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23 June 2026

Bill C-36: Timeline Of Developments

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The Canadian government has introduced Bill C-36, the Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act, representing a significant overhaul of federal private-sector privacy law. This comprehensive timeline tracks the bill's parliamentary journey from its June 2026 introduction through previous legislative attempts, while outlining critical next steps for stakeholders as Parliament prepares for summer adjournment. Understanding the bill's progression and upcoming consultation opportunities will be essential for bus
Canada Privacy
Wendy J. Wagner,Antoine Guilmain, and Michael Walsh
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On June 15, 2026, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, tabled Bill C-36, the Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act, in the House of Commons, marking the federal government’s latest effort to modernize Canada’s federal private-sector privacy framework. The bill would establish the Digital Safety and Data Protection Commission of Canada, recognize privacy as a fundamental right, and introduce enhanced enforcement powers, penalties, transparency obligations, and individual rights.

Gowling WLG’s Bill C-36 timeline tracks key developments in the bill’s progress, from introduction and first reading through the next stages of the parliamentary process. As Parliament prepares for summer adjournment, stakeholders should watch for consultation opportunities, with the legislative process slated to continue in earnest in the fall.

Timeline of developments

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Next steps

  • Account for summer timing: Parliament is scheduled to rise for the summer by June 19, 2026, with regular sittings set to resume on September 21, 2026.
  • Prepare for stakeholder engagement: The government is expected to consult stakeholders on the bill over the summer, making this a key window for businesses and industry groups to identify issues and develop submissions.
  • Watch for second reading: The next formal parliamentary milestone will be second reading in the House of Commons, where MPs debate the bill’s principle and scope and vote on whether it should proceed to committee.
  • Monitor committee referral and study: Committee review will be among the most important stages for stakeholders if the bill passes at second reading, as committees may hear witnesses, study the bill clause by clause, propose amendments, and report the bill back to the House.
  • Assess implementation timing: Even if the bill receives Royal Assent, compliance obligations may take years to come into effect.

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Wendy J. Wagner
Photo of Antoine Guilmain
Antoine Guilmain
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Michael Walsh
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