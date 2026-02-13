How To Protect Your Business When Using Third-Party AI Tools

Third-party AI tools can dramatically improve efficiency—but they also introduce legal risks that many businesses overlook.

Third-party AI tools are now widely used across industries for drafting, analytics, customer service, and automation. While these tools offer clear efficiency gains, they also introduce legal risks that traditional software contracts were not designed to address.



Organizations using AI must focus not only on functionality, but on contractual protectionsthat manage data, intellectual property, regulatory compliance, and liability. This article outlines the key AI contract provisions to consider when engaging third-party AI vendors.

Why AI Contracts Require Special Attention

AI software contracts require special attention because AI tools differ from conventional software in several important ways. They often:

Process large volumes of sensitive or proprietary data

Operate through complex and often opaque models

May reuse customer data to train or improve systems

Generate outputs that can raise AI intellectual property rights and regulatory concerns

Without tailored AI vendor agreements, organizations may face significant exposure with limited contractual remedies.

1. Data Ownership and Usage Rights

A core issue in AI vendor contracts is AI data ownership. Contracts should clearly state that the customer retains ownership of all input data and, where possible, AI-generated outputs. Any vendor rights to use customer data—particularly for model training or analytics—should be explicitly limited. Key AI contract clauses for data protection should address: Whether data may be used beyond providing the AI service

Whether data is anonymized before secondary use

How long the vendor may retain the data Undefined data rights are one of the most common and avoidable AI contract risks. 2. Confidentiality and Data Security Strong AI confidentiality obligations are essential when using third-party AI tools. Vendors should be contractually required to protect all customer data and implement appropriate technical and organizational safeguards. AI data protection clauses should specify: Breach notification timelines

Incident response cooperation

Ongoing security standards For law firms and other regulated industries, these protections are critical to AI compliance requirements and professional responsibility obligations. 3. Legal and Regulatory Compliance Contracts should require AI vendors to represent and warrant that their services comply with applicable laws, including data protection statutes and industry-specific AI compliance regulations. Important legal considerations when using third-party AI include: Allocation of compliance responsibility

Cross-border data processing and transfers

Commitments to update the AI service as laws evolve Customers should avoid accepting full regulatory risk where they lack operational control or transparency into the AI system. 4. Intellectual Property Rights AI-generated content presents unique challenges for intellectual property ownership. AI software contracts should clearly address: Ownership or licensing of AI outputs

Permitted commercial use

Protection against third-party IP infringement Indemnification for AI IP infringement claims is particularly important when AI outputs are customer-facing or revenue-generating. 5. Accuracy, Performance, and Oversight Although AI vendors typically disclaim accuracy guarantees, AI contract provisions should still define: Service availability and performance standards

Known limitations of the AI tool

The role of human review or oversight Clear expectations help reduce the risk of misuse and support AI risk management for businesses. 6. Indemnification and Liability Well-drafted AI vendor agreements should include indemnities covering: Data breaches caused by the AI vendor

IP infringement by the AI system

Legal violations attributable to the service AI liability and indemnification clauses should be reviewed carefully to ensure that limitation-of-liability provisions do not undermine meaningful protection. 7. Transparency, Audits, and Accountability Given the complexity of AI systems, contracts may include AI governance and accountability provisions, such as: Security or compliance audits

Access to certifications or third-party assessments

Documentation explaining system functionality and risks Even limited transparency can significantly improve AI contract risk management. 8. Termination and Data Exit Rights Effective AI software contracts should clearly address termination and data exit rights. Upon termination, vendors should be required to: Return customer data in a usable format

Delete retained data and certify deletion

Provide reasonable transition assistance if needed An effective exit strategy is a key element of managing legal risk of AI vendors. Conclusion Third-party AI tools can deliver substantial value, but only when paired with thoughtful contractual protections for AI tools. Clear terms governing data use, AI intellectual property rights, compliance, security, and liability are essential to managing the evolving legal risks AI presents.



As AI regulation and technology continue to evolve, organizations should regularly review AI vendor agreements and seek legal guidance where appropriate. In this area, careful contracting is not optional—it is a core component of responsible AI use.

