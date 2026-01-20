Top Ten Rx IP Update Reads Of 2025

Smart & Biggar are most popular:
- in Canada
Below are Rx IP Update's most-read articles of 2025:
- Update on biosimilars in Canada – June 2025
- Health Canada must redetermine exemption requests for psilocybin (magic mushroom)-assisted psychotherapy training
- Health Canada publishes guidance on submitting risk management plans
- Medical devices updates: new Health Canada guidance for determining medical device application type and Medical Devices Directorate performance reports released
- Supreme Court of Canada reserves decision on appeal relating to the patentability of methods of medical treatment
- SCC to revisit "method of medical treatment" patent claims
- Health Canada aims to reduce red tape by increasing international collaboration, alignment and reliance
- Health Canada releases its Statistical Report 2024/2025 for PMNOC Regulations, data protection and CSPs
- Alexion awarded injunction against Amgen In SOLIRIS patent action; Court considers anticipation by incorporation by reference
- Canadian Patent Office resumes granting of patents and is temporarily publishing list of pre-grant patents
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group or the Pharmaceutical Litigation Group
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.