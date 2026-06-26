Canada’s Privacy Reboot: An Article-by-article Comparison Of Bills C-36 (PPCDA) And C-27 (CPPA)

An Act to enact the Protecting Privacy and Consumer Data Act, to amend the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act and to make amendments to other Acts His Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate and House of Commons of Canada, enacts as follows:

An Act to enact the Consumer Privacy Protection Act, the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts Preamble Whereas there is a need to modernize Canada’s legislative framework so that it is suited to the digital age; Whereas the protection of the privacy interests of individuals with respect to their personal information is essential to individual autonomy and dignity and to the full enjoyment of fundamental rights and freedoms in Canada; Whereas Parliament recognizes the importance of the privacy and data protection principles contained in various international instruments; Whereas trust in the digital and data-driven economy is key to ensuring its growth and fostering a more inclusive and prosperous Canada; Whereas Canada is a trading nation and trade and commerce rely on the analysis, circulation and exchange of personal information and data across borders and geographical boundaries; Whereas the design, development and deployment of artificial intelligence systems across provincial and international borders should be consistent with national and international standards to protect individuals from potential harm; Whereas organizations of all sizes operate in the digital and data-driven economy and an agile regulatory framework is necessary to facilitate compliance with rules by, and promote innovation within, those organizations; Whereas individuals expect a regulatory framework that ensures transparency and accountability with respect to how organizations handle their personal information and that is backed by meaningful enforcement; Whereas the modernization of national standards for privacy protection to align them with international standards ensures a level playing field for organizations across Canada and assists them in maintaining their competitive position; Whereas a modern regulatory framework governing the protection of personal information should promote the collection responsible, use and disclosure of such information by organizations for purposes that are in the public interest; Whereas Parliament recognizes that artificial intelligence systems and other emerging technologies should uphold Canadian norms and values in line 15 with the principles of international human rights law; And whereas this Act aims to support the Government of Canada’s efforts to foster an environment in which Canadians can seize the benefits of the digital and data-driven economy and to establish a regulatory framework that supports and protects Canadian norms and values, including the right to privacy; Now, therefore, Her Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate and House of Commons of Canada, enacts as follows: Short Title Short title 1 This Act may be cited as the Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2022.