"Mercy" – Just A Movie Or The Future Of The Court?

Hollywood has done it again. They've made a movie that makes you ask yourself, "is this just a movie, or is it a possible reality?"

In the movie "Mercy" a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department is put on trial before an AI Judge for the murder of his wife, Nicole. All the evidence points to Chris having killed his wife, so he is required to go before the AI Judge and make a case that will lower his probability of guilt to 92%. While on trial, the AI Judge gives Chris access to all available resources and information he may need to use as evidence to prove his innocence. He may ask the AI Judge for documents, police records/evidence, access to live and recorded camera/video footage, make phone calls to the police department, or anyone relevant to proving his innocence, and much more. He is given 90 minutes before the AI Judge to prove his innocence. Failure to do so will result in immediate execution.

The AI Judge in the movie is designed to be an objective, data-driven system free from human emotion and prejudice, operating within a program to ensure a 100% accuracy rate for conviction. However, the film also highlights how, (spoiler alert!), the system can make incorrect, life-or-death decisions.

There is no secret that technology is advancing and that AI is everywhere. With the progression of AI, the thought in my mind has always been whether my professional life/career would be impacted and, if so, how and how much. I always thought my career wouldn't be impacted very much given the nature of my work. However, this movie opened my eyes to the likelihood that anything could be possible.

At the end of the day, this is a movie. But, what if one day it becomes reality?

