Representation And Warranty Insurance: When Is It Worth It?

Introduction

Who bears the cost when a deal goes sideways? Risk allocation between buyer and seller in regards to financial and operational liabilities for the period preceding a closing, sits at the heart of that answer. While parties can rely on a range of tools to structure and manage risk, representation and warranty insurance (“RWI”) has been increasingly used within Canadian M&A transactions, protecting the parties against financial losses arising from a breach of representations and warranties of the seller. This article explores when RWI is an effective tool that enhances deal outcomes, and when traditional risk allocation mechanisms remain preferable.

What is RWI?

RWI is an insurance product, used in mergers and acquisitions, that protects a party from financial losses caused by breaches of another party’s representations and warranties in a purchase agreement, such as undisclosed liabilities or tax exposure.

Coverage takes one of two forms: sell-side or buy-side.

Under a buy-side policy , the purchaser is insured and recovers directly from the insurer for losses arising from breaches of the seller’s representations and warranties without first having to pursue the seller.

, the purchaser is insured and recovers directly from the insurer for losses arising from breaches of the seller’s representations and warranties without first having to pursue the seller. Under a sell-side policy, the seller remains liable to the purchaser, but is reimbursed by the insurer for the covered indemnity payments. Buy-side coverage is by far the more common structure due to its ability to reduce issues associated with recovering from the seller directly.

RWI does not provide blanket protection. Policies commonly exclude known breaches, known existing liabilities such as ongoing litigation, certain tax liabilities, fines and penalties, working capital and purchase price adjustments, and forward-looking representations such as financial projections. Coverage under RWI is also finite.

The financial terms of an RWI policy define both the extent of coverage and the insured’s exposure to risk. Coverage is purchased up to a specified policy limit, often expressed as a percentage of the transaction value which represents the maximum amount recoverable from the insurer for covered losses.

Before the insurer becomes liable, the insured must absorb losses up to the retention amount (or deductible), which functions as a threshold for coverage. The retention is frequently set at a percentage of enterprise value at signing and may step down after a specified period.

Together, the policy limit and retention determine how risk is allocated between the insured and the insurer, as well as the overall level of protection the policy provides. It is not uncommon for liability to be allocated between the purchaser and the seller with respect to the retention amount and, in some cases, liabilities exceeding the policy limits. The allocation of such liability will depend on a number of factors, including the seller’s negotiating leverage and risk appetite, particularly in the context of a competitive auction process.

When is RWI worth it?

While there are multiple positive features to RWI, it should not be viewed as a necessary or universal tool in all transactions, but rather reserved for those transactional contexts where it adds material value.

RWI is particularly relevant in private equity–backed deals , especially at exit, where the focus is on achieving a clean break, maximizing value, and distributing proceeds promptly to its investors. In this setting, RWI can reduce or eliminate ongoing indemnity exposure post-closing, allowing the fund to wind down and return capital without holding back reserves for concerns.

, especially at exit, where the focus is on achieving a clean break, maximizing value, and distributing proceeds promptly to its investors. In this setting, RWI can reduce or eliminate ongoing indemnity exposure post-closing, allowing the fund to wind down and return capital without holding back reserves for concerns. RWI may also be beneficial in transactions involving multiple sellers , where traditional indemnification arrangements can be complex and costly to negotiate. By shifting indemnification risk away from multiple counterparties to a single, creditworthy insurer, RWI simplifies recovery in the event of a breach. It can also preserve post-closing relationships where founders remain involved in management, avoiding adversarial indemnity claims against key members of the business post-closing.

, where traditional indemnification arrangements can be complex and costly to negotiate. By shifting indemnification risk away from multiple counterparties to a single, creditworthy insurer, RWI simplifies recovery in the event of a breach. It can also preserve post-closing relationships where founders remain involved in management, avoiding adversarial indemnity claims against key members of the business post-closing. In cross-border transactions , RWI helps mitigate enforcement risk and jurisdictional uncertainty that may arise when the parties operate from different sides of the border, providing a more predictable recovery framework.

, RWI helps mitigate enforcement risk and jurisdictional uncertainty that may arise when the parties operate from different sides of the border, providing a more predictable recovery framework. For US purchasers competing in Canadian auction processes , RWI can be a tactical advantage, whereby a purchaser can present a cleaner, more seller-friendly bid, making their submission more attractive without sacrificing meaningful post-closing protection.

, RWI can be a tactical advantage, whereby a purchaser can present a cleaner, more seller-friendly bid, making their submission more attractive without sacrificing meaningful post-closing protection. Finally, in high-value and complex transactions where potential exposure may exceed a seller’s realistic capacity (or willingness) to backstop indemnities, RWI provides coverage limits that are often higher than what sellers would contractually support, enabling transactions to proceed with reduced reliance on negotiated sellers’ indemnities.

Despite what it looks like, RWI is not a comprehensive solution for all M&A risk allocations. There are structural and economic boundaries where traditional risk allocation tools remain superior. In smaller transactions, the costs of RWI (including the premium, underwriting fee and applicable taxes) may be disproportionate to the risk being insured. In such cases, the parties may rationally choose to bear the potential cost of a loss, as they would remain lower than the fees of a RWI policy.

It is also important to note that RWI depends heavily on the completion of a robust due diligence by the purchaser. Where diligence is limited or incomplete, such as in distressed sales, uncooperative sellers or highly competitive processes (where the due diligence period is limited), insurers will impose broad exclusions, meaning less coverage for potential losses. In these scenarios, parties may be better served by relying on traditional risk allocation tools such as indemnification provisions including appropriate caps and baskets, specific indemnities, and/or escrow protections, rather than a RWI policy.

Conclusion

So, when is RWI worth it? The answer is not always black and white. RWI has earned its place in the Canadian M&A toolkit, but it delivers the most value when deployed appropriately. Specifically, where a clean break, creditworthy counterparty or coverage beyond a seller’s means materially improves the outcome. On smaller deals or where diligence may be thin, the premium and exclusions can outweigh the benefit of traditional tools such as escrows, indemnities and adjustments, which may remain the better fit. Treated as a useful deal instrument rather than a default substitute for indemnity, RWI can be the difference between a deal that closes cleanly and one that unravels.