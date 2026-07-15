The 2026 FIFA World Cup is, by any measure, the largest international sports event ever held in Canada. Toronto, Vancouver, and other Canadian cities will welcome millions of visitors, ignite a surge of commercial activity, and generate a wave of new income opportunities for Canadian residents.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Article Insights

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Aerospace & Defence industries

Overview: The Tax Side of Canada’s Biggest Sporting Event

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is, by any measure, the largest international sports event ever held in Canada. Toronto, Vancouver, and other Canadian cities will welcome millions of visitors, ignite a surge of commercial activity, and generate a wave of new income opportunities for Canadian residents. For many of those residents — homeowners, small business operators, parking lot owners, ticket holders, and content creators — the excitement of hosting the world will translate directly into taxable income.

The Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) has historically increased tax audit activity around major domestic events, and the World Cup will be no different. Understanding your Canadian tax obligations before you earn that income is essential.

As David Rotfleisch, a Certified Specialist in Taxation (Law Society of Ontario) and founding tax lawyer at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C., notes:

“The World Cup presents extraordinary income, entertainment, and social opportunities for Canadians — but the CRA will be watching closely. Taxpayers who treat tournament income as a tax-free windfall, rather than a reportable taxable event, are taking a serious risk that could result in penalties, arrears interest, and, in egregious cases, gross negligence penalties of up to 50 percent of the unpaid tax.”

Background: Canada as World Cup Host and the CRA Enforcement Context

Canada, the United States, and Mexico are jointly hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with matches taking place across sixteen host cities. Canadian venues include BMO Field in Toronto and BC Place in Vancouver. The tournament is expected to run from June through July 2026 and will generate billions in economic activity across accommodation, transportation, food and beverage, retail, and entertainment sectors.

Canadian tax law — primarily the Income Tax Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. 1 (5th Supp.) (the “ITA”) and the Excise Tax Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. E-15 (the “ETA”) — requires that all income from any source be included in computing a taxpayer’s income for a taxation year unless a specific exemption applies. There is no exemption for “event-related” income, “temporary” income, or “occasional” income. Residential homeowners who rent a spare room for two weeks, parking operators who collect cash for driveway access, and food vendors who sell snacks near stadiums are all potentially earning taxable income under the ITA.

The CRA has publicly signalled heightened scrutiny of the short-term rental sector in recent years, including through its participation in the OECD’s mandatory reporting framework for digital platforms and its domestic data-sharing agreements with provinces that impose short-term rental registration requirements. Platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO are now required to report host earnings to tax authorities, making it easier than ever for the CRA to cross-reference unreported income.

CRA Enforcement Note Under the OECD Model Rules for Reporting by Platform Operators (adopted in Canada), digital platforms are required to collect and report to the CRA the income earned by Canadian hosts and sellers. This data will be available to CRA auditors cross-referencing T1 returns filed after the 2026 tournament season.

Key Tax Issues and Findings: What Every Canadian Taxpayer Should Know About World Cup Income

Short-Term Rental Income: Airbnb, VRBO, and Private Rentals Near Stadiums and Fan Zones

Renting a home, condominium, or investment property to visiting fans is perhaps the single most common income-generating activity Canadian residents will undertake during the tournament. Whether the rental is listed on Airbnb, VRBO, a private Facebook group, or a neighbourhood notice board, the income is taxable under paragraph 3(a) and subdivision b of the ITA. Gross rental income is included in income for the taxation year in which it is received, and allowable deductions — including a proportionate share of mortgage interest, property taxes, utilities, insurance, and depreciation on furniture — can reduce the net income reported.

Homeowners who rent their principal residence must also consider the impact on the principal residence exemption (“PRE”). To qualify as a principal residence for a given year, a property must be “ordinarily inhabited” by the taxpayer or their family at some point in that year — a condition that short-term rental activity does not in itself defeat, provided the owner continues to use the property as their home. The more significant risk lies in the change-in-use rules under subsection 45(1) of the ITA.

Where a taxpayer converts part or all of their principal residence to an income-producing use, there is a deemed disposition of the converted portion at fair market value, which can trigger a capital gain. The CRA’s administrative position, set out in Income Tax Folio S1-F3-C2, is that the change-in-use rules will generally not be applied where the rental use is ancillary to the main residential use, no structural changes are made to the property to make it more suitable for rental, and the taxpayer does not claim capital cost allowance on the property.

Once rental activity becomes more than incidental, however — or the property ceases to function primarily as the taxpayer’s personal residence — the PRE is at risk, and a deemed disposition may follow. Where a change in use does occur, a taxpayer may be able to make an election under subsection 45(2) of the ITA to defer the deemed disposition and continue to designate the property as a principal residence for up to four additional years, provided the taxpayer does not claim CCA on the property and the election is filed with the CRA.

This election is a valuable planning tool but must be made proactively — it cannot be made retroactively after a sale — and an experienced Canadian tax lawyer should be consulted before the rental use begins.

Principal Residence Exemption: A Practical Example Suppose a Toronto homeowner rents her principal residence on Airbnb for three weeks during the World Cup, earning $9,000, and continues renting it part-time for the balance of 2026 and into 2027. At some point, the change-in-use threshold under subsection 45(1) may be crossed, and the property may no longer be fully eligible for the PRE on a subsequent sale. If a change in use does occur, a subsection 45(2) election may allow her to defer the deemed disposition and preserve the PRE for up to four additional years — but only if the election is filed proactively with the CRA, she does not claim CCA on the property, and the property is not actually sold during that period. The timing and extent of rental activity is critical — and should be reviewed by a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer before the rental commences.

GST/HST on Short-Term Rentals: When the Excise Tax Act Creates a Registration Obligation

Short-term accommodation rentals — defined in the ETA as supplies of residential accommodation for periods of less than one month — are taxable supplies for GST/HST purposes and do not benefit from the residential rental exemption that applies to long-term residential leases.

Any person who makes taxable supplies of short-term accommodation in excess of the small supplier threshold (currently $30,000 in total taxable supplies in any four consecutive calendar quarters) is required to register for, collect, and remit GST/HST. For most homeowners renting during the World Cup, tournament-season income alone may not breach the $30,000 threshold, but it must be aggregated with all other taxable supplies made in the same period, including income from other rental properties or business activities.

Importantly, digital platform operators such as Airbnb and VRBO are now deemed to be the supplier of short-term accommodation supplied through their platforms under amendments to the ETA effective July 1, 2021. This means that Airbnb collects and remits HST on behalf of Canadian hosts in most provinces and circumstances — though the scope of platform remittance varies by province and municipality, and hosts should verify their Airbnb tax summary annually to confirm which taxes were collected and remitted on their behalf. Hosts who rent privately — outside of any platform — remain responsible for their own GST/HST compliance in all cases.

Taxpayers should also consider which CRA form governs the reporting of their short-term rental income. The distinction between rental income (Form T776, Statement of Real Estate Rentals) and business income (Form T2125, Statement of Business or Professional Activities) turns on the nature and extent of the services provided, not merely on the fact of active management.

The CRA’s position, reflected in Income Tax Folio S3-F6-C1, is that services ancillary to the use and occupation of the property — such as cleaning between tenancies, providing linens, and supplying basic amenities — generally do not convert rental income into business income. Business income characterization arises where the services provided go beyond that threshold and begin to resemble a hotel or bed-and-breakfast operation: for example, providing meals, daily housekeeping during a guest’s stay, concierge or booking services, or other personal services to guests.

The distinction matters because business income is subject to self-employment CPP contributions on net income above approximately $3,500. Most short-term rental hosts who clean between stays and provide standard amenities will report on T776, not T2125, unless their level of service is unusually high.

The HST Self-Supply Trap: A Costly Oversight for Landlords Converting to Short-Term Rental One of the most significant and frequently overlooked GST/HST issues for Canadian landlords arises when a property that has been used as a long-term residential rental is converted to a short-term Airbnb operation. A long-term residential lease is an exempt supply under the ETA — no GST/HST applies, and no input tax credits are available. A short-term accommodation rental is a taxable supply. When the use of the property changes from exempt to taxable, the ETA deems the landlord to have repurchased the property at its current fair market value — and HST is payable on that deemed acquisition. Example: A Toronto landlord purchases a condominium in 2019 for $500,000 and rents it to a long-term tenant through 2025. In 2026, he converts it to a short-term Airbnb rental in advance of the World Cup. The FMV of the unit is now $800,000. The self-supply rule deems him to have purchased the property at $800,000 — and Ontario HST of 13% applies on that amount, creating a deemed HST liability of $104,000, which he cannot recover through input tax credits on an exempt supply. This liability arises even though he did not actually buy or sell the property. Before converting any long-term rental to a short-term rental, seek advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer. There may be planning opportunities available before the conversion is made, but they require advance structuring. They are not available retroactively.

Municipal Accommodation Taxes: Toronto and Vancouver Add Another Layer for World Cup Hosts

Beyond federal GST/HST, short-term rental operators in Toronto and Vancouver must contend with municipal accommodation taxes specifically enacted or elevated in connection with the 2026 FIFA World Cup. These levies operate independently of the federal GST/HST regime and create separate collection, remittance, and registration obligations at the municipal level.

In Toronto, city council voted in November 2024 to temporarily increase the Municipal Accommodation Tax (“MAT”) from 6 percent to 8.5 percent on all transient accommodations — including short-term rentals operated through Airbnb and VRBO — for the period June 1, 2025 through July 31, 2026, pursuant to Bylaw 1259-2024. Short-term rental operators who are registered with the City of Toronto must ensure they are collecting the higher 8.5 percent MAT rate during this window. The MAT is applied to the accommodation price before GST/HST, and failure to collect and remit it can expose operators to enforcement action by the City.

In Vancouver, the Province of British Columbia approved a 2.5 percent Major Events Municipal and Regional District Tax (“Major Events MRDT”) on short-term accommodation effective February 1, 2023, running through January 31, 2030, to help fund the costs of hosting the World Cup. This 2.5 percent levy applies on top of the regular 8 percent BC PST on accommodation and any applicable MRDT, bringing the combined provincial and municipal accommodation tax burden in Vancouver to approximately 13.5 percent before federal GST is added. Airbnb remits the Major Events MRDT on behalf of hosts for bookings made through its platform, but operators renting privately must collect and remit it themselves.

World Cup Accommodation Tax Summary by Host City

City Municipal Levy Rate / Period Provincial / Federal Non-Compliance Toronto Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) — Bylaw 1259-2024 8.5% (June 1, 2025 – July 31, 2026); reverts to 6% after 13% HST — total ~21.5% on accommodation price Fines up to $100,000 (individuals); $500,000 (corporations) Vancouver Major Events MRDT (BC) 2.5% (Feb 1, 2023 – Jan 31, 2030) 8% BC PST + standard MRDT + 5% GST — total ~15.5%+ Provincial enforcement under BC PST Act Both cities Platform remittance (Airbnb / VRBO) Platforms remit on behalf of hosts for bookings through their systems Private rentals outside platforms: host responsible for all layers No platform exemption for private rentals

Sports Betting and Gambling Winnings: The Business Income Test Under Canadian Tax Law

A persistent misconception among Canadians is that gambling winnings are never taxable. The general rule is accurate: windfalls and casual gambling gains are not income from a source and are therefore not subject to tax under the ITA. However, this rule has a significant and frequently litigated exception — where betting activity is carried on in a sufficiently organized, systematic, and businesslike manner, the winnings constitute income from a business under section 9 of the ITA.

The Tax Court of Canada, in cases including Luprypa v. The Queen, [1997] 3 C.T.C. 2363, and Cohen v. Canada, has applied a multi-factor test to determine whether gambling rises to the level of a business. Relevant factors include: the frequency and volume of bets, the systematic use of a betting strategy or model, the keeping of records, the use of specialized knowledge or research, and whether the taxpayer’s livelihood depends on the income. With the explosion of legal single-event sports betting in Canada following the 2021 amendments to the Criminal Code, and the proliferation of regulated sports betting platforms such as BetMGM, FanDuel, and the provincial operators (e.g., PROLINE+), the potential for CRA scrutiny of organized sports betting is higher than it has ever been.

Casual recreational bettors who place modest wagers on World Cup matches through a regulated platform are unlikely to be treated as carrying on a business. However, high-volume bettors, those who use algorithmic or research-based approaches, or those who earn significant net winnings should seek tax advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer.

Two related activities deserve specific mention in the World Cup context. First, prediction market betting — placing contracts on platforms such as Polymarket or Kalshi tied to match outcomes, tournament results, or related events — occupies particularly unsettled tax territory. Prediction market profits combine characteristics of gambling, derivatives trading, and information arbitrage, and the CRA has not issued definitive guidance on their treatment.

Second, sports betting arbitrage — exploiting price discrepancies across bookmakers to guarantee a profit regardless of outcome — is systematic, research-driven, and profit-oriented in a way that makes the business income argument considerably stronger than for recreational betting. Both activities are analyzed in detail in our related article on prediction market taxation.

Taxability of Common World Cup Income Activities at a Glance

Activity General Tax Treatment Short-term Airbnb rental of principal residence Taxable rental income; potential PRE impact if extended Short-term rental of investment property Taxable rental income; GST/HST may apply Parking / driveway rental near stadium Taxable business or rental income; GST/HST if over threshold Casual sports betting (recreational) Generally not taxable (not from a source) High-volume / systematic sports betting Potentially taxable as business income Sports betting arbitrage Systematic and profit-driven — strong business income argument Prediction market betting (Polymarket, Kalshi) Unsettled; may be business income depending on trading activity Watch-party or event-hosting income Taxable business income; GST/HST may apply Food/beverage sales near venue Taxable business income; GST/HST required Merchandise sales Taxable business income; GST/HST may apply Ticket resales at a profit Potentially taxable (business or capital gain) Transportation / shuttle services Taxable business income; GST/HST required Social media content / influencer income Taxable business income; possibly employment Athlete endorsement / sponsorship income Taxable; potential cross-border treaty implications Toronto MAT / Vancouver Major Events MRDT Separate municipal levy on all short-term accommodation; operator must collect & remit if renting privately Non-compliant STR (no licence) — deductions All expenses denied under s. 67.7 ITA; unlimited CRA reassessment period applies

Deduction Denial for Non-Compliant Short-Term Rental Operators: The New Subsection 67.7 Trap

A critical and widely overlooked development for World Cup short-term rental hosts is the introduction of subsection 67.7 of the ITA, effective for the 2024 taxation year. Under this provision, a landlord who operates a short-term rental — defined as accommodation rented or offered for rent for periods of less than 90 consecutive days — in a province or municipality that prohibits, or requires registration, licensing, or a permit for, such rentals, is denied all deductions against that rental income if they are not in compliance with the applicable local rules. The denial applies proportionately to the non-compliant days in the year.

The stakes in the World Cup context are considerable. Toronto requires short-term rental operators to register with the City and restricts short-term rentals to a principal residence. Vancouver imposes similar principal-residence restrictions and requires municipal registration. A homeowner who rushes to list a non-principal-residence property on Airbnb for the tournament — without a licence — and earns $15,000 in rental income may find that every dollar of that income is taxable with zero offsetting deductions: no mortgage interest, no property taxes, no platform fees, no cleaning costs. The economics shift dramatically. Worse, subsection 67.7(4) removes the standard three-year limitation period for CRA reassessments tied to these deduction denials, meaning the CRA can reassess indefinitely if non-compliance is discovered years later.

Subsection 67.7 Deduction Denial: A Concrete Example A Vancouver couple owns an investment condo (not their principal residence) and lists it on Airbnb during the World Cup without obtaining the required municipal short-term rental licence. They earn $18,000 and incur $7,000 in legitimate expenses (mortgage interest, strata fees, cleaning, platform commissions). Under subsection 67.7, all $7,000 in deductions are denied for the non-compliant period. They pay tax on the full $18,000 rather than on $11,000 net income — an additional tax cost at a combined marginal rate that could exceed $3,000, on top of any municipal fine. The CRA can reassess this with no time limit. The fix is straightforward: obtain the required municipal registration before the rental commences. In Toronto and Vancouver, this means registering the property as a short-term rental — and confirming it qualifies as your principal residence. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can advise on compliance before you list. See our related article: Short-Term Rental Tax Deductions Denied in Canada.

Side Income and the Sharing Economy: Parking, Watch Parties, Food Vending, and Merchandise

Beyond short-term accommodation, the World Cup will generate a cascade of income-earning opportunities that Canadians may be tempted to treat as informal or off-the-books arrangements. These include renting a driveway or parking space near a stadium, hosting watch parties for which admission or a cover charge is collected, selling food and beverages from a cart or stand near a fan zone, reselling merchandise, and providing shuttle or transportation services to venues. All of these activities generate income that is taxable under the ITA, regardless of whether the earnings are received in cash, by e-transfer, or through a payment platform.

Taxpayers who derive income from these activities are carrying on a business for tax purposes. They are entitled to deduct reasonable expenses incurred to earn that income, including cost of goods sold, supplies, mileage, and a proportionate share of any home office expenses where applicable. Accurate record-keeping — including receipts, mileage logs, invoices, and bank records — is essential.

Ticket Resales and Secondary-Market Sales: Capital Gain or Business Income?

The taxation of profits from ticket resales depends on the circumstances. Where tickets are purchased with the intention of resale at a profit — as part of an organized resale activity — the profit is income from a business. Where a taxpayer who purchased tickets for personal use ends up selling at a profit because they can no longer attend, the gain is arguably on capital account and one-half of the gain (applying to gains after June 25, 2024, at the 2/3 inclusion rate for gains above $250,000 in a year) would be included in income. The distinction between income and capital is a highly fact-specific inquiry and is one of the most frequently litigated issues in Canadian tax law.

Non-Resident and Cross-Border Tax Issues: Visiting Athletes, Sponsors, and Property Owners

The international character of the FIFA World Cup creates a range of cross-border tax issues that extend beyond the average Canadian homeowner. Non-resident athletes, coaches, media personnel, and FIFA officials earning income in Canada during the tournament may be subject to Canadian withholding taxes under Part XIII of the ITA, subject to reduction or elimination under applicable tax treaties. Canada has an extensive treaty network, and many visiting athletes from FIFA member states will be entitled to treaty-based exemptions or reduced withholding rates.

Non-resident property owners who earn rental income from Canadian real property are subject to a 25 percent withholding tax on gross rents under Part XIII of the ITA, unless an election is made under section 216 of the ITA to file a return and pay tax on net rental income at graduated rates. A section 216 election is almost always advantageous and should be considered by any non-resident who rents Canadian property during the tournament.

Canadian residents who earn income from World Cup-related activities conducted in the United States or Mexico — for example, a Canadian media company providing services during matches played in the US — must report that income in Canada. Tax credits for foreign taxes paid may be available under section 126 of the ITA and applicable treaties to reduce the risk of double taxation.

Athlete and Influencer Endorsement Income: Domestic and International Tax Reporting

Professional athletes who receive sponsorship or endorsement income in connection with the World Cup face particularly complex tax situations. Income may flow through personal service companies, sports agents, or directly to the individual. Where Canadian athletes are sponsored by foreign corporations, the payments may be subject to thin capitalization rules, transfer pricing considerations, or treaty withholding. Content creators and social media influencers who generate advertising or sponsorship revenue tied to World Cup-related content are carrying on a business and must report that income, including amounts paid in free products, travel, or other non-cash consideration — all valued at fair market value.

Tax Implications of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Homeowners, Businesses, and Investors in Canada

The tax implications of World Cup income are more varied and far-reaching than most Canadians appreciate. For homeowners, the critical concern is the potential erosion of the principal residence exemption if short-term rental activity becomes more than incidental. For small businesses, the obligation to register for and collect GST/HST can arise quickly and unexpectedly, particularly given the platform reporting rules now in effect. For investors and speculators, the business/capital distinction on ticket resales and other trading activity adds a layer of tax uncertainty that calls for professional advice before transactions are completed.

Failure to report income, failure to register for GST/HST, or failure to comply with non-resident withholding obligations can attract interest and penalties under the ITA, and in cases of gross negligence — for example, deliberate non-reporting of significant rental income — penalties of up to 50 percent of the understated tax may apply. In extreme cases, CRA’s criminal prosecution branch (the Investigations Division) may pursue tax evasion charges under section 239 of the ITA.

How Will the CRA Find Out? The Enforcement Tools Behind World Cup Income Detection Many taxpayers assume that casual or short-term income — a few weeks on Airbnb, a parking space rented for cash, a ticket sold for a profit — will slip through unnoticed. That assumption is increasingly wrong. The CRA has a range of enforcement tools specifically designed to detect exactly this kind of unreported income, and the World Cup will sharpen its focus on all of them. Digital platform reporting. Under OECD Model Rules for Reporting by Platform Operators, adopted in Canada effective January 1, 2024, digital platforms — including Airbnb, VRBO, Uber, and other sharing-economy operators — are required to collect and annually report to the CRA the income earned by Canadian sellers and hosts. The CRA receives this data and cross-references it against T1 returns. If your Airbnb income does not appear on your return, an automatic mismatch is flagged. Third-party data and financial institution reporting. The CRA receives third-party income information from employers, financial institutions, investment dealers, and government agencies. Large cash deposits, e-transfer patterns, or PayPal and Stripe transaction records inconsistent with reported income can trigger a net worth audit or an indirect verification inquiry. Municipal registration databases. Toronto and Vancouver both require short-term rental operators to register with the city. Those registration databases identify operating landlords. The CRA can — and does — obtain municipal data through formal information requests under section 231.2 of the ITA, which allows it to compel third parties to produce information about unnamed persons. Marketplace listings and social media. CRA auditors routinely search Airbnb, VRBO, Kijiji, Facebook Marketplace, and social media platforms for evidence of rental, ticket resale, or merchandise activity. A publicly listed property or a social media post advertising World Cup parking spots is an open-source lead. Critically, deleting a listing or post after the fact does not eliminate the evidence. Web archiving services such as the Wayback Machine (archive.org) preserve snapshots of publicly accessible web pages — including Airbnb listings, Kijiji ads, and social media posts — at regular intervals. CRA auditors are trained to use these tools, and a listing that was live for even a brief period during the tournament may be recoverable from a cached or archived version long after the taxpayer has deleted it. Tips and informants. The CRA’s Leads Program allows anyone — including neighbours, former tenants, or business competitors — to report suspected tax non-compliance. Tips are a significant source of audit leads for cash-economy and sharing-economy income. The practical conclusion is straightforward: the risk of detection is real, it is growing, and it is disproportionately higher for World Cup-related income given the CRA’s stated focus on the short-term rental sector and the sharing economy. The cost of coming forward voluntarily through the VDP is almost always lower than the cost of being found.

What Should I Do If I Earned World Cup Income and Didn’t Declare It? A Step-by-Step Guide for Canadian Taxpayers

If you earned income in connection with the 2026 FIFA World Cup — from a short-term rental, a parking space, ticket resales, or any other source — and did not report it on your tax return, the single most important thing you can do is act before the CRA contacts you. Once the CRA has initiated contact — whether through an audit notice, a letter requesting information, or a call from a collections officer — the window for voluntary relief closes.

The CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program (“VDP”) is the formal mechanism by which taxpayers can come forward to correct past filing errors and omissions. A successful VDP application can provide relief from prosecution for tax offences, full relief from civil penalties (including gross negligence penalties), and partial interest relief. There are two tracks: the General Program, which provides the broadest relief and applies where the non-compliance was not intentional or egregious; and the Limited Program, which applies in more serious cases and provides prosecution protection but not penalty relief.

To qualify, the disclosure must be voluntary (the CRA must not yet have initiated contact about the issue), complete (all relevant unfiled or under-reported amounts must be disclosed), involve a potential penalty, relate to information at least one year past due, and be accompanied by payment of the estimated taxes owing or a payment arrangement. Partial or incomplete disclosures are rejected, so it is essential to take stock of all unreported income — not just the most recent year — before applying.

Practical Steps If You Have Unreported World Cup Income Step 1: Do not file an amended return on your own before speaking to a tax lawyer. An unsolicited amended return is not a VDP application and does not attract the same protections. Step 2: Gather all records of income received — bank statements, e-transfer histories, platform payout summaries, cash logs — and all receipts for deductible expenses. The VDP requires a complete and accurate disclosure. Step 3: Consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before making any contact with the CRA. Communications between you and your lawyer are protected by solicitor-client privilege; communications with an accountant alone are not. Only a lawyer can file a no-name or anonymous VDP inquiry on your behalf while your identity remains protected during the preliminary assessment. Step 4: Assess whether the General Program or the Limited Program applies to your situation. Your tax lawyer will make this determination based on the nature, amount, and duration of the non-compliance. Step 5: File the VDP application with full disclosure and payment of estimated taxes. For assistance, visit canadiantaxamnesty.ca or call 416-367-4222.



Proactive planning — structuring rental arrangements correctly, registering for GST/HST where required, and reporting all income on the 2026 T1 return — is far less costly than responding to a CRA tax audit or reassessment after the fact. The voluntary disclosures program (“VDP”) remains an available avenue for taxpayers who have previously failed to report income and wish to come forward before the CRA initiates contact, potentially avoiding penalties and prosecution.

Key Takeaways: Protecting Yourself Legally and Financially During the World Cup Season

All income earned in connection with the 2026 FIFA World Cup — regardless of how it is received — must generally be reported on your Canadian tax return.

Short-term rentals of residential property are taxable and may trigger GST/HST obligations; the residential rental exemption does not apply to rentals of less than one month.

The principal residence exemption may be affected by converting a home to a short-term rental, particularly if the rental activity is sustained beyond the tournament season.

Sports betting and gambling winnings are generally not taxable for casual recreational bettors but may constitute taxable business income if conducted in an organized, systematic, or businesslike manner.

Digital platforms such as Airbnb are now required to report host income to the CRA under OECD platform reporting rules; the CRA has access to this data when reviewing T1 returns.

Non-resident property owners earning rental income in Canada must comply with Part XIII withholding requirements or file under section 216 of the ITA.

Detailed records of all income and expenses — including receipts, invoices, mileage logs, and platform transaction histories — are essential to support deductions and withstand CRA scrutiny.

Athletes, content creators, and influencers earning endorsement or sponsorship income tied to the World Cup should obtain advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before signing agreements.

Toronto operators must collect the elevated 8.5 percent Municipal Accommodation Tax through July 31, 2026; Vancouver operators must collect the 2.5 percent Major Events MRDT through January 31, 2030. Private rentals outside platforms are responsible for these obligations themselves.

Short-term rental operators who do not hold the required municipal licence or registration are denied all expense deductions against their rental income under the new subsection 67.7 of the ITA — effective for the 2024 tax year — and the CRA has an unlimited period to reassess those returns.

Pro Tax Tips for World Cup Income Homeowners considering a short-term rental should document the rental period precisely, keep the arrangement genuinely short-term, and maintain a separate bank account for tournament rental receipts and expenses. If the same property will continue to generate rental income after the tournament, an assessment of the change-in-use rules under the ITA should be undertaken with a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer before the rental begins — not after. The CRA takes the position that the PRE election must be filed proactively, and retroactive elections face significant scrutiny. If you are renting your property through Airbnb or VRBO, review your total taxable supplies over the previous four consecutive calendar quarters to determine whether you have inadvertently crossed the GST/HST small supplier threshold. If you have, or are likely to cross it during the tournament season, register for GST/HST proactively — failure to register and collect is a strict liability offence and will result in CRA assessing you for the tax that should have been collected, plus interest. Sports bettors who intend to place more than casual wagers during the tournament should consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer about the indicia that distinguish hobby gambling from business income, and should maintain detailed records of their betting activity, including amounts wagered, outcomes, strategy notes, and net results. This documentation will be essential if the CRA ever challenges the characterization of those winnings. Taxpayers who may have failed to report income from prior short-term rental seasons should consider whether a voluntary disclosure under the VDP would be appropriate. The VDP’s General Program can provide relief from penalties and partial interest relief where the taxpayer comes forward before the CRA has commenced an audit or investigation. For assistance, visit canadiantaxamnesty.ca.

Frequently Asked Questions: FIFA World Cup 2026 Tax Issues for Canadian Taxpayers

I’m renting my Toronto condo on Airbnb for three weeks during the World Cup. Is the income taxable?

Yes. Short-term rental income is taxable under the Income Tax Act regardless of the duration of the rental. You must report the gross rental income and may deduct allowable expenses (proportionate mortgage interest, property taxes, utilities, cleaning costs, and platform fees) in computing your net rental income. If this is your principal residence, consult a Canadian tax lawyer to assess any impact on your principal residence exemption.

Does Airbnb report my rental income to the CRA?

Yes. Since July 2021, Airbnb and other major digital platforms are required under the Excise Tax Act to collect and remit GST/HST on behalf of Canadian hosts for short-term accommodation. Separately, under OECD platform reporting rules adopted in Canada, digital platforms are required to report host income to the CRA. You should not assume that Airbnb’s remittance of GST/HST satisfies your income tax reporting obligations — you must still include the rental income on your T1 return.

Do I have to charge GST/HST if I rent my home privately (not through Airbnb)?

If you rent privately and your total taxable supplies in any four consecutive calendar quarters exceed $30,000, you are required to register for GST/HST, collect it from your tenants, and remit it to the CRA. Short-term accommodation rentals (less than one month) are taxable supplies — they do not qualify for the long-term residential rental exemption. If you are below the small supplier threshold, you are not required to register, but you may do so voluntarily.

Are my World Cup sports betting winnings taxable?

Probably not, if you are a casual recreational bettor. The CRA’s general position is that gambling winnings are not income from a source under the ITA. However, if your betting activity is organized, systematic, and businesslike — involving research, strategy, high volume, or specialized knowledge — the CRA may characterize your winnings as business income. There is no bright-line rule, and the answer depends entirely on the specific facts.

I’m renting my parking space for $50 per match day. Do I need to report that?

Yes. Income from renting a parking space is taxable rental or business income. Keep records of what you earn. If your total taxable supplies exceed the $30,000 small supplier threshold when combined with other commercial activities, GST/HST may also be required.

What if I sell my World Cup tickets for more than I paid?

The profit is likely taxable. If you purchased the tickets intending to resell them at a profit, the gain is business income. If you purchased them for personal use and are selling because you cannot attend, the profit is arguably on capital account, and one-half (or two-thirds for gains above $250,000 following the June 2024 inclusion rate change) would be included in income. Consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to determine the correct treatment.

I’m a non-resident who owns a condo in Vancouver and want to rent it out during the World Cup. What are my obligations?

As a non-resident owner, you are subject to a 25 percent withholding tax on gross rental receipts under Part XIII of the ITA. Your Canadian tenant or property manager is required to withhold and remit that tax to the CRA. Alternatively, you can make an election under section 216 of the ITA to file a Canadian tax return and pay tax on your net rental income at graduated rates, which is almost always more favourable than the flat 25 percent withholding. Compliance steps should be put in place before the rental commences.

Can I deduct the cost of renovations I made to my home to prepare it for short-term rental?

Capital expenditures that improve the property (as opposed to repairs that maintain it in its current condition) must be added to the cost base of the property rather than immediately deducted. They may give rise to capital cost allowance (CCA) deductions over time. Repairs and maintenance costs that are current in nature — painting, cleaning, minor fixes — are generally deductible in the year incurred against rental income.

My social media account will be covering the World Cup, and I have brand sponsorship deals. How is that income taxed?

Sponsorship and endorsement income earned by content creators and influencers is taxable business income under section 9 of the ITA. This includes cash payments, free products, travel, and other non-cash compensation valued at fair market value. You may deduct reasonable business expenses incurred to earn that income. If your revenues exceed the $30,000 threshold, you must also register for GST/HST.

Do I have to collect the Toronto Municipal Accommodation Tax or the Vancouver Major Events MRDT on my rental?

If you operate a short-term rental in Toronto, you are required to collect the Municipal Accommodation Tax — currently 8.5 percent under Bylaw 1259-2024 through July 31, 2026 — and remit it to the City. If you operate in Vancouver, the 2.5 percent Major Events MRDT applies through January 31, 2030. Airbnb and VRBO collect and remit these levies on behalf of hosts for bookings made through their platforms. If you rent privately, you are responsible for collection and remittance yourself. Failure to comply exposes you to municipal fines of up to $100,000 (individuals) in Toronto. These levies are entirely separate from federal GST/HST and apply in addition to it.

Should I file my short-term rental income on Form T776 or Form T2125?

The distinction turns on the nature and extent of the services you provide, not simply on the fact that you manage the listing actively. Under Income Tax Folio S3-F6-C1, services ancillary to the use and occupation of the property — cleaning between tenancies, providing linens, supplying basic amenities — generally do not convert rental income into business income requiring Form T2125. Business income characterization arises where your services go beyond that and begin to resemble a hotel or bed-and-breakfast: providing meals, daily housekeeping during a guest’s stay, concierge services, or other personal services to guests. Most short-term rental hosts who clean between stays and provide standard amenities will report rental income on Form T776, not T2125. The practical consequence of T2125 classification is that net income above approximately $3,500 becomes subject to self-employment CPP contributions. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help you determine the correct classification for your circumstances.

What happens if I don’t report my World Cup rental income?

Unreported income attracts arrears interest at the prescribed rate from the date the tax was due. CRA may also assess a late-filing penalty, a repeated failure-to-report penalty, or — in cases of deliberate omission — a gross negligence penalty of up to 50 percent of the tax understated. In serious cases, CRA’s Investigations Division may refer the matter for criminal prosecution under section 239 of the ITA, which carries fines and imprisonment. Taxpayers who have not reported prior rental income may wish to consider the Voluntary Disclosures Program before the CRA contacts them.

I didn’t have a municipal short-term rental licence when I listed my property during the World Cup. Can I still deduct my expenses?

Under subsection 67.7 of the ITA, in force from the 2024 taxation year, short-term rental operators who are not in compliance with applicable provincial or municipal licensing, registration, or permit requirements are denied all deductions attributable to the non-compliant period. This means that if you operated a short-term rental in Toronto or Vancouver without the required licence, you cannot deduct mortgage interest, property taxes, platform fees, cleaning costs, or any other expenses against that rental income for the days of non-compliance. The denial is proportionate to non-compliant days. Additionally, subsection 67.7(4) removes the standard three-year limitation period — the CRA can reassess your return for these deductions at any time, indefinitely. You may wish to consider whether a voluntary disclosure is appropriate, and should consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer if you may be exposed.

Related Canadian Tax Resources from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

For more information on the tax topics discussed in this article, please visit these related resources:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.