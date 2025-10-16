Road Safety: Time To Put On Those Winter Tires

Most Canadian vehicle owners are familiar with the annual tradition of installing winter tires in the fall months as the temperatures begin to drop. While some procrastinators hold off on booking an appointment at the garage until the snow falls, it is never too early to turn your attention to one of your vehicle's most important safety features: winter tires.

Although winter tires are not mandatory in Ontario, it is estimated that almost 70% of Ontarians drive with winter tires during the cold season. Of the remaining 30%, most drivers say that they don't need special tires because they believe all season tires are "good enough."

Winter Tires vs. All-Season Tires

While all-season tires are suitable in many conditions, they are not ideal for driving in Ontario's harsh winter weather. All-season tires are made with a harder rubber than winter tires, so when the temperature drops, they stiffen and lose traction. All-season tires also lack a tread pattern adapted for snow.

Winter tires are made of softer rubber that stays flexible in colder temperatures. They offer better traction to grip on ice and snow. They feature a different tread pattern with wider grooves, designed for winter road conditions.

Even if your vehicle is equipped with safety features such as electronic stability control and anti-lock brakes, these features are designed to work with the appropriate seasonal tires. These mechanical features cannot be solely relied upon in winter conditions, as they will not perform up to their intended potential.

Do You Need Winter Tires for All-Wheel Drive?

You might think you only need winter tires on your two drive train wheels if you don't have an all-wheel drive vehicle. Think again! All the vehicle's wheels should be equipped with winter tires, as you should never operate a vehicle with different types of tires. You should ensure that the tread depth on your winter tires is appropriate. After continued use, the tread becomes worn to the point that tires lose their traction in the snow and the ability to evacuate slush. Generally speaking, the proper minimal depth for winter tires is 5/32 of an inch. Any tire with a shallower tread should be replaced.

Some winter tires are better than others; or that is at least what many manufacturers would have you believe. Proper snow tires are identified with a snowflake symbol. When shopping for winter tires, it is important to conduct thorough research before making a purchase.

When to Install and Remove Winter Tires

Many people leave changing over to their winter tires to the last minute. With the unpredictability of our weather patterns these days, as well as longer wait times as more people are switching over to winter tires, it's a good idea to have your winter tires installed around Halloween to Remembrance Day. Wait any longer and you may find yourself caught in a surprise snowstorm or a freezing rainstorm that leaves an icy roadway. You will also find yourself waiting a few weeks longer to change your tires because of the booking backlog.

Summer tires should go back on around mid-April. We often get a last blast of winter in late March, so err on the side of caution. However, do not wait too long to make the changes. Winter tires tend to lose grip above 7 degrees Celsius, and high temperatures can damage them.

Be sure to store your tires in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and light. Often, the garage that changes your tires will store them for you at a small cost.

The Cost of Winter Tires and Insurance Discounts

Speaking of costs, price is often a factor that leads people to decide against buying winter tires. However, keep in mind that having a second set of tires does not double the expense. Since it halves the wear of your tires, you will buy new tires half as often. Be sure to inform your insurer that you have installed winter tires, as many insurance companies offer discounts for their use.

Winter Tires and Road Safety in Ontario

In Ontario, the number of winter motor vehicle accidents has been increasing over the last few years. Be a part of the 70% of drivers who are prioritizing safety in hazardous winter conditions and invest in a pair of snow tires this year if you haven't got them already.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.