfolio manager) and investment fund manager registration applications overall cost and process efficiency for cross-Canada activity



In practical terms, market participants could see benefits in areas such as: Greater harmonization across jurisdictions: A more fully integrated passport regime would further align the OSC with the other CSA jurisdictions and support a more consistent national framework for securities regulation, particularly for the regulatory processes that fall within the passport system.



Ontario’s participation could also create an opportunity to revisit areas of securities law that remain fragmented across jurisdictions, including derivatives and marketplace regulation and statutory exemptions from dealer, adviser and investment fund manager registration. While a more integrated passport system would not itself resolve those differences, a more unified framework may reinvigorate efforts toward legislative harmonization, which have stalled in recent years.

Looking Ahead

The OSC’s commitment is an important policy development. As always, the ultimate impact will depend on implementation details, timing and any limitations that may apply to particular filings or applications.

Ontario Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy released a statement confirming that he has “directed the Ontario Securities Commission to build upon discussions for Ontario’s full participation,” and the CEO of the OSC remarked, “[w]e look forward to continuing discussions with members of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and our government, about the terms of Ontario’s participation.” Mr. Bethlenfalvy went on to state that “Ontario joining…is an important step toward building a more competitive, resilient, and self-reliant economy, but must be done in conjunction with eliminating other extra-provincial trade barriers.”

These comments signal that the terms of Ontario’s participation are conditional and that the OSC will drive implementation discussions with the CSA and other relevant stakeholders.

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