Top Ten Rx IP Update Reads Of 2025

Smart & Biggar are most popular:
- in Canada
Below are Rx IP Update's most-read articles of 2025:
- Update on biosimilars in Canada – June 2025
- Health Canada must redetermine exemption requests for psilocybin (magic mushroom)-assisted psychotherapy training
- Health Canada publishes guidance on submitting risk management plans
- Medical devices updates: new Health Canada guidance for determining medical device application type and Medical Devices Directorate performance reports released
- Supreme Court of Canada reserves decision on appeal relating to the patentability of methods of medical treatment
- SCC to revisit "method of medical treatment" patent claims
- Health Canada aims to reduce red tape by increasing international collaboration, alignment and reliance
- Health Canada releases its Statistical Report 2024/2025 for PMNOC Regulations, data protection and CSPs
- Alexion awarded injunction against Amgen In SOLIRIS patent action; Court considers anticipation by incorporation by reference
- Canadian Patent Office resumes granting of patents and is temporarily publishing list of pre-grant patents
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group or the Pharmaceutical Litigation Group
The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.