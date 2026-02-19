Coast-to-Coast: Wing Expands Drone Delivery Partnership With Walmart

Wing, the Alphabet-owned company specializing in drone delivery of medicine, groceries and fast-food, has announced a major expansion of its partnership with Walmart to expand its grocery delivery service to new metro areas across the United States. Over the next year, Wing will add drone delivery capabilities to an additional 150 Walmart stores reaching markets such as Los Angeles, St. Louis, Miami and others nationwide.

Walmart and Wing first partnered in 2023 through a pilot program in the Dallas metro area, testing demand for drone delivery at two stores. Since then, the program has expanded to additional Walmart locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta.

Greg Cathey, Senior Vice President of Digital Fulfillment Transformation at Walmart emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that "[d]rone delivery plays an important role in our ability to deliver what customers want, exactly when they want it."

The drones from Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet, "can fly up to 60 miles per hour and travel up to 12 miles round trip." The partnership strengthens Walmart's position in the fast-shipping race against Amazon, as consumers increasingly seek ultra-fast delivery options for groceries and household items.

