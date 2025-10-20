Quebec Throttles Back On Its ZEV Sales Mandate

On September 26, 2025, the Quebec government announced that it will no longer enforce its ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles beginning starting 2035.1 The province has set a revised target requiring that 90 percent of new vehicle sales by 2035 be electric or plug-in hybrid ("PHEV"), easing back from the original 100 percent zero-emission vehicle ("ZEV") mandate.2

This decision reflects the evolving tariff uncertainties between Canada and the United States and seeks to avoid unduly harming the economy or penalizing Quebec businesses and workers.3 The update also follows consultations held over the summer with major automakers and dealership representatives, who expressed concerns about the long-term viability of their operations under the previous ZEV mandate.4

This provincial update follows the federal government's own decision to suspend the start of its ZEV mandate, which would have required 20 percent of new vehicle sales to be zero-emissions. For more information regarding the Federal update, please consult our previous bulletin: Federal Government Hits Pause on 2026 Start to ZEV Sales Mandate.

Footnotes

1. https://www.quebec.ca/nouvelles/actualites/details/le-gouvernement-du-quebec-annonce-quil-leve-linterdiction-de-vendre-des-vehicules-a-essence-neufs-en-2035-66056 .

2. On December 16, 2024, Québec adopted the Regulation prescribing certain prohibitions as regards motor vehicles and internal combustion engines, banning the sale of all new light-duty combustion engine vehicles by 2035.

3. Supra Note 1.

4. https://www.cvma.ca/press-release/zev-standard-auto-industry-welcomes-early-consultations-and-expects-swift-adjustments-this-fall/.

