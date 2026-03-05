Faster Reviews, Lower Costs: The Case For Law Firm And ALSP AI Partnerships

AI in Legal Works Best When It's Not Working Alone

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future concept for legal work - it's here, embedded in document review, due diligence, contract analysis, and legal research. Yet many organizations are discovering that simply buying an AI tool doesn't automatically produce faster outcomes or lower costs.

In our experience, AI struggles in legal. Not because the technology is immature, but because it is often deployed in isolation. Law firms focus on legal judgment and risk management. Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSPs) focus on scale and operational efficiency. Technology vendors focus on innovation. When those efforts aren't aligned, adoption slows and value gets diluted.

The most effective model brings these capabilities together deliberately, combining trusted legal expertise, advanced technology, scalable delivery, and disciplined cost control.

Innovation Without Compromising Legal Judgment

At BD&P, innovation has always meant improving client outcomes - not adopting technology for its own sake. Our clients expect rigorous legal judgment, security, and defensibility first. Any AI deployment must reinforce those fundamentals.

Like many law firms, our team reached a point where the volume and complexity of modern data made traditional review models increasingly costly and inefficient. The solution wasn't replacing lawyers with technology; it was augmenting legal expertise with the right tools and the right partners.

What Real-World Testing Showed

Before incorporating AI-enabled workflows more broadly, we conducted a proof of concept using a completed matter. We compared traditional manual review with a workflow combining Continuous Active Learning (trained by our legal experts) and generative AI.

The results?

Approximately 70% faster review timelines

Reduced burden on lawyers training the system

training the system Faster identification of key issues, enabling earlier strategic decisions

Those gains weren't driven by technology alone but rather they came from thoughtful collaboration between legal experts, technology providers, and scalable delivery partners.

Trust, Governance, and Data Security Matter

For many organizations, the biggest barrier to AI adoption isn't capability - it's trust.

Responsible AI deployment requires:

Secure, access-controlled environments

Clear governance frameworks

Data residency protections

Defined accountability across partners

For Canadian clients especially, ensuring data remains hosted domestically and segregated from public training models is critical to maintaining defensibility and confidence.

Why Partnership Is the Future of Legal AI

When law firms, ALSPs, and technology providers collaborate effectively:

Legal judgment remains central

Technology accelerates insight and efficiency

Costs become more predictable

Clients gain confidence in both processes and outcomes

AI delivers its greatest value not as a disruptor, but as a force multiplier for trusted expertise.

For organizations assessing AI for document-intensive matters, the conversation is shifting from whether to adopt AI to how to implement it responsibly.

Thoughtful partnership is often the difference between experimentation and sustainable value.

To learn more about this topic, view the detailed case study here.

Co-authored by: Kevin Prasaud

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.