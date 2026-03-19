Connected Robots, Connected Risk: Robotics Liability Considerations For 2026

This Insight was originally published March 12, 2026, on Autonomy Global.

The robotics industry continues to rapidly grow. With more systems connected to enterprise networks and cloud platforms, safety and cybersecurity increasingly overlap. This can quickly turn technical incidents into business events that can trigger downtime, regulatory scrutiny, insurance questions, and contractual disputes across the supply chain. 2026 may prove to be an inflection point for robotics in business, not only because global market estimations for industrial robot installations estimate a value of US$16.7 billion, but more so because organizations will be judged on how responsibly they deploy, govern and monitor these cyber-physical systems. In this environment, "connected robots" often mean "connected risk." Leaders who treat safety, security and compliance as integrated business priorities will be best positioned to scale robotics...without scaling liability.

Robotics trends in 2026

The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) highlights five major trends defining robotics this year. Collectively, robots have moved from "single-purpose industrial assets" toward more connected, adaptive systems that increasingly operate alongside, and sometimes in close proximity to, humans.

Intelligent autonomous systems – Increasingly powered by analytical and generative AI, robots enable greater independence, adaptability and faster learning of new tasks with less human intervention

Increasingly powered by analytical and generative AI, robots enable greater independence, adaptability and faster learning of new tasks with less human intervention Versatility through unified networks – As information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) converge, stakeholders are integrating robots into enterprise systems rather than have them operate as isolated machines

As information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) converge, stakeholders are integrating robots into enterprise systems rather than have them operate as isolated machines Reliable and efficient humanoids – Humanoid robots continue to transition from prototypes toward real-world industrial deployment alongside traditional automation

Humanoid robots continue to transition from prototypes toward real-world industrial deployment alongside traditional automation Evolution of cybersecurity imperatives – Cloud-connected autonomy expands the cyber-physical risk profile, which makes cybersecurity and safety deeply intertwined

Cloud-connected autonomy expands the cyber-physical risk profile, which makes cybersecurity and safety deeply intertwined Growth of labour support – Organizations increasingly use robots to supplement human labor, including for hazardous or physically demanding tasks amid labor constraints

As organizations test and adopt these technologies, competitive advantage will increasingly hinge on whether businesses design robotics programs to not only scale, but be fully defensible.

Getting ahead of emerging risks

For counsel and executives, the 2026 trends translate into more complex liability management, particularly around validation of autonomy, supply-chain allocation of responsibility and cyber-physical safety governance. In practice, robotics risk rarely stays siloed. A design decision, a software update or a network integration can impact both the likelihood and severity of harm.

A common thread across these risks involves foreseeability. As standards mature and guidance becomes more detailed, "we didn't anticipate that" will become harder to sustain as a business posture. Here's how to navigate this robotics minefield.

Know the applicable standards, laws, regulations and frameworks

The first step in mitigating risk is knowing the benchmark you're expected to meet. Robotics deployments sit within a growing ecosystem of international standards, national frameworks, and jurisdiction-specific requirements. That ecosystem increasingly acts like a shared "rulebook" for what good looks like in design, integration and operations. Even where not formally binding in a given jurisdiction, these instruments can strongly influence what regulators, courts, tribunals, insurers and contracting parties treat as acceptable practice. They can shape everything from incident investigations to coverage decisions and the contractual allocation of responsibility.

Start with the global baseline of international safety standards. They form a common reference point for how robots should be engineered and deployed, particularly in industrial environments. ISO 10218‑1 and ISO 10218‑2 set core expectations for industrial robot safety and system integration, while ISO/TS 15066 adds more specific guidance for human‑robot collaboration, an area that becomes increasingly important as robots leave cages and enter shared workspaces. ISO 12100 underpins this ecosystem with a general machinery risk‑assessment and risk‑reduction framework that helps translate broad safety principles into a structured hazard identification and mitigation process.

From there, requirements extend beyond the "classic" industrial arm and into the diverse operating contexts where robots now work. For example, ISO 13482 addresses safety requirements for personal care and service robots operating directly in human environments. For automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots, ISO 3691‑4 sets safety requirements and verification. This becomes particularly relevant for warehouses and logistics operations where navigation, traffic management and interaction with people and equipment create distinct risk profiles.

Alongside standards, policy and regulation increasingly shape the compliance landscape for robotics, especially where AI is involved. In the EU, the Artificial Intelligence Act (enacted in 2024) creates a risk-based framework for AI systems, including AI used in robotics. Importantly, it can apply when an AI system's outputs affect people in the EU regardless of where the provider or deployer is located. That extraterritorial reach provides a practical reminder that robotics compliance planning often cannot stop at a single facility or home jurisdiction once products, services, data flows or business impacts cross borders.

National frameworks also translate these expectations into local practice. In the United States, the Association for Advancing Automation's ANSI/A3 R15.06‑2025 standard addresses the full lifecycle of industrial robot safety. The revision of this standard was completed with the release of Part 3 in January 2026. It closely aligns with international norms while reflecting U.S.-specific deployment realities on factory floors.

In Canada, the Canadian Standards Association / CSA Group's CSA CAN/CSA‑Z434 applies broadly to industrial robots and robot systems, including installation, safeguarding, maintenance, testing, start-up and training. Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) guidance also helps organizations evaluate hazards and workplace considerations associated with robots and cobots. Taken together, these instruments reinforce that as robots become more capable and more connected, the "standard of care" is increasingly defined by a blend of global standards and local compliance expectations.

Understand how compliance impacts you

Compliance isn't only about whether an instrument is technically binding today. It's also about how obligations shape expectations across the lifecycle of a robotics deployment. Standards and frameworks are often treated as benchmarks and persuasive authority, meaning they can influence assessments of "reasonable foreseeability," insurance premiums and coverage decisions and the contractual terms parties choose to adopt...sometimes even when the underlying instrument doesn't directly apply.

Because the compliance landscape continues to expand, organizations should also anticipate overlap and occasional conflict among standards, laws and frameworks. Without a deliberate approach to interpretation and documentation, this can create uncertainty inside engineering teams and inconsistency in operational practices, both of which increase risk.

Develop a comprehensive risk assessment plan

A comprehensive pre-implementation risk assessment provides the foundation for safe, resilient deployment that reduces preventable legal exposure. Without it, organizations can miss not only serious hazards but also the true cost of mitigation, redesign, safeguards, training and operational controls.

CCOHS notes that cobots can increase hazards through unintended motions, malfunctioning sensors, mechanical failures and unsafe human-robot interactions. Even with safety features onboard, robots and cobots can cause crushing, collision or other injuries when risk assessments are incomplete or when systems are not properly integrated into the workspace. Skipping a rigorous assessment also increases vulnerability as robots become more networked and cloud-connected, which raises the stakes for cyber-physical impacts and resulting liability.

Implementation and ongoing monitoring

Robotics risk is dynamic because robotics environments are dynamic. Tasks evolve, facility layouts shift, programming changes and many systems rely on changing sensor inputs and cloud-connected information flows. That means controls that were sufficient at commissioning can degrade over time, or become mismatched to real operating conditions, unless business build monitoring and periodic reassessments into operations.

As systems collect, store, and process more data and depend on connectivity for AI-driven decision-making, cyber-physical attack surfaces also expand. The IFR has noted increased hacking attempts that target robot controllers and cloud platforms. This raises questions about where liability sits when autonomous systems become compromised. Manufacturers, software developers, owners and users may each be expected to demonstrate that their conduct was reasonable and safe within their role in the chain of responsibility.

The need for experienced advisors

In 2026, robotics programs won't succeed on technical performance alone. They'll be judged on whether the business can operate them safely, securely, and in a way that stands up to scrutiny when something goes wrong. Connected robots mean connected risk: as autonomy, cloud connectivity, and IT/OT integration expand what robots can do, they also expand what can fail, who can be impacted and who may be held responsible across the supply chain.

That's why experienced advisors aren't a "nice to have" reserved for later stages. They're a force multiplier when you're moving from pilots to scaled operations. Advisors who understand relevant standards, evolving regulatory frameworks, safety governance, and cyber-secure deployment can help translate complex obligations into practical decisions: what to document, what to test, what to monitor and how to allocate responsibilities contractually before an incident makes those questions urgent.

Organizations that bring in experienced partners early to build compliance, robust safety governance and cybersecurity-by-design into their robotics roadmap will better position themselves to capture value while reducing preventable liability exposure. Those that wait often don't avoid the work. They simply inherit it later as a higher-cost, higher-pressure response to operational disruption, insurer questions, customer demands or regulatory attention that could have been mitigated with clearer accountability from the start.

The robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies landscape is rapidly changing, as are the risks involved in developing or using these technologies. Whether you develop AI or robotic solutions or are a consumer, The MLT Aikins AI and Emerging Technology team offers strategic and practical advice aimed at maximizing your use of these new technologies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.