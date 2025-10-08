Quebec Lifts 2035 Gas Vehicle Ban, Softens ZEV Sales Mandate Targets Automotive Weekly

- within Transport, Environment and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Environment & Waste Management and Law Firm industries
Quebec lifts 2035 gas vehicle ban, softens ZEV sales mandate targets
The Quebec government is rolling back its planned ban on the
sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in 2035. Instead of requiring
100 per cent zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales by that date, the
province has lowered it to 90 per cent, with conventional or
plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) now included in the target.
"The world has changed, and Quebec must adapt," says
Bernard Drainville, Quebec's new environment minister, in a
statement. "My priority is to find the right balance between
protecting the environment and economic development. Quebec
consumers will benefit from this, as they will have a wider choice
of electric and hybrid vehicles."
The province passed a bill in December 2024 to ban the sale of most passenger combustion vehicles by 2035. But in the first half of 2025, ZEV sales in Canada dropped significantly compared to late 2024, according to both Statistics Canada and S&P Global. Even so, Quebec remains the country's strongest market for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). Statistics Canada notes it is the only province where BEV registrations rose between the first and second quarters of 2025. Drainville says the new approach will ensure businesses and workers are not penalized during this transition while keeping Quebec on track for electrification, despite trade tensions and shifting EV policies by the current United States government.
Industry response
The provincial government says it undertook the revision after
consulting with auto manufacturers and car dealership
representatives. In response to the news, the Global Automakers of
Canada (GAC) issued a statement saying its members are
"cautiously greeting" the new adoption targets in advance
of obtaining the full details of the proposal. "We appreciate
the Quebec government's willingness to demonstrate flexibility
in its application of the ZEV mandate," says GAC. But the
manufacturers also want the federal government and the provinces,
specifically Quebec and British Columbia, to work together to
create a single ZEV mandate for the entire country.
Electric Mobility Canada also issued a statement in support of Quebec's decision to maintain an EV mandate. "We commend the Quebec government for reaffirming its commitment to zero-emission mobility," says EMC president and CEO Daniel Breton in a press statement. "Adjusting ZEV targets to reflect current market realities demonstrates a pragmatic approach, while maintaining medium- and long-term ambition." While EMC acknowledged that the decision to move from 100 per cent to a 90 per cent target was realistic, it also expressed concerns about including conventional hybrids in the standard, calling that decision "a step backwards" and asking for reconsideration of their inclusion, citing three main factors of concern.
First, it pointed to the significantly higher emissions output generated by hybrids.
Then, it says the inclusion of hybrids "will most certainly discourage private investment in charging infrastructure in Quebec...By suggesting that partial electrification is sufficient, the province could inadvertently slow down the momentum needed to build a robust, future-proof zero-emission mobility ecosystem."
Finally, it concluded that no other jurisdiction in the world has implemented a ZEV mandate that counts hybrids in its regulations, adding that "this risks compromising Quebec's leadership in transportation electrification."
Source: Electric Autonomy
September new-vehicle sales rise 6% fueled by record EV demand
U.S. new-vehicle sales are projected to rise in September,
reflecting continued market resilience despite economic uncertainty
and shifting policy. Cox Automotive forecasts the seasonally
adjusted annual rate, or SAAR, for September at 16.2 million units,
up from 15.8 million a year earlier and slightly higher than
August's 16.1 million pace. Overall, sales volume is expected
to increase 6% year-over-year, while declining 14.9% from the
previous month due to fewer selling days. The third quarter saw
strong consumer demand, supported by low inflation, steady
unemployment, and a healthy stock market. A significant part of
this growth stems from high demand for electric vehicles, as
consumers rush to make purchases before the $7,500 federal tax
credit expires at the end of September.
Source: CBT News
Jaguar Land Rover seeks further $2.7b lifeline after cyberattack.
In addition to top of UK $2B Loan Guarantee
Jaguar Land Rover is raising a £2 billion ($2.7 billion)
loan from global banks as the automaker seeks to ease the financial
strain of a cyberattack that forced it to halt production,
according to people familiar with the matter. The fund raise is
expected to show JLR has liquidity to tide over revenue losses. The
foreign currency facility will be priced at about 110 basis points
over the secured overnight funding rate, or SOFR, the people said
asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.
Citigroup, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered
Bank Plc have agreed to offer the 18-month credit facility to the
automaker, the people said, adding that the debt may be syndicated
to more banks later.
Source: Bloomberg via Automotive News
Ford CEO warns U.S. EV sales could fall 50% after incentives expire
Ford CEO Jim Farley said he expects demand for electric vehicles
in the United States to be slashed in half next month as federal
tax incentives expire. Speaking Tuesday at the company's Ford
Pro Accelerate event in Detroit, Farley said EV sales could fall
from a record 10% to 12% market share this month to about 5% in
October, following the end of the $7,500 federal credit under the
Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The
legislation removed the old EV purchase incentives but added some
perks for U.S.-assembled vehicles regardless of powertrain. While
Cox Automotive has forecast third-quarter EV sales to reach 410,000
units, a 21% increase from last year and the highest quarterly
total ever recorded in the U.S., analysts expect several buyers to
move up their purchases before the incentives expire.
Source: CBT News
EV incentives dry up, costs stay high
Not so long ago, many automakers were all-in on electric
vehicles. With healthy incentives from the federal government to
encourage EV purchases, sales were expected to surge. In
anticipation of growing EV sales, many automakers required their
dealerships to invest in expensive charging infrastructure as well
as EV sales and service training. But the political pendulum has
swung from support for electric vehicles to outright hostility
toward them in the current administration. Tax incentives for
buying EVs are drying up, and sales are expected to slow
significantly. Making those EV investments pay off may take longer
than dealers anticipated, say industry analysts. But the money
wasn't wasted because electrified vehicles aren't going
away, dealers say.
Source: WardsAuto
Doordash unveils "Dot" robot to deliver food in suburbia
The 350-lb robot can cruise at 20 mph, carry 30 pounds, and roll right up to your door.
DoorDash is rolling out a new delivery robot named Dot, designed
to navigate streets, bike lanes, sidewalks—even your
driveway. Unveiled this week, DoorDash says Dot improves on the
typical sidewalk bot formula by expanding the envelope of
capabilities: it can carry up to 30 pounds, reach speeds of 20 mph,
and shift between pedestrian paths and road segments.
Standing about 4.5 feet tall and weighing 350 pounds, Dot is designed to pull up to restaurant doors for pickup, with no staging required. Its friendly design (think LED "eyes" and animated greetings) aims to win over both customers and staff. It's currently being tested in the Phoenix area. Underpinning Dot is DoorDash's new Autonomous Delivery Platform, which will flexibly assign orders to robots, human Dashers, or even drones depending on speed, cost, and geography. The robot is intended for suburb-to-suburb delivery, filling the "last 10 feet" logistics gap that existing systems struggle to handle.
There are limitations. Dot can't climb stairs or take elevators, for instance, and its ability to ride in bike lanes raises concerns about potential interference with cyclists. Plus, the company must navigate local regulations and safety scrutiny. Still, Dot marks a turning point, wherein DoorDash is no longer just a delivery aggregator but is building its own autonomous logistics arm. If Dot scales, it could reshape how we expect food, groceries, and small goods to arrive in the near future.
Source: Autoweek
U.S. government takes 5% stakes in Lithium Americas and joint venture with GM
The U.S. Department of Energy has taken a 5 percent stake in
Lithium Americas and a separate 5 percent stake in the
company's Thacker Pass joint venture with General Motors in
Nevada that is set to be the largest lithium source in the Western
Hemisphere. The deal, announced by Lithium Americas, marks the
latest private sector investment by President Donald Trump's
administration. It follows U.S. government acquisitions in Intel
and MP Materials, as the government attempts to boost industries it
considers vital to U.S. national security. U.S.-listed shares in
Lithium Americas jumped 32 percent to $7.51 in premarket trading on
Wednesday.
Source: Reuters via Automotive News
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.