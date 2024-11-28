The Return Of The Honda Element?

A few recent patent applications reveal that the Honda Element may be making its return to the automotive industry:

Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.

A few recent patent applications reveal that the Honda Element may be making its return to the automotive industry:

These distinctive features are marks of the former Honda Element, which was discontinued in 2011 . However, the boxy design was one of the primary reasons the original vehicle was discontinued – it did not appeal to car owners who were used to curvy designs at the time. Recent shifts in consumer desires, with an increasing number of boxy SUVs being launched by several automakers, could explain Honda's willingness to explore bringing the Element back to the market.

While the filing of these patent applications does not necessarily imply that the Honda Element is coming back, it does suggest a similarly-styled vehicle could be in the works.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.