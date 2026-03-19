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19 March 2026

The EDPB And EDPS Release A Joint Opinion On The Proposed Digital Omnibus On AI

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On Jan. 20, 2026, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) adopted a joint opinion on the proposal by the European Commission to simplify the EU's digital regulatory landscape, which includes the AI Act.
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Hélène Deschamps Marquis and Frédéric Wilson
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On Jan. 20, 2026, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) adopted a joint opinion on the proposal by the European Commission to simplify the EU's digital regulatory landscape, which includes the AI Act. This proposal, also known as the Digital Omnibus, suggests simplifications for high‑risk AI systems, changes to registration, extended processing grounds for bias detection, and the creation of EU‑level AI sandboxes. While the EDPB and EDPS welcome the goal of streamlining obligations that can be burdensome for organizations, they caution that simplification must not weaken the protection of fundamental rights, or undermine GDPR‑level safeguards.

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Hélène Deschamps Marquis
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Frédéric Wilson
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