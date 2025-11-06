Suppliers Lose Pricing Power Amid Tariff Pressures, EV Cancellations Automotive Weekly

- within Transport, Environment and International Law topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Environment & Waste Management industries
This information that follows is taken from sources including The Car Connection, Autoweek, Green Car Reports, and other industry sources.
Suppliers lose pricing power Amid tariff pressures, EV cancellations
Many suppliers are losing pricing leverage with customers at a
perilous moment as tariff pressures and electric vehicle program
delays squeeze profits. "Suppliers are kind of stuck between a
rock and a hard place," said Michael Robinet, vice president
of forecast strategy at S&P Global Mobility. "It's not
an optimal situation." Parts makers, particularly smaller
ones, often lack the leverage to negotiate price increases with
customers as they adapt to shifts in trade policies and automaker
product plans, executives and analysts said. That has put some
suppliers in a vulnerable financial position, especially those that
bet big on electrification profits that have yet to
materialize.
Source: Automotive News
Destination fees surge as rising costs creep onto window stickers
Within the past year, Chevrolet, Ford and Ram have upped the
destination charge on their flagship half-ton pickups from $1,995
to $2,595 today. A decade ago, all three brands charged buyers less
than half as much to ship those trucks from the factory to the
dealership. It's not just big, heavy pickups seeing sizable
increases lately. Across the industry, destination charges —
those inescapable, nonnegotiable fees lurking on every window
sticker but conveniently omitted from most advertising — rose
faster during the 2025 model year than any time in at least a
decade, according to data from Edmunds.
Source: Automotive News
Ford profit more than doubles on growth in sales of pickups, SUVs
Ford Motor beat Wall Street estimates as Americans spent more on
its pickups and SUVs than expected in the third quarter. Now the
company is now looking to benefit from tariff relief and make up
for lost vehicle production stemming from a fire at a critical
aluminum supplier. Net income soared to $2.4 billion from $900
million, and shares in Ford rose more than 4% in after-hours
trading. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley thanked President Trump
for expanding tariff relief on imported auto parts while taxing
rivals that make medium- and heavy-duty trucks in Mexico or
elsewhere.
Source: Wall Street Journal
Canada cuts tariff-free vehicle imports from Stellantis & GM
Amid production shifts
Canada announced Thursday it will reduce the number of vehicles Stellantis and General Motors can import tariff-free, a move aimed at enforcing production commitments as the automakers realign operations in response to U.S. trade policies. Stellantis' tariff-free allotment will be cut by 50% and GM's by 24.2%, reflecting Ottawa's stance that both companies no longer meet the criteria for exemptions. The decision comes amid escalating tensions over the Trump administration's 25% tariff on vehicles assembled outside the United States, including those gathered in Canada. The tariff relief granted earlier this year had been contingent on continued domestic production and follow-through on planned investments.
Source: CBT News
Chip shortage 2025 version
Automaker Production Stoppages Begin Over Semiconductor Shortage
Automakers are growing increasingly anxious about a shortage of simple microchips causing production disruptions, which started this week at Honda plants in North America and are expected to spread around the world. The global car industry has been fretting about the potential fallout over Nexperia, a Netherlands-based chip maker, after the company stopped exporting products from China earlier this month. The issue, which stems from an unusual geopolitical dispute involving the Dutch, Chinese and U.S. governments, has left some automakers and suppliers with low chip supplies that could run out in the coming days, people familiar with the matter say.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Automakers Hunt High and Low for Chips as Supply Crisis Worsens
Global automakers are scrambling to find chips and checking with
suppliers to see if they have enough stockpiled, as a deepening
semiconductor supply crunch related to Dutch firm Nexperia
threatens car production across the industry. Beijing banned
exports of Nexperia's products from China after the Dutch
government seized control of the chipmaker last month, citing
concerns about the transfer of technology to its Chinese parent,
Wingtech, which has been flagged by the U.S. as a possible national
security risk.
Source: Reuters
J.D. power expects a massive ev sales drop in October 2025
October 2025 delivered a seismic shock to EV sales in the U.S.,
with retail EV share collapsing to just 5.2 percent after the
federal tax credit expiration, according to new data from J.D.
Power and GlobalData. This represents less than half of
September's record 12.9 percent EV share as the industry
grapples with a harsh new reality of weakened consumer demand.
"The expiration of federal EV credits on Sept. 30 caused EV
shoppers to pull ahead their purchases, driving a significant
increase in EV sales and inflating the overall industry sales
pace," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics
division at J.D. Power. "Now that the federal EV credit has
expired, the industry is dealing with the consequences of those
accelerated purchases." This market recalibration comes as
General Motors executes significant production cuts across its EV
portfolio. The automaker partially idled its Factory Zero facility
in Michigan, extending the shutdown to the end of the year to align
production with slowing demand for the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac
Escalade IQ. GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly stated simply,
"Factory Zero is making temporary adjustments to production to
align to market dynamics."
GM has also temporarily paused production of Cadillac EVs at the GM Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee and changed its plans to turn the Lake Orion plant into an electric truck factory. Instead, it will build ICE-powered full-size trucks and SUVs. Additionally, GM has discontinued its slow-selling Chevy BrightDrop electric commercial van, indefinitely idling the CAMI assembly plant in Canada. The EV sales collapse reflects deeper challenges in the market. "Pricing and infrastructure remain the key barriers," observed Eric Anderson of S&P Global Mobility, noting that "even with incentives, affordability has been an issue." With the federal incentive gone, manufacturers now face painful choices between absorbing costs or sacrificing volume. J.D. Power notes some manufacturers have increased EV discounts to offset the credit loss, with average EV incentives reaching $13,161 in October, up $2,211 from a year ago.
This market shift is triggering a strategic pivot across the industry. "Many BEV launches have been delayed or cancelled, while ICE programmes are being extended," Anderson confirmed, observing that hybrids are experiencing a renaissance as consumer preferences evolve. The data support this trend - hybrid market share rose to 14.2 percent in October, while plug-in hybrids faced the steepest decline, dropping to just 1.0 percent market share. GM now confronts the challenge of rebalancing its ambitious electrification strategy with market realities. The automaker has temporarily idled production and reduced shifts at Factory Zero while managing inventory of its large electric trucks and SUVs. As the industry navigates what J.D. Power calls a "significant recalibration," manufacturers are learning that, in the words of their senior vice president Tyson Jominy, "A singular focus on any one technology - be it EVs or hybrids - risks repeating past missteps."
Source: GM Authority
Updated safety ratings published
Nine 2025 and 2026 vehicles across seven brands got safety nods
for their exceptional protection based on crash tests, while models
from the same brands failed to win awards. The Insurance Institute
for Highway Safety ratings represent one of the auto industry's
most followed safety stamps of approval. Tweaks by automakers to
their vehicles' designs help them attain the nonprofit
group's highest awards while failure to meet its standards
result in subpar ratings. For instance, improvements to several
crossovers elevated their ratings in the recent testing round.
BMW's X3 nabbed the group's premier Top Safety Pick+ honor
with its improved headlight safety, and Toyota's Corolla Cross
and Nissan's Rogue earned the next highest award of Top Safety
Pick by achieving better side crash test results.
Source: Auto Dealer Today
Think plug-in hybrids are a clean compromise?
Researchers say European PHEVs emit almost as much CO2 as gas cars, with real-world electric driving far below claimed levels.
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) have been promoted as a sort of middle ground between gasoline cars and full EVs, a stepping stone for those interested in extending fuel mileage and reducing their environmental impact but still wary about taking the full electric leap.
But a study by Transport & Environment, a European NGO that promotes sustainable transport, claims that PHEVs aren't as green as advertised, at least not in the real world
The organization analyzed onboard data from more than 800,000 PHEVs registered in Europe between 2021 and 2023, finding real‐world carbon emissions are about 4.9 times higher than official lab tests indicate.
T&E says while many test protocols assume PHEVs reduce emissions by up to 75%, the data suggests they average just 19% less CO₂ than conventional gasoline or diesel vehicles. The problem lies with what's known as the "utility factor," the assumed amount of driving performed solely on electric power. Estimates based on testing protocols performed in lab settings put it at around 84%; T&E's data indicates the real figure is closer to 27%. That's because even when the vehicle is supposedly in electric mode, the engine kicks in for nearly a third of those miles, says T&E, pushing emissions up further.
Source: Autoweek
