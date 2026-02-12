Strengthening Legal Technology Collaboration Between Canada And The UAE

This January, Alexa Translations reached an important milestone as we continued to deepen our presence in the United Arab Emirates and the broader Gulf region.

As part of Canada's official GCC trade mission led by Minister Sidhu, Alexa Translations took part in a formal engagement in Dubai alongside senior legal, business, and government leaders. We were honoured to attend as one of three Canadian companies present, alongside Novisto and the National Bank of Canada. The visit underscored the growing collaboration between Canada and the United Arab Emirates, with a shared focus on legal infrastructure, innovation, and cross-border capability.

Throughout the week, Alexa Translations engaged with senior representatives from legal institutions and government, including ambassadors and trade officials from both Canada and the UAE. These conversations highlighted a shared priority: building legal technology that is trusted, precise, and capable of supporting cross-border legal work at scale.

Pictured with Canadian and UAE leaders: Radha Krishna Panday (Canada's Ambassador to the UAE), Minister Maninder Sidhu (Canadian Minister of International Trade), Sultan Saeed Al Mansoori (Former UAE Minister of Economy), H.E. Abdulla Mohamed Alblooki (Assistant Undersecretary, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation), Gary Kalaci (CEO, Alexa Translations), and Sonya Syan (Al Tamimi & Company).

Our participation reflects work already underway in the region. Alexa Translations is active in the UAE and has been working closely with Al Tamimi & Company, the largest law firm in the Middle East. This work builds on that foundation and reflects our focus on supporting multilingual legal practice in the region.

Built for Legal Use Cases. Shaped by the Arabic Legal Community.

For years, our focus has been clear: legal technology must be shaped by the professionals who rely on it every day.

Our platform is purpose-built for legal use cases and shaped in collaboration with Arabic-speaking legal practitioners. This includes dialect-aware AI, culturally aligned workflows, and region-specific design that reflects how legal work is actually conducted across Arabic-speaking jurisdictions. We have not simply translated an existing platform. We have built one informed by local expertise, real use cases, and long-term collaboration.

Recognition from institutions such as Al Tamimi & Company reinforces the value of that approach and the direction we continue to pursue.

Embedded, Not Expanding

In many regions, global platforms struggle to adapt to local legal and cultural contexts. Our work in the UAE is grounded in a different philosophy. Success here is not driven by visibility alone, but by relevance, credibility, and long-term commitment.

We view our role as part of the legal infrastructure supporting professionals across the region. That means investing in Arabic as a core language, designing technology with cultural and legal nuance in mind, and working closely with local partners to ensure our solutions perform where it matters most.

Looking Ahead

This recognition is meaningful, but it is only one step. We remain committed to serving the UAE and the wider region with care, precision, and partnership, continuing to build legal technology that professionals can rely on in high-stakes environments.

We are grateful to our partners, the Canadian trade team, and everyone who contributed to this important week in Dubai. We look forward to continuing this work and strengthening collaboration between Canada and the UAE in the years ahead.

