Xatoms Launches Water Purification Pilot Projects With $3 Million In Pre-Seed Funding

Xatoms recently announced the completion of C$3 million in pre-seed funding (C$2 million in equity and C$1 million in non-dilutive grants) to begin commercializing its technology for both industrial and consumer-level applications. Xatoms uses AI and quantum chemistry to purify contaminated water faster and at a lower cost to the over two billion people around the world without access to clean drinking water.

Xatoms uses AI to process large amounts of experimental data to accurately predict the performance of potential photocatalysts (a photocatalyst is a material that breaks down harmful substances in water when exposed to light) based on their molecular structures. The use of AI identification accelerates the process of discovering new materials that are optimized for efficiency, durability and light absorption.

Xatoms has developed and patented eight novel photocatalyst materials that have been integrated into products like filters, pipes and mesh systems that increase the availability of clean drinking water. Xatoms' photocatalyst materials can remove contaminants from water in under 30 minutes of exposure to any light source. This method saves time and money by removing biological pathogens, chemical pollutants, heavy metals and other persistent contaminants without the need for the UV infrastructure that chemical water treatment has historically required.

Xatoms' photocatalysts are designed to be used in industrial sites, Indigenous communities, remote regions and emerging markets where traditional water systems are frequently unavailable or too expensive. Currently, Xatoms is involved in three pilot projects: a filtration company in Texas; a community lacking clean drinking water in Kenya; and a community attempting to remove E.coli from a river in South Africa.

