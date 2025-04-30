Irene Zaguskin On AI's Future, Women In Tech, And The Human-AI Collaboration Revolution - Ep 35 (Podcast)

We're thrilled to feature Irene Zaguskin, Chief Information Officer at PwC Canada, in the latest episode of Firing on All Syllables™!

Irene is a trailblazer in digital transformation and technology innovation, with an impressive track record across industries like telecommunications, retail, energy, and professional services.

In this episode, Irene shares:

How A.I. is revolutionizing digital transformation

Building high-performing teams in the age of rapid innovation

Ensuring compliance in today's complex tech landscape

Why Listen?

Irene's forward-thinking approach and passion for reinventing business models have already enhanced millions of customer experiences across Canada.

Whether you're a tech leader, entrepreneur, or just curious about the future of innovation, this episode is packed with actionable insights.

Originally published 19 Dec 2024.

