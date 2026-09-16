SOC 2 Type II For Law Firms: The New Standard Of Corporate Client Trust

I hear some version of this from general counsel more often every year: they don't blindly trust their outside firm anymore, they verify it, the same way they verify every other vendor with access to their data. That shift catches a lot of firms off guard. Lawyers see themselves as trusted advisors, but procurement and legal ops teams see a law firm as one more party holding sensitive information. To them, that means proof, not just a handshake.

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Corporate clients are quietly adding SOC 2 to their outside counsel checklist. Here's why, and how to get ahead of it.

I hear some version of this from general counsel more often every year: they don't blindly trust their outside firm anymore, they verify it, the same way they verify every other vendor with access to their data.

That shift catches a lot of firms off guard. Lawyers see themselves as trusted advisors, but procurement and legal ops teams see a law firm as one more party holding sensitive information. To them, that means proof, not just a handshake.

SOC 2 Type II has become that proof.

Outside Counsel Guidelines now Include a Security Clause

Outside Counsel Guidelines used to cover rates, billing, and conflicts. Now they cover encryption, access controls, and breach notification windows.

The Association of Corporate Counsel formalized this with its Model Information Protection and Security Controls, a template many in-house teams now use to set security expectations for outside counsel. It reads a lot like a SaaS vendor security questionnaire, because that's the model it borrows from.

As a result, firms that used to win mandates on relationships and reputation are now getting asked, before the retainer's even signed, to show their controls.

A SOC 2 Type II report is the fastest, most credible way to answer that. Only a licensed CPA firm can issue one. It's a tested opinion, not a self-assessment.

The Math Behind the Ask

Clients aren't being paranoid. They're pricing risk.

The average cost of a data breach in Canada hit CA$6.98 million in 2025, up 10.4% year over year, according to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report.

Coveware's ransomware data shows professional services, including law firms, was the single most-targeted sector by ransomware groups in late 2025.

In February 2026, Ontario-based legal transcription firm VIQ Solutions disclosed that a subcontractor's overseas staff had improperly accessed thousands of sensitive court files. The fallout included a formal complaint to Canada's privacy commissioner and the loss of a major court contract.

That last one is worth sitting with. VIQ wasn't breached by some outside hacker. A vendor they trusted had access nobody was watching closely enough. That's exactly the scenario a corporate client is trying to rule out when they ask their law firm about SOC 2.

What SOC 2 Type II Actually Proves

Strip away the acronym and it's simple. A CPA firm examines your controls against the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria, security plus, optionally, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy, then tests whether those controls actually held up over time.

That's the difference between Type I and Type II. Type I checks whether controls are designed properly, at one point in time. Type II checks whether they operated effectively over a period of time. Type II is what most clients mean when they ask for “a SOC 2 report.”

For a law firm, that means being able to show:

Who can access a client's matter files, and how that access gets reviewed

How data is encrypted, in transit and at rest

How you vet and monitor third parties: e-discovery vendors, transcription services, cloud platforms

How fast you'd detect a breach, and how fast you'd tell the client

You're Probably Closer Than You Think

Here's the reassuring part.

If you practice in Ontario, you already carry duties that overlap heavily with SOC 2. The Law Society expects lawyers to maintain technological competence and protect client confidentiality, which in practice means access controls, secure communications, and an incident response plan. Firms across the country carry some version of the same obligation.

SOC 2 doesn't ask you to invent a new standard. It asks you to document and test the one you're already supposed to be meeting.

Where to Start

A readiness assessment, not a full audit, is the right first move. It tells you where the actual gaps are before you commit budget or a timeline.

From there, most firms follow a similar path:

Pick your scope. Security is mandatory. Confidentiality almost always applies to a law firm; the rest depends on what you commit to clients. Assign ownership. Someone, not “IT” in the abstract, needs to own the evidence collection. Close the gaps. Access reviews, MFA, encryption, vendor management, and a written incident response plan are the most common findings. Run the observation window. Six to twelve months of evidence, collected as you go, not scrambled together at the end. Bring in an independent CPA firm. Type II reports have to be issued by a licensed auditor, not a consultant or a software platform.

None of this needs to happen overnight. But the firms moving now will have an answer ready the next time a client asks, instead of scrambling six months behind when it matters.

If you're curious where your own firm would land, a short SOC 2 readiness self-check is a low-lift way to find out before the question comes from a client instead of from you. For a closer look at what the audit itself involves, here's a practical walkthrough.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.