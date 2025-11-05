Flying Into The Future: What Drone Regulation Changes Mean For Canadians

November 4, 2025, the final phase of the Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (RPAS – Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight and Other Operations): SOR/2025-70 ("2025 RPAS Regulations") will come into effect across Canada.

These amendments introduced important regulatory changes applicable to all categories of drones, but most notable is the expansion on medium-sized drones operations and the ability to operate small drones beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS).

The first phase of the 2025 RPAS Regulations applied as of April 1, 2025, permitting the completion of a Level 1 Complex exam and application for an RPAS Operator Certificate (RPOC).

The second and final phase of the 2025 RPAS Regulations applies as of November 4, to allow the following:

New pilot and operator certification for lower-risk BVLOS;

Expanded privileges for advanced pilots to fly sheltered operations and extended visual line-of-sight operations;

New rules for flying medium drones (25 kg to 150 kg) within visual line of sight;

New technical standards for drones and any supporting systems flying advanced, complex or special flight operations;

New requirements for flying microdrones at advertised events; and

New and updated fees for services provided by Transport Canada.

What this means for you and your organization

The 2025 RPAS Regulations are a welcome change, opening the door to larger payloads and longer distances and revolutionizing Canadian industry – particularly in agriculture, energy and Indigenous community infrastructure.

While the possibilities to innovate are endless, some examples include:

for agriculture, longer range flights to map and monitor large properties;

for energy, more cost effective infrastructure inspections; and

for Indigenous Nations and remote communities, community-based drone services for a variety of wildlife and land use management purposes.

Learn more – AEAC Conference 2025

From November 4 to 6, 2025, the Aerial Evolution Association Canada (AEAC) will be hosting its three-day conference and exhibition at the Edmonton International Airport. If you are looking to stay ahead of Canada's aerial-evolution curve, the AEAC 2025 Conference is the best place to stay up-to-date.

At the conference, participants will hear directly from the experts shaping these changes, including Jeremy Wang (Ribbit), Rahul Goel (Nordspace), Marie-Pier Berman (NAV Canada) and Ryan Coates (Transport Canada)

Technical panels and live demonstrations will cover topics like RPAS integration, AI and autonomy, counter-UAS security, environmental monitoring and Indigenous-led aviation initiatives. Whether you're optimizing crop management, inspecting pipelines or delivering vital supplies to remote communities, this conference will show you how to operate efficiently, safely and in full compliance with Canada's new regulatory framework.

MLT Aikins is a proud sponsor of the 2025 Aerial Evolution Association of Canada's annual Conference and Exhibition. Visit the conference website for more details and the full schedule.

A long-standing board member of AEAC, MLT Aikins partner Erika Carrasco will serve as the Conference Chair for the third consecutive year. Erika is commercial litigator and pioneering lawyer in the industry who has played a foundational role in shaping the legal and regulatory frameworks governing the next generation of flight in Canada.

De-risking drone operations

At the conference, Erika will also lead a plenary workshop on "De-risking Drone Operations," November 5 at 1–2 p.m. She will be accompanied by MLT Aikins lawyers Nicolas Joubert and Charlene Lipchen, who join the panel of industry leaders.

As drone operations expand across industries in Canada – from infrastructure inspection to emergency response – the need to manage legal, regulatory and operational risk becomes increasingly urgent. At this roundtable session, key stakeholders in the UAV ecosystem will explore practical strategies for safer UAV integration in both public and private sectors. The session will offer actional insights for enterprise operators, service providers, insurers and policymakers.

