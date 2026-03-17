Ontario's IPC And OHRC Develop New Guidance For Responsible AI Adoption

On Jan. 21, 2026, the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) published its Principles for the responsible use of artificial intelligence, which it developed jointly with the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

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On Jan. 21, 2026, the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) published its Principles for the responsible use of artificial intelligence, which it developed jointly with the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC). These principles provide a framework to guide the development, deployment, and oversight of AI systems.

While the IPC's guidance only directly applies to public bodies, it contributes nonetheless to the body of emerging soft law standards in Canada that private-sector organizations can rely on.

The guidance is centred on six key principles: validity and reliability, safety, privacy protection, human rights protection, transparency, and accountability.

AI's performance must be monitored across different environments and populations, especially diverse communities .

. AI must be designed and governed to prevent harm, including risks to human rights, privacy, and discrimination under the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

To ensure accountability, organizations should adopt the human-in-the-loop approach. Impact assessments as well as algorithmic impact assessments should also be completed to determine the level of risks AI adoption poses to privacy and human rights.

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