Safety vs. Privacy: Inside The TTC Random Drug Testing Ruling (Podcast)

When does protecting the public justify reaching into an employee's private life?

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Episode Description

When does protecting the public justify reaching into an employee's private life?

This episode takes on one of the most contentious labour and privacy law battles in recent Toronto history: the Toronto Transit Commission's random drug testing policy and the sweeping arbitration decision that struck it down.

Hosts Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele unpack a case nearly two decades in the making, stretching from a fatal tunnel accident in 2007 to a 400-page arbitrator's ruling that found the TTC's policy violated employees' Charter rights against unreasonable search and seizure under Section 8.

Drawing on Canadian law, conflicting arbitration precedents, and the hard logic of deterrence, Gavin and Stephen ask the question that cuts to the heart of workplace safety in Canada: if random testing was working, how do we prove it?

Listen For:

3:18 How did a 2007 tunnel accident set off nearly 20 years of legal proceedings at the TTC?

9:16 Why did the arbitrator find the TTC's own evidence wasn't enough to justify random testing?

12:07 How did flawed cannabis testing science become a fatal problem for the TTC's case?

15:45 Why does Gavin argue employers should have more testing authority than roadside police checks, not less?

19:45 Is the absence of TTC accidents proof the policy was working or just good luck?

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