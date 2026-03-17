The OPC Expands Its Investigation Into Social Media X And Its AI, Grok, Following Reports Of Deepfakes

Specifically, the probes will examine whether X Corp. and xAI have obtained valid consent from individuals for the collection, use, and disclosure of their personal information to create deepfakes, and whether the companies' collection, use, and disclosure of this information comply with PIPEDA requirements.

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On Jan. 15, 2026, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) expanded its ongoing investigation into X Corp (the operator of X) and launched a related investigation into xAI (the developer of Grok) following reports that Grok was being used to generate AI‑produced sexualized deepfake images of real people without consent. The investigations will assess whether the organizations' handling of personal information complies with PIPEDA.

Specifically, the probes will examine whether X Corp. and xAI have obtained valid consent from individuals for the collection, use, and disclosure of their personal information to create deepfakes, and whether the companies' collection, use, and disclosure of this information comply with PIPEDA requirements.

This expansion builds on the OPC's investigation launched on Feb. 27, 2025, into X's use of Canadians' personal information to train AI models, and reflects escalating global scrutiny of non‑consensual deepfakes on social platforms.

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