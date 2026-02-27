Should You Use AI Generated Business Contracts In Saskatchewan?

Short answer: It depends.

We are seeing more clients turn to AI tools to draft business contracts, leases, and other legal documents. AI can be a helpful starting point for business owners in Saskatchewan but when users use AI for legal work without trained knowledge of the law, the outputs may fall short and the business owner(s) could be unknowingly exposed to potential risks.

AI‑generated contracts may be safe to use if the person using the AI is properly trained in both AI prompting and knows what legal requirements must be included. Most accessible AI models are not properly trained on Saskatchewan statutes, corporate law requirements, industry‑specific rules, and the unique risks an individual business is facing. Without properly training an AI model, if the prompt is simply "Draft me a contract," the result may look professional but could leave out critical protections. There is also a risk that it includes terms that don't apply in Saskatchewan at all.

How Saskatchewan Businesses Can Use AI to Support Their Legal Needs

AI can be useful when used to:

brainstorm clauses or options

outline a first draft

speed up admin‑level tasks

help you think through issues before meeting your lawyer

AI is a powerful tool, but it is not a substitute for proper legal advice. If you want to use AI safely in your contracting process, work with someone who is trained in both Saskatchewan law and AI‑prompt engineering to ensure nothing important is missed.

For best results, have a lawyer review AI created contracts

Without the added layer of legal knowledge, businesses can end up with agreements that do not protect their operations. This exposure can pose unnecessary risk and should be considered when using AI for any contract work.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.