Google Got Summoned: Digital Privacy And Political Speech In Canada (Podcast)

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What happens when governments start chasing anonymous online critics?

Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele dive into the controversial use of administrative subpoenas by the US Department of Homeland Security to identify anonymous social media users critical of the Trump administration.

The discussion explores the tension between freedom of speech, anonymity, national security, and government overreach, while drawing parallels between American constitutional history and modern online discourse.

From pseudonyms used during the American Revolution to today’s debates over surveillance, online threats, Norwich orders, and political polarization, the hosts unpack the legal and ethical questions surrounding free expression in the digital age.

The episode also examines how social media companies like Google navigate their responsibilities between protecting privacy and cooperating with law enforcement, while warning about the dangers of turning internet platforms into tools of political surveillance.

Listen For:

05:26 What exactly did the Department of Homeland Security demand from Google?

08:18 Why does the right to anonymous speech have deep constitutional roots?

21:25 How does a Norwich order differ from an administrative government summons?

24:29 When does using a government institution cross the line into political weaponization?

25:53 What responsibility do social media platforms have when harmful content appears online?