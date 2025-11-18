It's Time To Switch Over To Snow Tires

If you are one of those people who change over to winter tires before the snow starts to accumulate you are not alone.

According to one news report, almost 80 per cent of Canadians make the switch when the colder months arrive. And winter tires have become a more popular purchase in recent years.

"Eighty per cent of those who used winter tires say winter tires have saved them from potentially hazardous situations and people do understand that winter tires are the best option," Michal Majernik, of the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC), told CTV News.

Deciding whether to have dedicated snow tires is another expense motorists must grapple with. And although they are not mandated by law in Ontario, proponents say winter tires are worth the cost for the peace of mind they provide.

"With climate challenges affecting Canadian winters, drivers are rightfully concerned about safety on the roads," says Carol Hochu, president and CEO of TRAC. "Most drivers who use winter tires tell us their winter tires have helped them avoid dangerous situations. Their experiences reaffirm what we've long known: winter tires deliver the traction and control drivers need to stay safe in cold-weather conditions.

"It's a powerful reminder that winter tires are an important safety investment. And even with rising living costs, more drivers recognize their value and understand that winter tires are essential for navigating Canadian winter safely and staying in control in unpredictable weather on frigid Canadian roads."

Remember, too, that winter tires not only help keep you safer, most insurance companies provide up to a five-per-cent discount on premiums for those who switch over.

'More Important Than Ever.'

A recent survey commissioned by TRAC found three quarters of Canadian motorists "believe extreme winter weather events related to Canada's changing climate have made winter tires more important than ever."

Drivers reported that protecting their family was the top reason for using winter tires. The association reports other reasons motorists change their tires in the winter "are lower insurance premiums (24 per cent), advice from family and friends (18 per cent), and advice from retailers (10 per cent)."

The most common reasons for not making the switch are the belief that all-season tires are good enough (75 per cent), cost (25 per cent), and reduced driving in winter (24 per cent).

The association says four in five people surveyed reported that driving a vehicle equipped with winter tires saved them from an accident or loss of control, the likely reason their use has increased by 12 per cent during the past decade.

When Is a Good Time to Make the Change?

According to Transportation Canada, all-season and summer tires begin to lose elasticity, leading to less traction, when temperatures dip below 7C. Winter tires keep their elasticity and grip at much lower temperatures.

Winter tires are designed to provide traction and control in frost, snow and icy conditions and shorten braking distances by as much as 25 per cent.

Studded tires offer similar stopping distances as winter tires but are less effective on bare pavement. It is important to note that while studs are allowed on the tires of vehicles registered in Northern Ontario, they are not permitted for use on Southern Ontario roads unless the motorist is visiting from out-of-province or is a resident of Northern Ontario.

Noting that Ontario's unpredictable weather can make knowing when to make the change to winter tires more challenging, the Canadian Automobile Association suggests employing the 7-for-7 rule: if temperatures dip below 7C for seven consecutive days, it is a good time to swap out your tires.

To ensure you have a tire specifically designed for winter conditions, look for the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on the tire, which verifies the tire meets or exceeds Transport Canada's minimum snow traction threshold.

All-Season, All-Weather and Dedicated Winter Tires.

Consumers today have several options when selecting tires for their vehicles. All-season tires are designed to be used in moderate, dry and wet conditions but lack the traction that dedicated winter tires provide in snow and ice. Not surprisingly, they don't handle as well when temperatures fall below 7°C. Stopping distances are also longer in winter weather.

These tires have a hybrid tread pattern that balances summer and winter needs and are recommended for milder winter climates.

All-weather tires are designed to be used year-round in various conditions, combining features of all-season and winter tires. They have a flexible rubber compound designed to grip in hot and cold temperatures. They also have an aggressive tread pattern with deep grooves to handle snow and slush.

These tires, which, like snow tires, are also certified with the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, are recommended for those who don't experience extreme winter conditions on a regular basis and those who prefer not to change their tires seasonally. Of course, winter tires are superior in severe conditions and all-weather tires may not be as responsive or long-lasting as dedicated summer or winter types.

According to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada winter tires "feature softer tread compounds that retain their elasticity even in extremely cold temperatures."

"They provide superior traction and significantly shorter stopping distances in all winter driving conditions from icy, slushy, and snow-covered roads to cold, dry pavement," TRAC states. "Dedicated winter tires are the best performers and are by far the safest choice."

What tire is best for you? That depends on where you live. If winter in your area is relatively mild, the roads are regularly ploughed and you don't drive much, you might want to stick with an all-season tire year-road. However, even if you are not in a region that experiences harsh winters, choosing to switch to winter tires is the safer choice.

Staying Safe Involves More Than Snow Tires.

Canadian motorists can expect to face many weather hazards, especially in winter. Being prepared can go a long way to ensuring a safe journey. Be proactive and get your vehicle serviced to make it winter ready. Check that your wiper blades are not worn and your windshield washer fluid is topped up.

Keep a winter survival kit in your automobile. It can include water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, jumper cables, road flares, candles (along with a lighter or matches), a shovel and a warm blanket. Check to see if your cellphone is charged before setting off.

Clear any ice and snow from your vehicle. It not only allows you to see the road better, but police can charge you if you fail to completely clear the windshield, roof and hood of your car.

Check weather and road conditions and plan your trip accordingly. Consider postponing or canceling your outing in extreme weather conditions. Adjust to unfavourable driving conditions and avoid speeding. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you and focus on driving.

