CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: Supporting Survivors In Litigation (Video)

In this CPD-accredited presentation from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference, Dr. Mandi Gray, assistant professor at Trent University and author of Suing for Silence: Sexual Violence and Defamation Law, provides a compelling exploration of how legal professionals can better support survivors navigating the complexities of litigation.

Blending personal insights with research findings, Dr. Gray offers practical strategies and a trauma-informed perspective to empower lawyers and helping professionals in their work with survivors. This session is a must-watch for those committed to fostering justice and resilience.

Please note that this program contains 30 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.