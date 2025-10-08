Quebec Lifts 2035 Gas Vehicle Ban, Softens ZEV Sales Mandate Targets Automotive Weekly

Quebec lifts 2035 gas vehicle ban, softens ZEV sales mandate targets

The Quebec government is rolling back its planned ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in 2035. Instead of requiring 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales by that date, the province has lowered it to 90 per cent, with conventional or plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) now included in the target. "The world has changed, and Quebec must adapt," says Bernard Drainville, Quebec's new environment minister, in a statement. "My priority is to find the right balance between protecting the environment and economic development. Quebec consumers will benefit from this, as they will have a wider choice of electric and hybrid vehicles."



The province passed a bill in December 2024 to ban the sale of most passenger combustion vehicles by 2035. But in the first half of 2025, ZEV sales in Canada dropped significantly compared to late 2024, according to both Statistics Canada and S&P Global. Even so, Quebec remains the country's strongest market for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). Statistics Canada notes it is the only province where BEV registrations rose between the first and second quarters of 2025. Drainville says the new approach will ensure businesses and workers are not penalized during this transition while keeping Quebec on track for electrification, despite trade tensions and shifting EV policies by the current United States government.

Industry response

The provincial government says it undertook the revision after consulting with auto manufacturers and car dealership representatives. In response to the news, the Global Automakers of Canada (GAC) issued a statement saying its members are "cautiously greeting" the new adoption targets in advance of obtaining the full details of the proposal. "We appreciate the Quebec government's willingness to demonstrate flexibility in its application of the ZEV mandate," says GAC. But the manufacturers also want the federal government and the provinces, specifically Quebec and British Columbia, to work together to create a single ZEV mandate for the entire country.



Electric Mobility Canada also issued a statement in support of Quebec's decision to maintain an EV mandate. "We commend the Quebec government for reaffirming its commitment to zero-emission mobility," says EMC president and CEO Daniel Breton in a press statement. "Adjusting ZEV targets to reflect current market realities demonstrates a pragmatic approach, while maintaining medium- and long-term ambition." While EMC acknowledged that the decision to move from 100 per cent to a 90 per cent target was realistic, it also expressed concerns about including conventional hybrids in the standard, calling that decision "a step backwards" and asking for reconsideration of their inclusion, citing three main factors of concern.

First, it pointed to the significantly higher emissions output generated by hybrids.

Then, it says the inclusion of hybrids "will most certainly discourage private investment in charging infrastructure in Quebec...By suggesting that partial electrification is sufficient, the province could inadvertently slow down the momentum needed to build a robust, future-proof zero-emission mobility ecosystem."



Finally, it concluded that no other jurisdiction in the world has implemented a ZEV mandate that counts hybrids in its regulations, adding that "this risks compromising Quebec's leadership in transportation electrification."



Source: Electric Autonomy

September new-vehicle sales rise 6% fueled by record EV demand

U.S. new-vehicle sales are projected to rise in September, reflecting continued market resilience despite economic uncertainty and shifting policy. Cox Automotive forecasts the seasonally adjusted annual rate, or SAAR, for September at 16.2 million units, up from 15.8 million a year earlier and slightly higher than August's 16.1 million pace. Overall, sales volume is expected to increase 6% year-over-year, while declining 14.9% from the previous month due to fewer selling days. The third quarter saw strong consumer demand, supported by low inflation, steady unemployment, and a healthy stock market. A significant part of this growth stems from high demand for electric vehicles, as consumers rush to make purchases before the $7,500 federal tax credit expires at the end of September.



Source: CBT News

Jaguar Land Rover seeks further $2.7b lifeline after cyberattack.

In addition to top of UK $2B Loan Guarantee

Jaguar Land Rover is raising a £2 billion ($2.7 billion) loan from global banks as the automaker seeks to ease the financial strain of a cyberattack that forced it to halt production, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund raise is expected to show JLR has liquidity to tide over revenue losses. The foreign currency facility will be priced at about 110 basis points over the secured overnight funding rate, or SOFR, the people said asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Citigroup, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered Bank Plc have agreed to offer the 18-month credit facility to the automaker, the people said, adding that the debt may be syndicated to more banks later.



Source: Bloomberg via Automotive News

Ford CEO warns U.S. EV sales could fall 50% after incentives expire

Ford CEO Jim Farley said he expects demand for electric vehicles in the United States to be slashed in half next month as federal tax incentives expire. Speaking Tuesday at the company's Ford Pro Accelerate event in Detroit, Farley said EV sales could fall from a record 10% to 12% market share this month to about 5% in October, following the end of the $7,500 federal credit under the Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The legislation removed the old EV purchase incentives but added some perks for U.S.-assembled vehicles regardless of powertrain. While Cox Automotive has forecast third-quarter EV sales to reach 410,000 units, a 21% increase from last year and the highest quarterly total ever recorded in the U.S., analysts expect several buyers to move up their purchases before the incentives expire.



Source: CBT News

EV incentives dry up, costs stay high

Not so long ago, many automakers were all-in on electric vehicles. With healthy incentives from the federal government to encourage EV purchases, sales were expected to surge. In anticipation of growing EV sales, many automakers required their dealerships to invest in expensive charging infrastructure as well as EV sales and service training. But the political pendulum has swung from support for electric vehicles to outright hostility toward them in the current administration. Tax incentives for buying EVs are drying up, and sales are expected to slow significantly. Making those EV investments pay off may take longer than dealers anticipated, say industry analysts. But the money wasn't wasted because electrified vehicles aren't going away, dealers say.



Source: WardsAuto

Doordash unveils "Dot" robot to deliver food in suburbia

The 350-lb robot can cruise at 20 mph, carry 30 pounds, and roll right up to your door.

DoorDash is rolling out a new delivery robot named Dot, designed to navigate streets, bike lanes, sidewalks—even your driveway. Unveiled this week, DoorDash says Dot improves on the typical sidewalk bot formula by expanding the envelope of capabilities: it can carry up to 30 pounds, reach speeds of 20 mph, and shift between pedestrian paths and road segments.



Standing about 4.5 feet tall and weighing 350 pounds, Dot is designed to pull up to restaurant doors for pickup, with no staging required. Its friendly design (think LED "eyes" and animated greetings) aims to win over both customers and staff. It's currently being tested in the Phoenix area. Underpinning Dot is DoorDash's new Autonomous Delivery Platform, which will flexibly assign orders to robots, human Dashers, or even drones depending on speed, cost, and geography. The robot is intended for suburb-to-suburb delivery, filling the "last 10 feet" logistics gap that existing systems struggle to handle.



There are limitations. Dot can't climb stairs or take elevators, for instance, and its ability to ride in bike lanes raises concerns about potential interference with cyclists. Plus, the company must navigate local regulations and safety scrutiny. Still, Dot marks a turning point, wherein DoorDash is no longer just a delivery aggregator but is building its own autonomous logistics arm. If Dot scales, it could reshape how we expect food, groceries, and small goods to arrive in the near future.



Source: Autoweek

U.S. government takes 5% stakes in Lithium Americas and joint venture with GM

The U.S. Department of Energy has taken a 5 percent stake in Lithium Americas and a separate 5 percent stake in the company's Thacker Pass joint venture with General Motors in Nevada that is set to be the largest lithium source in the Western Hemisphere. The deal, announced by Lithium Americas, marks the latest private sector investment by President Donald Trump's administration. It follows U.S. government acquisitions in Intel and MP Materials, as the government attempts to boost industries it considers vital to U.S. national security. U.S.-listed shares in Lithium Americas jumped 32 percent to $7.51 in premarket trading on Wednesday.



Source: Reuters via Automotive News

