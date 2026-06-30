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30 June 2026

The Protecting Privacy And Consumer Data Act (Bill C-36): Key Obligations And Enforcement Overview

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Osler’s national Privacy and Data Management team offers insights into major Canadian privacy legislative reform in The Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act (Bill C-36): key obligations and enforcement overview.
Canada Privacy
Adam Kardash,Éloïse Gratton,John Salloum
+15 Authors
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Executive summary

On June 15, 2026, the Government of Canada introduced Bill C-36, An Act to enact the Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act, to amend the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act and to make amendments to other Acts (Bill C-36), in the House of Commons at first reading. If enacted, the Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act (PPCDA) will repeal Part 1 of the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) and establish a modernized federal private-sector privacy regime for Canada.

The PPCDA is the third iteration of federal privacy reform legislation following Bill C-11 (2020) and Bill C-27 (2022), both of which died on the order paper. It is substantially similar to the Consumer Privacy Protection Act (the CPPA) proposed in Bill C-27 but includes several notable updates, including a new enforcement framework centred on the Digital Safety and Data Protection Commission of Canada.

This overview summarizes the PPCDA and identifies the principal differences between the PPCDA and PIPEDA as well as between the PPCDA and the CPPA.

Status note

This document describes Bill C-36 as introduced at first reading in the House of Commons on June 15, 2026. The legislation may be amended as it proceeds through the parliamentary process. It does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied upon as a substitute for obtaining legal advice specific to your organization’s circumstances.

Key themes

The PPCDA retains PIPEDA’s consent-based, principles-based, technology-neutral regime grounded in balancing individual privacy rights and organizational interests, while introducing

  • a substantially strengthened enforcement regime, with administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) of up to the higher of $10 million or 3% of gross global revenues, penal fines for offences of up to the higher of $25 million or 5%, a private right of action and order-making powers
  • a new regulatory model under the Digital Safety and Data Protection Commission of Canada, replacing the Office of the Privacy Commissioner (the OPC)
  • clarified and expanded exceptions to consent, including for defined business activities and legitimate interests
  • express provisions on de-identified and anonymized information
  • a mandatory privacy management program
  • codified service provider rules and cross-border transfer requirements, including a new privacy impact assessment obligation before disclosing or transferring personal information outside of Canada
  • statutory recognition of codes of practice and certification programs
  • new individual rights: disposal (deletion/anonymization) and data mobility
  • enhanced protections for children’s personal information
  • transparency requirements regarding automated decision systems

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Adam Kardash
Adam Kardash
Photo of Éloïse Gratton
Éloïse Gratton
Photo of Joanna Fine
Joanna Fine
Photo of John Salloum
John Salloum
Photo of François Joli-Coeur
François Joli-Coeur
Photo of Adam LaRoche
Adam LaRoche
Photo of Katelyn Smith
Katelyn Smith
Photo of Komil Joshi
Komil Joshi
Photo of Tina Saban
Tina Saban
Photo of Catherine Hart
Catherine Hart
Photo of Maryna Polataiko
Maryna Polataiko
Photo of Erika Romanow
Erika Romanow
Photo of Alannah Safnuk
Alannah Safnuk
Photo of Naomi Chernos
Naomi Chernos
Photo of Marguerite Rolland
Marguerite Rolland
Photo of Alexandra Toma
Alexandra Toma
Photo of Cassandre Legault
Cassandre Legault
Photo of Colleen Morawetz
Colleen Morawetz
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