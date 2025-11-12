CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: Supporting Survivors In Litigation (Video)

- within Criminal Law topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Healthcare industries
In this CPD-accredited presentation from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference, Dr. Mandi Gray, assistant professor at Trent University and author of Suing for Silence: Sexual Violence and Defamation Law, provides a compelling exploration of how legal professionals can better support survivors navigating the complexities of litigation.
Blending personal insights with research findings, Dr. Gray offers practical strategies and a trauma-informed perspective to empower lawyers and helping professionals in their work with survivors. This session is a must-watch for those committed to fostering justice and resilience.
Please note that this program contains 30 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.