Canadian Regulators’ Responses To Recent Technological Innovations

A longstanding challenge for securities regulators is responding effectively to technological innovations that test the fairness and efficiency of capital markets. Regulators face a dual mandate: encouraging innovations that enhance market accessibility, efficiency, and growth, while constraining developments that create unfair advantages, amplify risk, or expose structural gaps in existing regulatory frameworks.

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A longstanding challenge for securities regulators is responding effectively to technological innovations that test the fairness and efficiency of capital markets. Regulators face a dual mandate: encouraging innovations that enhance market accessibility, efficiency, and growth, while constraining developments that create unfair advantages, amplify risk, or expose structural gaps in existing regulatory frameworks.

This comment examines Canadian securities regulators’ responses to three technological innovations that are gaining prominence in 2026: (1) the tokenization of financial assets; (2) the development of machine-readable securities rules; and (3) the emergence of prediction markets. Each raises common issues around market integrity, investor protection, regulatory capacity, and the growing role of automation in market activity. Taken together, these developments provide insight into how Canadian regulators are recalibrating their approach to oversight in an increasingly digital and data-driven capital markets environment.

1. Tokenization of Financial Assets

Tokenization primarily transforms how securities are recorded and transacted, rather than altering their underlying legal rights or regulatory treatment.

However, in insolvency, fraud, or enforcement scenarios, uncertainty over which ledger governs title may translated into litigation risk and unclear priority of claims.

What Is It?

According to the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA): “tokenization refers to the process of creating, issuing, or representing rights to real or digital assets through a digital token, which is recorded using distributed ledger technologies (DLT).” The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) defines tokenized financial assets as: “digital assets that represent traditional financial instruments and confer rights equivalent to the underlying assets, like equities, debt, deposits, and other financial assets and instruments.” In contrast to other digital assets like cryptocurrencies, the value of the “tokenized” asset is tied to a traditional financial asset, and its value adjusts accordingly.

In practical terms, tokenization does not create a new asset class so much as a new technical representation of existing securities. While the technology may be novel, the legal rights, disclosure obligations, and liability frameworks associated with the underlying security largely remain unchanged.

The use of DLT to record ownership and settlement raises governance questions around control, validation, and error correction, particularly where responsibility is distributed among issuers, platform operators, custodians, and technology providers. It may also introduce competitive asymmetries, as larger institutions with access to bespoke infrastructure and legal resources are better positioned to navigate hybrid on-chain and off-chain models.

Tokenized securities also present cross-border compliance challenges. Tokens issued or traded on globally accessible platforms may be subject to multiple regulatory regimes simultaneously, complicating determinations of applicable law, regulatory supervision, and investor recourse.

Benefits Risks Allows retail investors easier access to traditionally illiquid or high-value asset classes through tokenization and fractional ownership.

The use of “smart contracts” reduces the need for intermediaries and shortens the settlement times involved in traditional investing.

Modernizes market infrastructure and aligns Canadian exchanges with global digital capital markets trends. Digital assets are historically difficult to monitor and fit within existing securities law and listing frameworks.

Dual-record systems (blockchain vs. traditional registries) create ambiguity around ownership, settlement finality, and legal enforceability.

Increased exposure to fraud, illicit activity, and monitoring challenges in decentralized or pseudonymous environments.

What Are Regulators Doing About It?

The CSA have launched “Project Tokenization.” This project is seeking to better understand the potential for tokenized financial products in Canadian markets. The CSA will collect data and conduct testing to understand the potential risks, benefits, and regulatory hurdles associated with listing tokenized products. They will do so by inviting stakeholders to contribute insights via online surveys and by hosting workshops in Calgary and Toronto to meet with industry experts, issuers, technology companies, developers, transfer agents, and other professionals. These engagements aim to better understand both their goals and concerns surrounding this potential new asset class.

2. Machine-Readable Rules

By transforming rules into machine-readable data, regulation becomes embedded directly into compliance systems and workflows rather than remaining static legal text.

However, where machine-readable rule sets are incomplete or inaccurate, or come with embedded and potentially incorrect interpretations, difficult questions may arise regarding liability and reliance.

What Are They?

According to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC): “building a machine-readable dataset means translating our regulatory instruments from the existing PDF and HTML files into a structured format that allows systems to process the relevant sections of statutes, regulations, rules, and policies.” In effect, this initiative seeks to transform securities regulation from static legal text into a regulatory infrastructure that can be queried, interpreted, and operationalized by software systems and AI tools.

This translation process will involve giving all rules a consistent structure and tagging each part of a rule so that a computer can recognize its syntactic, semantic, and/or pragmatic significance. While framed as a technical modernization exercise, the move toward machine‑readable rules carries significant implications for interpretive authority. Encoding regulatory requirements necessarily requires decisions about scope, hierarchy, exceptions, and cross-references, which may influence how market participants understand and apply the rules before any human legal analysis occurs. As a result, interpretive influence may shift, at least in part, from regulators and courts toward the designers of regulatory datasets, compliance software, and AI systems. This raises questions about transparency, version control, error correction, and accountability, where a machine-generated interpretation diverges from a regulator’s intent or a court’s subsequent interpretation.

Benefits Risks Enhanced searchability, accessibility and usability.

Improved understanding of connections between regulatory instruments, supporting more efficient compliance, research, and policy analysis.

Increased efficacy of software/AI tools in working with and applying these rules, reducing time and cost burdens. Implementation is time-consuming and labour-intensive.

Could lead to machine-generated interpretations being treated as authoritative despite errors or limitations.

Encoding rules introduces interpretive choices, potentially shifting influence from regulators and courts to dataset designers and software providers.

What Are Regulators Doing About It?

The OSC is asking stakeholders for insights on how to build a machine-readable dataset of securities rules and regulatory documents. The goal of this work is to reduce compliance costs for market participants and improve usability, readability, and efficiency. Notably, the OSC has emphasized that any machine‑readable dataset would not replace authoritative legal texts. Nonetheless, as these datasets become embedded in compliance systems and advisory tools, their practical influence on market behaviour may rival that of traditional interpretive sources.

The existing regulatory instruments are in PDF and HTML files. Making them “machine-readable” would mean changing them into a format that allows systems to process their relevant sections accurately. These encoded formats include JSON or XML. The translated dataset would include not just the words but would also categorize the connections between the words in a logical, consistent, predefined way. For example:

Plain Text:

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates in April 2026.

Metadata-Tagged Text:

[ENTITY type=”institution”]Bank of Canada[/ENTITY]

[ACTION type=”monetary_policy”]raised interest rates[/ACTION]

[DATE]April 2026[/DATE].

This example displays how each aspect of a rule would be “tagged” to let the machine know which “category” the tagged portion of the rule falls into. Once the rules are tagged consistently, software and AI systems will be able to work more effectively with the rules as a dataset and produce answers, analyses, and work products based on them.

3. Prediction Markets

These markets rely on the “wisdom of the crowd,” with pricing becoming more informative as participation and information flow increase.

However, disputes may arise where event definition or outcomes are ambiguous, particularly when tied to discretionary decisions or contested real-world developments.

What Are They?

Prediction markets are platforms that allow for the trading of “event contracts.” In structure, these contracts resemble short-dated binary derivatives, with pricing that reflects the market-implied probability of an event. Unlike traditional betting models, trading occurs between participants rather than against a house, and positions may be entered and exited before the event is resolved.

An example of such a question would be “Will interest rates be raised this month?” Users could then purchase a “yes” contract or a “no” contract based on this question. These contracts often have a nominal value (typically $1). The “yes” and “no” contracts are sold at a fraction of $1, based on the likelihood of the outcome. If your contract is correct, you are paid the full value of $1. If your contract is incorrect, you are paid nothing.

A contract predicting that interest rates will rise this month could be priced at $0.35, indicating a 35% probability of a rise. If you purchase this contract for $0.35 and the rates are raised, you are paid $1 (earning you $0.65). Traders can profit by buying undervalued contracts or selling overvalued ones. The prices are constantly being updated as new information enters the market.

This hybrid of markets and wagering creates classification challenges under Canadian securities and derivatives law, particularly where contracts reference macroeconomic indicators, regulatory actions, or other public policy outcomes.

The rapid growth of large, foreign-based platforms has also introduced competitive and compliance asymmetries. Canadian market participants may access these products indirectly through foreign‑regulated venues, while domestic platforms face significantly higher barriers to authorization and product scope.

Benefits Risks Aggregates dispersed information into market-based probability signals, potentially improving forecasting accuracy.

Incentivizes research and information discovery about real-world events by rewarding participants. Consumer safety concerns similar to gambling, including financial losses and behavioural risks from speculative activity.

Potential for incentivizing events with dangerous real-world consequences.

Vulnerability to market manipulation or price distortion by large or informed participants.

What Are Regulators Doing About It?

The CSA and CIRO have released statements informing investors of the risks associated with prediction markets. They state that “anyone trading, or facilitating trading, in event contracts which are securities or derivatives, must follow applicable requirements under securities or derivatives legislation, such as registration or recognition requirements.” For example, advertising, offering, selling, or otherwise trading in event contracts could trigger obligations under Multilateral Instrument 91-102 Prohibition of Binary Options.

Two CIRO members have been authorized to facilitate Canadian client access to event contracts, including contracts executed on foreign-regulated prediction markets. So far, no prediction market has been recognized as an exchange or registered as a dealer (or exempted from those requirements) by the CSA. CIRO has authorized only these dealers to trade a limited set of event contracts that are traded and cleared through certain U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated exchanges and clearinghouses.

CIRO has prohibited trading in certain categories of event contracts. These include the outcomes of elections or other political events, such as contracts predicting political party leaders’ nominations or referendum results. It has also banned event contracts based on outcomes arising from unlawful activities under Canadian federal, provincial, or territorial law. CIRO states that Investment Dealer Members are expected to exercise due diligence to ensure that any event contracts made available to clients do not fall within these prohibited categories.

Conclusion

As these three areas continue to develop, it will be an opportunity to observe Canadian regulators’ ability to respond to complex technological innovations in the market. They will also help market participants exercise their best judgment in using new technology when practicing, investing, or advising in the Canadian capital markets. Regulators’ responses could provide guidance, principles, and insights into how best to regulate the financial technologies that will inevitably emerge in the coming years, as AI development and investment continue to present novel financial challenges and opportunities.

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Sources

Tokenization

Machine-Readable Rules

Prediction Markets

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