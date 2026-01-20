ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Top Ten Rx IP Update Reads Of 2025

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore Firm Details
Below are Rx IP Update's most-read articles of 2025...
Canada Intellectual Property
Urszula Wojtyra and Nancy Pei
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Smart & Biggar are most popular:
  • in Canada

Below are Rx IP Update's most-read articles of 2025:

  1. Update on biosimilars in Canada – June 2025
  2. Health Canada must redetermine exemption requests for psilocybin (magic mushroom)-assisted psychotherapy training
  3. Health Canada publishes guidance on submitting risk management plans
  4. Medical devices updates: new Health Canada guidance for determining medical device application type and Medical Devices Directorate performance reports released
  5. Supreme Court of Canada reserves decision on appeal relating to the patentability of methods of medical treatment
  6. SCC to revisit "method of medical treatment" patent claims
  7. Health Canada aims to reduce red tape by increasing international collaboration, alignment and reliance
  8. Health Canada releases its Statistical Report 2024/2025 for PMNOC Regulations, data protection and CSPs
  9. Alexion awarded injunction against Amgen In SOLIRIS patent action; Court considers anticipation by incorporation by reference
  10. Canadian Patent Office resumes granting of patents and is temporarily publishing list of pre-grant patents

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group or the Pharmaceutical Litigation Group

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Urszula Wojtyra
Urszula Wojtyra
Photo of Nancy Pei
Nancy Pei
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More