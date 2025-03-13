ARTICLE
13 March 2025

The Impact Of The Trump Tariffs On The Workforce (Video)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
The introduction of U.S. tariffs will have a significant impact on many Canadian businesses and their workforces.
Canada Employment and HR
Christopher Andree,Wendy Wagner, and Elisa Scali
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The introduction of U.S. tariffs will have a significant impact on many Canadian businesses and their workforces.

Navigating challenges such as compensation adjustments, layoffs and terminations without exposing your business to unanticipated risk is critical in these uncertain times. Understanding employment law considerations such as constructive dismissal risks, temporary lay off rules, severance obligations and workforce restructuring rules to ensure compliance is key.

Join us in this on-demand webinar for a discussion on how to best navigate these workforce challenges and avoid legal risks.

CPD Information

LSO: This program contains 1 hour of Substantive Law content.
LSBC: This program is eligible for 1 Substantive Hour.
Barreau du Québec: Participer à ce programme vous permet d'obtenir 1 h pour vos heures de formation continue du Barreau du Québec.

NOT LEGAL ADVICE. Information made available on this website in any form is for information purposes only. It is not, and should not be taken as, legal advice. You should not rely on, or take or fail to take any action based upon this information. Never disregard professional legal advice or delay in seeking legal advice because of something you have read on this website. Gowling WLG professionals will be pleased to discuss resolutions to specific legal concerns you may have.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christopher Andree
Christopher Andree
Photo of Wendy Wagner
Wendy Wagner
Photo of Elisa Scali
Elisa Scali
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More